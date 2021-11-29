INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Likely out for season

Porter will undergo surgery for his lower back, per his agent Mark Bartelstein, and is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the season following the procedure. Earlier in the month, Porter came up limping after missing a breakaway layup. It's not clear exactly what happened, but he didn't get any lift as he tried to go to the rim, and left the game a short time later. The Nuggets originally listed the injury as lower back soreness, but after additional testing it was determined that he would need to undergo yet another back surgery.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Atlanta Hawks SG

INJURY: Right ankle sprain | STATUS: Out at least two weeks

An MRI revealed that Bogdanovic would miss at least the next two weeks with a right ankle sprain, after having to be helped off the court in the second quarter of Atlanta's 99-90 loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies PG

INJURY: Knee sprain | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Morant left Memphis' 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in the first quarter with a left knee injury. Morant didn't return to the contest, and afterward he underwent testing that revealed a knee sprain. There is not yet a timeline for a return, though there is relief around the organization that the injury isn't something more serious. Morant will undergo further testing in the coming days, and more will be learned about the severity of the injury at that point.

Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans PF

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: No return date set

Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in full team activities, the New Orleans Pelicans announced on Friday. Williamson underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Wednesday, and was medically cleared. The All-Star forward played full court 4-on-4 on Friday, and he will continue his progression toward returning to play from there, per the Pelicans. No estimated return date has been provided at this point.

Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers SF

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Leonard went down with a torn ACL during the second round of the playoffs last season, and has not played since. It's still unclear if he's going to return this season, but if he does it won't be until some time in the spring. There likely won't be any definitive updates until then, and whether or not the Clippers can hang in the playoff race will likely play a part in determining his recovery plan.

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors SG

INJURY: Achilles | STATUS: Hoping to return before Christmas

The last time we saw Thompson was Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Since then he's undergone two major surgeries, one for a torn ACL and the other for a torn Achilles tendon. Now, finally, he's on the verge of a return. He was cleared for 5-on-5 practice last week, and Golden State recently assigned him to play with the team's G League affiliate team, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Thompson is back to playing 5-on-5 again, and a recent report from The Athletic indicated that Thompson has been cleared to be a full participant in practice. If all goes well, the Warriors are hoping to have Thompson back ahead of Christmas. That would be a major boost to a team that already has the best record in the league.

Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The Nuggets have been without their star guard since late last season, when he tore his ACL against the Warriors. Murray has been ramping up his workouts and said recently that he feels "great." However, he won't be back on the court until some time in the spring at the earliest. Whether the Nuggets can remain afloat without him and Porter remains to be seen.

Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets PG

INJURY: Personal; COVID restrictions | STATUS: No timeline for return

Irving falls into the same category as Ben Simmons, where he's not actually injured, but he has to be mentioned since he hasn't played all season. The Nets star is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, which means he is not able to enter Barclays Center for home games due to New York City's health mandates. While Irving would be eligible to play on the road, the Nets decided not to include him as a part-time player. He's been away from the team since training camp, and will not play until he either receives the vaccine or the mandates in New York change.

Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG

INJURY: Mental health | STATUS: No timeline for return

The Simmons saga is well known at this point. And though he doesn't have a physical injury we'll include him here since he is reportedly dealing with mental health issues. He doesn't want to play for the Sixers anymore, and the team hasn't found a trade they like and neither side will budge as the standoff continues. Most recently, the two sides have been in dispute over Simmons' mental health treatment, and the team recently resumed fining Simmons.

PJ Dozier Denver Nuggets SG

INJURY: Knee | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Dozier has been a key reserve for the Nuggets, but, unfortunately, his season likely came to an end Tuesday night with what was confirmed to be a torn ACL to his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday night. The guard went to the ground late in the first quarter after coming down awkwardly on a layup attempt.

Nicolas Batum Los Angeles Clippers PF

INJURY: COVID-19 | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Batum was the latest player to enter the league's health and safety protocols, and missed the Clippers' win over the Mavericks on Sunday. He'll miss at least 10 days, according to a report from The Athletic, while head coach Ty Lue said, "I'm not sure the days, but I expect him to be out (a while) ... not sure the timetable." Batum will be a big loss for the Clippers, who are already without star wing Kawhi Leonard.

Trevor Ariza Los Angeles Lakers SF

INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out until at least mid-December

The Lakers signed Ariza with the hope that he could provide some extra depth and veteran leadership on the wing, but he suffered an ankle injury during training camp and has not played yet. By the sounds of it, that's not going to change anytime soon. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently spoke to the media and said that Ariza is "still a ways away" from returning. The initial timeline was eight weeks, which would have put Ariza's return sometime in early-to-mid December, but Vogel's comments make it seem like he could take longer to recover.

Patrick Williams Chicago Bulls PF

INJURY: Wrist (surgery) | STATUS: Out until at least April

Williams, the No. 4 overall pick last year, was off to an encouraging start along with the Bulls. But against the New York Knicks he took a hard foul from Mitchell Robinson and suffered a serious wrist injury upon landing. He is out until at least April due to a dislocation and torn ligaments that required surgery. We should get an update in the spring about whether or not he'll be able to return for the playoffs -- assuming the Bulls continue in this form and make a deep run.

Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers SG

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for season

The Cavaliers' fourth-year guard went down with a knee injury against the Knicks in early November. A few weeks later, the team announced that he had in fact suffered a torn meniscus, which required season-ending surgery. There's never a good time for a major injury, but this was especially unfortunate for Sexton, who is set to be a free agent this summer. Sexton was reportedly looking for a deal in the four-year, $100 million range, and it will be interesting to see if he can still command that value.

James Wiseman Golden State Warriors C

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Hoping to return soon

Wiseman's frustrating rookie campaign came to an end back in April when he tore his meniscus upon landing from a dunk attempt. He's been sidelined since then but is now closing in on a return. Earlier this month he returned to practice and has had no setbacks since amping up his activity level. He hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 yet, but the Warriors did assign him to practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors to get reps in before making a return. While they haven't determined a specific game just yet, the Warriors could have him back in the lineup very soon.

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: Out until late December, early January at the earliest

Few players have had a worse year than Warren, who has been beset by bad injury luck. A stress fracture in his foot limited him to just four games last season, then he suffered a setback in his recovery over the summer and has still not been able to return to the court. Recent updates have been positive, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Warren's most recent scans were "great news." Still, even under the best of circumstances he won't be back until late December or January. The team is not going to rush this given everything he's gone through over the past year.

Victor Oladipo Miami Heat SG

INJURY: Quad tendon | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon in January of 2019, and has really never been right since then. He's played just 88 games over the last three-plus seasons, and has not participated at all in this campaign. A recent report from the Miami Herald indicated that the Heat are hopeful he'll be able to play by March, but he's recovering from a secondary surgery on his quad in the offseason and there's no set timeline for his return.

Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C

INJURY: Back | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Milwaukee has gotten off to a rough start in its title defense, largely due to injuries. One of the most notable is Lopez's back injury, which has kept him off the court since opening night. It's still not clear exactly what's wrong, but Lopez does seem to be on the mend. "My low back has been coming along pretty positively the last couple of weeks," Lopez said in a recent interview. "We've done some off-court stuff the past couple of days and we just keep ramping it up. It's going very well."

Markelle Fultz Orlando Magic PG

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Fultz seemed like he had finally found a home with the Magic last season, and then he almost immediately tore his ACL in a cruel twist of fate. The Magic front office has been pretty tight-lipped about any sort of updates, but Wendell Carter Jr. revealed in a recent interview that Fultz is now back on the court. "Markelle's been in a couple of the practices with us," Carter said. "Kinda just running through the plays, doing some defensive stuff with us. He looks good." That's a positive sign, but it's still unclear when Fultz will be ready for games again.

Jonathan Isaac Orlando Magic PF

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL and meniscus) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The last time Isaac was on the court was over a year ago in the bubble in Orlando, when he suffered a devastating knee injury that included a torn meniscus and ACL. While it makes sense that the Magic are taking the cautious route with a player who has been frequently injured, it's a bit surprising that Isaac isn't closer to a return. We're going on 16 months now since the injury and there's still no timeline. Even stranger is that based on a recent interview with Wendell Carter Jr., it appears as though Isaac hasn't progressed to doing much on-court work, if any. "JI's also doing a fantastic job," Carter said. "He's always in early in the morning before we even get there, before our practices and stuff. He's already on the table getting treatment on his knee, lifting, all that stuff. He's doing good."

Markieff Morris Miami Heat PF

INJURY: Neck | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The veteran Heat forward was injured in a bizarre incident with Nikola Jokic earlier this month. After Morris delivered a reckless foul late in a blowout loss, Jokic retaliated with a cheap shot of his own to Morris' back, which resulted in a neck injury. Morris hasn't played since and remains out indefinitely.

Donte DiVincenzo Milwaukee Bucks SG

INJURY: Ankle (torn ligament) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Another key injured player for the Bucks is DiVincenzo, who still hasn't played yet this season. He tore a ligament in his ankle during the first round of the playoffs against the Heat last season, and there's no timeline yet for his return. A bit of good news, though, is that he was recently spotted going through a fairly strenuous workout prior to the team's game against the Thunder.

Kelly Olynyk Detroit Pistons PF

INJURY: Knee (MCL sprain) | STATUS: Hoping to be back before Christmas

The veteran big man was off to a pretty solid start in his first season with the Pistons, but he went down with a Grade II MCL sprain after 10 games. He didn't need surgery, which was good news, but the initial timeline was a hefty six weeks. Barring any setbacks he should be back around Christmas, but the struggling Pistons might already be out of the playoff race by that point.

INJURY: Wrist (tendon) | STATUS: Out eight weeks

Hunter has had some promising moments for the Hawks, but has not been able to get an extended run of games since his rookie season. He played just 23 games last season, and missed most of the Hawks' playoff run due to knee injuries, including a torn meniscus that required offseason surgery. While he was ready to go this season, he only managed to play 11 games before suffering a wrist tendon injury that will keep him on the bench for eight weeks.

Zach Collins San Antonio Spurs PF

INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out until after Christmas

Collins got off to a promising start in his career with the Trail Blazers, but injuries have completely destroyed the past two-plus seasons. He was limited to 11 games in 2019-20, and hasn't played since due to shoulder surgery and multiple ankle operations. Collins signed with the Spurs in the offseason, and head coach Gregg Popovich said that the medical staff hopes the big man will be back after Christmas. A more definitive timeline will have to wait.

Rui Hachimura Washington Wizards PF

INJURY: Personal leave | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The former lottery pick was granted a leave of absence for personal reasons prior to the season and has not played. In fact, prior to this week he hadn't even been around the team. That changed earlier this week, however, as Hachimura participated in shootaround prior to the Wizards' game against the Heat. He's expected to join their G League squad, the Go-Go, and will practice and possibly play with them in the short-term. Beyond that, it's simply impossible to say right now when he'll be rejoin the Wizards, who are off to a fantastic start.

Thomas Bryant Washington Wizards C

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Hopeful to return before start of new year

Another Wizards big man who has been stuck on the bench all season is Thomas Bryant. He went down with a torn ACL back in January, and is now reaching the final stages of his rehab. Earlier this month, a report from The Athletic indicated that the Wizards are hoping to have Bryant back before the start of the new year. Anything more specific will have to wait.

OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF