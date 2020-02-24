NBA injury report: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons updates, return timeline for other injured stars

The Basketball Gods have not been kind lately, as far as injuries are concerned. The list of star players who have missed all or significant parts of this season -- headlined by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving -- is long, and unfortunately keeps growing.

Ben Simmons, who left the Sixers' loss to the Bucks over the weekend, is still undergoing testing on his back, but is expected to miss an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb will miss the remainder of the season after a devastating knee injury in which he tore his ACL, meniscus and suffered a lateral femoral condylar fracture.

Irving, by the way, will miss the remainder of the season due to the same shoulder issue that kept him out of the lineup from mid-November until mid-January. After a trip to another specialist, he's undergoing surgery, which is a bummer for the Nets but at least gives them clarity.

If you're looking for every single injury in the league, so you know who's going to be in the lineup each night, we already have you covered. This page will not be as exhaustive, but it will feature the most important injuries in the league, along with a quick analysis of them.

While he missed his entire first season with a broken foot, Simmons has been something of an ironman since then. Since he actually started playing in the 2016-17 season, he's missed just seven games. Unfortunately for him and the Sixers, that number looks like it's going to make a significant jump. Simmons left the Sixers' loss to the Bucks over the weekend with back soreness, and while he's still undergoing testing to determine the full extent of the injury, he's expected to miss an extended period of time. That's bad news for a Sixers team that is fighting just to get homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

After missing 26 games with a shoulder injury, Irving returned last month, but was still feeling discomfort. Now, after a trip to another specialist, he's undergoing season-ending surgery on the shoulder. The Nets have gone 8-12 with Irving in the lineup and are 25-29 overall, which is good enough for seventh place in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. Even with Durant sidelined, Brooklyn had hoped to take a step forward this season and find out how guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert fit next to Irving. Instead, everything about the 2019-20 Nets has felt provisional; after playing in their first 11 games, Irving never appeared in more than four consecutively. Dinwiddie and LeVert will remain the Nets' primary playmakers, and, with next season in mind, it's worth monitoring LeVert's spot-up shooting.

Lillard performed as Dame D.O.L.L.A. at All-Star Weekend but had to pull out of the 3-Point Contest and Sunday's showcase. He had been on a rampage before leaving the Blazers' game against Memphis on Feb. 12 with a groin strain, and he told reporters on Thursday that he expects to miss three to four games, starting with Friday's nationally televised game against New Orleans. When Lillard has been off the court this season, Portland has been outscored by 9.1 points per 100 possessions, a mark even lower than the Cavaliers' league-worst net rating. Given that the Blazers are four games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies in the playoff race, they likely cannot afford to be without him for any significant stretch of time.

The issue of Walker's left knee soreness is "short-term enough" that he could conceivably play against the Lakers on Sunday afternoon, per coach Brad Stevens, but he'll miss Boston's game in Minnesota on Friday and the medical staff will have to decide if he needs time off. Walker had the knee drained and had an injection after playing 29 minutes in the All-Star Game, which followed a 46-minute effort in a double-overtime win against the Clippers last Thursday. Stevens told reporters that there's "no way" he would have been allowed to play in Chicago if the Celtics had thought this was a possibility.

Towns didn't practice with the Wolves after the All-Star break, and the team announced Friday that he has a fractured left wrist and will be out for at least two weeks. Before they knew it was a fracture, the injury sidelined him in their Feb. 12 loss to the Hornets. Minnesota went small in that game, starting Juancho Hernangomez and James Johnson in the frontcourt next to point guard D'Angelo Russell and wings Josh Okogie and Malik Beasley. This news is somewhat of a setback, as the Wolves are trying to lay the foundation for a Towns-and-Russell-led future, but they are 16-37 and their dreams of sneaking into the playoffs died months ago.

The Pacers have been in a slump lately, losing seven of their last 10 games, including a 46-point defeat to the Raptors on Sunday. Now, the news is only getting worse in Indianapolis. Key guard Jeremy Lamb will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a devastating knee injury in the team's loss to the Raptors. The Pacers announced on Monday that he was diagnosed with a torn ACL, torn meniscus and lateral femoral condylar fracture.

Gordon left Houston's blowout loss in Phoenix on Feb. 7 after playing just nine minutes with a shin injury and missed its two games leading up to the break. The guard said Tuesday that his injured shin "feels a lot better," but he sat out Thursday's victory over Golden State and is now targeting a return on Saturday against Utah, per coach Mike D'Antoni. If the Rockets are going to be the best version of themselves, they need him to get healthy and increase his efficiency to its normal level.

Capela was hurt when the Hawks traded for him, and he has yet to make his debut with the team. After the All-Star break, they announced that he will miss at least two more weeks with his heel injury, though he "has begun participating in modified shooting while continuing non-impact conditioning and strength work as part of his rehabilitation." When Capela is healthy, all eyes will be on his pick-and-roll chemistry with Trae Young and how John Collins functions next to him in the frontcourt. Dewayne Dedmon, recently reacquired from the Kings, will presumably continue to start until Capela is ready to go.

Gasol has been out since Jan. 30 with a hamstring injury, and while it has "fully healed," according to coach Nick Nurse, the veteran will not return for the Raptors' game against Phoenix on Friday. Nurse said that they will "sit tight for a little bit" and "give him a little bit more time," in hopes that treatment and rest will prevent it from becoming an issue again later in the season. Toronto does not look quite the same on either end without Gasol making everybody better, but on an individual level Serge Ibaka has filled in admirably as its starting center.

Bagley has played in only 13 games this season because of a broken thumb and a foot sprain, and this foot sprain is proving to be a persistent problem. Kings fans are frustrated with the team's lack of transparency, but the team would probably argue that the injury has been confusing for everyone involved. He might not even return this season, according to GM Vlade Divac and Bagley himself. On Thursday, the team announced that he will miss at least the next three weeks.

The Pistons' longest-tenured player -- seriously! -- is still "a ways away" from returning, according to coach Dwane Casey, and there is little incentive to rush him back. Regardless of how poorly this season has gone for Detroit, Casey must hope Kennard can pick up where he left off when he is finally healthy. Before the injury, Kennard was having the best season of his career, increasing his efficiency while taking on a slightly larger playmaking role and averaging a full 10 minutes more than he did in Year 2. Kennard hasn't played since Dec. 21.

Feb. 19 update: The Warriors have been the worst team in the NBA by record (and second-worst by net rating) due to injuries, but that does not mean Curry will be on the shelf all season. He is reportedly targeting an early March return, so they will presumably not rank 30th in offense for the last six weeks of the season. With his targeted return date approaching, Curry practiced with Golden State on Tuesday, but he didn't scrimmage and everybody was calling him Tom Brady because no one was supposed to touch him. Curry will obviously need to scrimmage with contact in the next couple of weeks if he is going to return on schedule.

The Bulls have been plagued by injuries all season long, and Markkanen has been one of the casualties. The sweet-shooting forward has been sidelined since the end of January after suffering a stress reaction in his right pelvis. This Friday will mark four weeks since he was given a four-to-six week timeline, but coach Jim Boylen said Tuesday that he doesn't know when Markkanen will return to practice.

Porter has missed most of the season with a foot injury, but he practiced with the Bulls on Tuesday and said he's "close" to 100 percent. He does not officially have a return date, but, given that Chicago lost six straight games before the break, this is the best news the team has had in a while.

Carter has been out for six weeks, and his injury came with a four-to-six-week timetable. This means he'll be back soon, but while he said he wants to play in Thursday's game, his status is unclear. Carter also said that he wouldn't rush anything.

Dunn's All-Defense-caliber season was interrupted when he sprained his MCL early in the Bulls' game against the Nets on Jan. 31. Per the Bulls' announcement on Wednesday, Dunn will be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks. According to NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson, he might end up missing the rest of the season.

It took only a week for Holmes to earn a starting role in Sacramento, and his emergence as a dependable, productive starting center was the team's best story until he injured his shoulder on Jan. 6. I'm not sure if this counts as an announcement that he will be back in the lineup this week, but at a live podcast on All-Star weekend Holmes told NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh that he's "definitely ready to get back out there."

Leonard hurt his ankle against the Sixers on Feb. 3, and he did not join the Heat when they left for their five-game West Coast road trip before the break. Coach Erik Spoelstra said he will miss Thursday's game in Atlanta on Thursday, and he could be out longer than that. When he returns, Spoelstra's coaching staff will have a decision to make -- Leonard has started every game he's played in this season, but Miami could keep Derrick Jones Jr. in that role or give newcomer Jae Crowder a shot.

It has been obvious for a while that Isaac's initial 8-10 week timeline might have been optimistic: The Magic reportedly applied for a disabled player exception for him, signaling that they project him to miss the remainder of the season. Earlier this month, Magic president Jeff Weltman confirmed that Isaac is out for the year in a radio interview. This is a shame: He was on his way to an All-Defensive Team selection, and he showed real growth as an offensive player, too.

Feb. 7 update: The Heat were a less versatile defensive team without Winslow, with staggering on/off numbers, but now rather than hoping that his return will rejuvenate them on that end, they are counting on Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill doing that. He hasn't been a Grizzly long enough for his new team to have issued an update, but he has played in one game in the last two months and was not expected to join the Heat on their pre-All-Star road trip.

IIIt seems like the Raptors aren't allowed to have a fully healthy roster for more than two minutes, so Powell, in the midst of a career season, broke his hand late in their game against the Pistons on Jan. 31. He had previously missed 11 games with a shoulder injury. Toronto tends to deal with injuries well, though, and it has won a franchise-record 15 straight games. Powell is out indefinitely.

Jan. 24 update: Finally, some good injury-related news for Portland: Last week, Nurkic participated fully in practice for the first time since he broke his leg. This does not, however, mean that he is on the verge of making his return: He reportedly will be out until after the All-Star break. To say the Blazers have missed him this season would be a massive understatement.

View Profile Dwight Powell DAL • C • 7 Torn Achilles tendon PPG 9.4 RPG 5.7 BPG .6

Powell is not a household name, but he has been a mainstay in Dallas' starting lineup this season because he fits so well with Luka Doncic. Maxi Kleber will be the recipient of most of Doncic's lobs in his absence, and Kristaps Porzingis started at center on Thursday in Portland.

Durant has been a bit more visible in Brooklyn lately, getting shots up with media around, but the team's stance has not changed: He is out for the season. If the Nets are lucky, the rest of the roster will be healthy enough over the next few months to establish some momentum going into next season and allow the front office to make educated decisions about what the team should look like when Durant returns.

Thompson somehow keeps making news -- a college jersey retirement here, words of encouragement on the bench there -- but he will not play this season, as the Warriors confirmed that though he is making good progress with his recovery, he will not return until the 2020-21 campaign.

The backup center is expected to be out 2-4 weeks with a foot injury suffered on Jan. 20 against the Timberwolves. Plumlee is not the most high-profile guy on Denver's injury report, but his passing and verticality at the rim will be missed, especially with the Nuggets battling for playoff positioning.

The Magic were granted a disabled player exception for Aminu, who tore his meniscus in late November and had surgery in January. Aminu was having the worst offensive season of his career before the injury, but he fit Orlando's defensive identity.

Another theoretical breakout candidate for a team that expected to be way better than it is, Collins hurt his shoulder three games into the season and is now hoping to come back in March. His absence is one of the reasons Portland has been awful defensively, and perhaps the main reason why Carmelo Anthony is now on the roster.

View Profile Rodney Hood POR • SF • 5 Torn Achilles tendon PPG 11.0 APG 1.5 SPG .8 3P/G 1.667

Hood had a lot on his shoulders this season, as Portland let both of its starting forwards walk in free agency and promoted Hood on a two-year deal. The devastating Achilles rupture took place on Dec. 6, ending a season in which he was one of the team's few bright spots -- Hood shot a totally unsustainable but awesome 49.3 percent from deep in 21 games. Kent Bazemore replaced him in the starting five, but has since been traded to the Kings for Trevor Ariza, wh.

The center has been out since early December, leaving Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter to hold the fort. He's running again, per Celtics coach Brad Stevens, but he's not expected back until after the All-Star break.

Largely out of sight and out of mind this season, Wall played five-on-five with Amar'e Stoudemire (!) on Wednesday and has taken part in controlled 4-on-4 scrimmages in practice. He is still considered out for the season, having undergone surgery on his ruptured Achilles last February.

The Pistons were granted a disabled player exception for Griffin on Wednesday, a formality after he had knee surgery on Jan. 7. This is the same knee that required surgery at the end of last season, the one that probably should have kept him out of Detroit's entire first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. (He played in Games 3 and 4 of the sweep.) Griffin was not even close to his normal self in the 18 games he played this season, and Detroit appears poised to start a full-blown rebuild in between now and the trade deadline.

Cousins has had a horrific run of three serious knee injuries in the last two calendar years. In August he tore his ACL, which likely ended his season before it began. Los Angeles responded by signing Dwight Howard, whose career had hit a low point, and Howard has rewarded the team with his best production in years thanks to improved conditioning and a commitment to playing a supporting role. Coach Frank Vogel has repeatedly said that Cousins could come back late in the season, which feels, um, optimistic.