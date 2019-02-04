NBA injury report: Return timeline, updates, impact for Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis, Victor Oladipo, other injured stars

LeBron James is finally back from the groin injury he sustained on Christmas Day, but the Los Angeles Lakers chose to rest him on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Not only did that make the NBA's marquee matchup of the weekend much less exciting, it reportedly led to a heated exchange in the locker room after the loss -- coach Luke Walton apparently wanted his veterans to play more unselfishly, which, fair. Anyway, the Lakers have to hope that James won't have to miss more games as they make their playoff push, and that the passing of the trade deadline this coming Thursday leads to more cohesion, regardless of what the roster looks like at that point.

Notes on a couple of other major injuries: Anthony Davis, still technically a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, remains sidelined with a finger injury. Kristaps Porzingis, now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, is not expected to actually play with Luka Doncic until next season.

We have every single NBA injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in the NBA and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

NBA's biggest injuries

View Profile Anthony Davis NO • PF • 23 Finger injury -- no timetable on return PPG 29.3 RPG 13.3 BPG 2.6

Feb. 3 update: The most talked-about player in the NBA these days has missed the Pelicans' last seven games, but he told reporters that he plans to play when he's healthy despite his trade request. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, however, has been mum on this subject, probably because it's not his decision. Even if Gentry would like Davis in the lineup, it's hard to see why the organization would let this happen. He is clearly not a part of the Pelicans' plans anymore, and there's no sense risking a more serious injury here. Unlike the (super weird!) Jimmy Butler situation a few months ago, it's not like the team needs to try to win for playoff positioning. If New Orleans doesn't trade Davis before Thursday's deadline, it might as well sit him and get more lottery balls. (The Pelicans have gone 2-5 in this stretch without Davis, and they've been without Julius Randle, Nikola Mirotic, E'Twaun Moore and Elfrid Payton for most of it, too.)

View Profile Kristaps Porzingis DAL • PF • 6 Torn ACL -- expected to be out for season

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said that the Porzingis-Doncic duo reminds him of Dirk Nowtizki and Steve Nash, "only these guys are taller." As exciting as this sounds, and as enthused as the Mavericks must be, we all have to be patient. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the plan is to "hold him and get him ready" for the 2019-20 season, which is a bit surprising considering they have no real incentive to tank. (Dallas' first-round pick is owed to Atlanta as long as it doesn't fall in the top five, and it is difficult to imagine the team falling so far in the standings that the pick lands that high.) There's nothing wrong with being cautious with a 23-year-old coming off a serious injury, though, and this kind of statement will shut down speculation for the time being. If the Mavs' training staff determines he's ready to play sometime in March or early April, they could give their fans a pleasant surprise.

View Profile Caris LeVert BKN • SG • 22 Foot injury -- no timetable to return PPG 18.4 APG 3.7 SPG 1.2 3P/G 1.357

On one hand, the Nets have turned their season around without LeVert, thanks to their depth and the playmaking ability of guards D'Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie. On the other hand, Dinwiddie had to have surgery on his hand last week, and Brooklyn has lost three of its last four games. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets hope LeVert will return sometime this month, but the team has yet to provide any official update on his rehab or a timetable for his return. As deep as the Nets are, just about any team would find it challenging to stay steady without two of its best players, especially when they are also two of their three best creators. There is a lot of pressure on Russell right now.

Back spasms have sidelined Gallinari for the last nine games, and the Clippers have gone 5-4 in that span, with frustrating losses to Dallas and Atlanta and an overtime loss to the Lakers in LeBron's return. The team misses him not only because he has played All-Star-caliber ball this season, but because Los Angeles just seems so much smaller in his absence. Coach Doc Rivers has elected to start guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley together, which is a problem when opponents have two big, versatile forwards on the court. This has drawn attention to a weird quirk of the Clippers' roster: They have all sorts of depth at four of the five positions, but they do not employ a single player who is a natural small forward. (Both Gallinari and Tobias Harris would primarily play power forward on most teams in today's NBA.)

View Profile Robert Covington MIN • SF • 33 Knee injury -- no timetable to return PPG 13.3 RPG 5.5 BPG 1.3

Covington was having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season before this dang bone bruise, and the Wolves have gone 8-7 without him. Rookie Josh Okogie continues to start in his absence, but the most interesting development in Minnesota recently is the solid production of veteran forward Luol Deng, who has been reinserted into the rotation by new coach Ryan Saunders. That likely wouldn't have happened if Covington was healthy. As far as a potential return goes, the Wolves have been light on details, but he took some standstill jumpers after practice on Friday, so that's something, I guess.

View Profile Aron Baynes BOS • C • 46 Foot injury -- expected to be out until after All-Star break PPG 5.7 RPG 4.3 BPG .7

The Celtics beat the Thunder on Sunday, but, because they can't have nice things this season, also lost a key rotation player. Baynes sat out against OKC and said that he'll be out a few weeks because of a left foot contusion. He had been playing through pain, but said this was no longer an option because, after an MRI, it was determined that he would be at risk for a stress fracture. Baynes averages a modest 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, but Boston has a plus-10.5 net rating with him on the court this season, a reflection of the fact he's one of the league's most reliable reserves. Baynes has had a rough go of it this year -- he also missed 16 games with a hand injury -- but, in the big picture, the Celtics just need him to be healthy come playoff time. You can look forward to a lot of Daniel Theis while he's sidelined, and maybe a bit of the Time Lord, too. Robert Williams III missed the Thunder game with a sore back, but it's not considered a serious issue.

View Profile Markieff Morris WAS • PF • 5 Neck injury -- expected to return after All-Star break PPG 11.5 RPG 5.1 BPG .6

In late December, Morris was diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia -- this means his neck and back are stiff. Morris initially got hurt on Dec. 16 against the Lakers and aggravated the injury 10 days later in Detroit. He has missed the Wizards' last 17 games, and they have gone 9-8 without him. Amazingly, at 22-30 they are only 2.5 games out of the eighth spot in the East, and the organization has made it clear that it wants to make the playoffs. Morris told the Washington Post's Candace Buckner on Saturday that he hoped to be cleared for full contact during the All-Star break and could be back in the lineup on Feb. 22.

View Profile Wilson Chandler PHI • SF • 22 Quad injury -- expected to return after All-Star break PPG 6.7 RPG 4.7 BPG .5

Chandler had been playing quite well before straining his right quad in the second half of the Sixers' huge win against the Warriors on Thursday, but now he'll be out two-to-three weeks. He will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, and until then their depth will be tested even more than normal. Mike Muscala started in Chandler's place on Saturday in a loss to Sacramento, but man, this team could sure use another versatile forward. I am curious to see if Philadelphia, an obvious buyer at the trade deadline, will manage to acquire someone who ends up stealing Chandler's starting spot.

View Profile De'Anthony Melton PHO • PG • 14 Ankle injury -- expected to return after All-Star break PPG 5.5 APG 3.3 SPG 1.5 3P/G .727

Melton sprained his right ankle in a loss to the Blazers on Jan. 24, and fellow rookie Elie Okobo has taken his place in the starting lineup. The Suns expect him to miss about three weeks, which means he won't be back in action until after the All-Star break. Phoenix has lost 10 straight games, but Melton made the team a bit more interesting with his perimeter defense.

View Profile Dante Exum UTA • PG • 11 Ankle injury -- expected to return after All-Star break PPG 7.4 APG 2.7 SPG .4 3P/G .462

The guard has been out of the lineup since spraining his ankle on Jan. 5 in Detroit, which means he has watched the vast majority of Utah's turnaround from the sideline. Without Exum, most of the playmaking responsibility has fallen to Ricky Rubio and the rejuvenated Donovan Mitchell, but Utah has been linked to Mike Conley in advance of the trade deadline. I am sure that just about every Jazz fan has wondered how the Grizzlies value Exum.

View Profile Victor Oladipo IND • SG • 4 Knee injury -- out for season PPG 18.8 APG 5.2 SPG 1.7 3P/G 2.056

Jan. 26 update: Ugggggggh. What is there to say here? Oladipo suffered an awful, season-ending injury, and the Pacers obviously won't be the same without him. Of course, they should remain a hard-playing, tough, cohesive team, but the idea of them potentially upsetting one of the East's elite teams just doesn't seem realistic anymore. If there was ever a time for Tyreke Evans to recapture the consistent production he had last season in Memphis, though, it is now.

View Profile Kevin Love CLE • PF • 0 Toe injury -- no timetable to return PPG 19.0 RPG 13.5 BPG .3

Embattled Cavs coach Larry Drew said he was "in awe" of how Love moved, passed and shot the ball in offensive drills at Friday's shootaround, but there's still no official timetable for his return. The bigger news is that Love is now eligible to be traded, as six months have passed since he signed his four-year, $120 million extension. A deal before the summer doesn't seem likely at this point, but I still wonder what Cleveland's asking price would be.

View Profile Spencer Dinwiddie BKN • PG • 8 Thumb injury -- expected to return after the All-Star break PPG 17.2 APG 5.0 SPG .6 3P/G 1.959

The Sixth Man of the Year candidate scored 29 points in Brooklyn's 114-110 victory against Orlando on Wednesday, and then he found out he'd have to sit for a while. He will have surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb on Monday, which comes with a rehabilitation timetable of three-to-six weeks. This is a major setback for a team that has been rolling, and it means there will be more pressure on D'Angelo Russell to continue his hot shooting. The Nets have already proven to be a resilient bunch, though, with the way they handled Caris LeVert's injury and an eight-game losing streak that featured numerous late-game collapses. Brooklyn is 19-5 since that streak.

View Profile Lonzo Ball LAL • PG • 2 Ankle injury -- expected to return late February-mid March PPG 9.9 APG 5.4 SPG 1.5 3P/G 1.596

Ball played some of the best all-around basketball of his young career in the weeks preceding his injury, which must make this all the more frustrating. He is expected to miss three-to-five weeks, but hey, it could have been worse -- Ball told reporters that he initially thought he'd broken his ankle. It is kind of amazing that the Lakers will have played 57 games by the All-Star break, with their two point guards -- Ball and Rajon Rondo -- healthy at the same time for 14 of them.

View Profile Wendell Carter Jr. CHI • C • 34 Thumb injury -- could be out for season PPG 10.3 RPG 7.0 BPG 1.3

As if the Bulls' season needed to get more depressing. Carter had surgery on his injured thumb last week, which means he will be out for 8-12 weeks. In all likelihood, this means his (mostly great) rookie season is over. Carter's averages of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.2 minutes don't quite capture how promising he has looked -- the guy is 19 years old and plays with the maturity of a seasoned veteran. Chicago is a total mess, and the team is a significantly less interesting total mess without Carter on the court.

View Profile Tristan Thompson CLE • C • 13 Foor injury -- expected to return in mid-February PPG 11.5 RPG 11.1 BPG .5

The Cavaliers are not going to win many games, but they would at least be more competitive if they had more proven NBA players in the lineup. Thompson is unquestionably one of those, but he will be out for about two more weeks, the team announced on Friday. It is a dark time in Cleveland.

View Profile Isaiah Thomas DEN • PG • 0 Hip injury -- expected to return in mid-February

The Nuggets hope to have Thomas back just before the All-Star break, and they believe it will happen no later than Feb. 22, the first game after the break, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. I have no idea how coach Michael Malone will find minutes for him given how deep the roster is and, specifically, how many good guards Denver employs, but I sincerely hope that Thomas is actually healthy this time and has an opportunity to get in a rhythm before the playoffs start.

Warren's transformation into a 3-point shooter has been a wonderful, unexpected surprise this season, but Phoenix is still adrift and he still doesn't make plays for others or defend at a level that inspires confidence. He's out two-to-three weeks with a bone bruise in his ankle, and Josh Jackson is starting in his place for now, with Kelly Oubre playing a featured role on the second unit. If the Suns intend to keep Oubre around, I wouldn't be surprised if we started hearing Warren's name come up in trade chatter.

View Profile Clint Capela HOU • C • 15 Thumb injury -- Expected to return around Feb. 21 PPG 17.6 RPG 12.6 BPG 1.8

Jan. 18 update: Capela had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on Thursday, and that comes with a 4-to-6-week timetable. The hope is that he will be back right after the All-Star break, and the Rockets are going to have to figure out how they want to handle the big hole in their frontcourt rotation. In their first game without him, against the Grizzlies' huge frontcourt, they started Nene and earned a lopsided victory. Two days after that, they started Gary Clark at power forward and P.J. Tucker at center in an overtime loss to the Nets. Tucker's performance as a center in last year's playoffs was unforgettable, and it makes sense for Houston to go small a fair bit, but the 33-year-old was already playing significantly more minutes than ever before -- asking him to be a full-time 5 in the regular season will add wear and tear. I wonder if Isaiah Hartenstein or Marquese Chriss will get another look.

View Profile John Wall WAS • PG • 2 Heel injury -- out for season PPG 20.7 APG 8.7 SPG 1.5 3P/G 1.594

Bradley Beal dismissed the idea that he and the Wizards are better without Wall after their comeback victory against the Knicks in London. "It's absolutely nonsense," he told reporters, adding that it's "a lot harder" to play without the point guard and his own workload has "increased tremendously." Beal was already playing heavy minutes with Wall -- he logged 45 in a regulation game on Dec. 26, Wall's last appearance, and 54 in a triple-overtime game four days before that -- but he is correct: In the 10 games since it was determined that Wall needed season-ending surgery, Beal has averaged 29.8 points on 24.3 field goal attempts in 39.2 minutes, with a 56.1 true shooting percentage, plus 6.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds. Beal should be a lock for the All-Star Game, and Washington's 6-4 record in that span has the team close enough to the playoffs that owner Ted Leonsis has declared making the postseason "our first mantra" despite the fact that Wizards fans spend most of their free time playing with the trade machine.

View Profile J.J. Barea DAL • PG • 5 Achilles injury -- out for season PPG 10.9 APG 5.6 SPG .6 3P/G 1

Rick Carlisle called the 34-year-old's season-ending injury "gut-wrenching," and this is especially true because, despite his age, Barea had continued to run the pick-and-roll on the second unit this season the same way Mavericks fans have come to expect. Dallas is fortunate enough to have plenty of guard depth -- even without Dennis Smith Jr., whose status with the team appears uncertain, rookies Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson are more than capable of running the show -- but this is still a real bummer. Barea means a lot to Dallas, and, before tearing his Achilles tendon, he said he wants to play at least two more seasons.

View Profile Jonas Valanciunas TOR • C • 17 Thumb injury -- expected to return early February PPG 12.8 RPG 7.2 BPG .8

Jan. 11 update: Valanciunas will wear a splint on his left thumb for the next four weeks, the Raptors announced on Wednesday, and he said Thursday that he misses "kicking ass." He has begun participating in portions of practice, but is still being held out of anything which involves contact. In the meantime, Greg Monroe has handled the majority of the backup center minutes, though Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher have had a few minutes at 5 here and there.

View Profile Dillon Brooks MEM • SG • 24 Toe injury -- out for season RPG 1.7 BPG .2

Brooks' season is over after just 18 games -- he ruptured a ligament in his right big toe last Saturday in San Antonio, and had to have season-ending surgery. This is obviously a disappointing development for a player who had an encouraging rookie season and just hasn't been able to stay on the floor this year.

View Profile Markelle Fultz PHI • PG • 20 Thoracic outlet syndrome -- out indefinitely PPG 8.2 APG 3.1 SPG .9 3P/G .211

Fultz has missed the Sixers' last 20 games, and he will be re-evaluated next week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. Mid-January will mark six weeks since it was reported that he would be out 3-to-6 weeks. Philadelphia is in need of healthy bodies, but if he is unable to shoot jump shots, it's hard to see how he can help the team on the offensive end. Wouldn't it be an amazing story if he came back and started knocking shots down?

View Profile Cody Zeller CHA • C • 40 Broken hand -- expected to return early to mid-February PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 BPG .8

Zeller had a terrible New Year's Eve, breaking his hand against the Magic and needing surgery a few days later. The Hornets announced he is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, a major blow for a team that is trying to hold onto a playoff spot. Without him (and Jeremy Lamb, who strained his hamstring against Orlando) on Wednesday, they started Willy Hernangomez at center and brought Bismack Biyombo and Frank Kaminsky in off the bench against Dallas. They also gave up 42 points in the first quarter and lost 122-84.

Wednesday marked the first time I've seen the term "bruised fat pad" used in a sentence. That sentence, from the Nets' official Crabbe injury update: "After further evaluation, it has been determined that the bruised fat pad, which has been the cause of the right knee soreness, will require an additional period of recovery." Crabbe will be re-evaluated in a week or two, and when he comes back, he might have to come off the bench. I'm not sure coach Kenny Atkinson will be in a hurry to take Jared Dudley or Rodions Kurucs out of the starting five.

Dec. 29 update: Mbah a Moute's sore left knee was not seen as a big deal when it started bothering him two months ago, but it wound up derailing his season. He tweeted on Monday that he will be back "soon," but the Clippers have yet to officially update his status. When he does return, they will be an even more versatile team than they already are, but coach Doc Rivers will have an even tougher time trying to balance their rotation.

View Profile Goran Dragic MIA • PG • 7 Knee injury -- expected to be out until mid-to-late February PPG 15.3 APG 4.9 SPG .7 3P/G 1.571

Dragic had surgery on his troublesome knee on Wednesday after only appearing in two games in the last month. This will keep him out an additional two months, which is rough news but at least gets rid of the ambiguity about when he might come back and save the day. On the season, the Heat are 22nd in net rating, but have outscored opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions with Dragic on the court. The good news, however, is that they have won their last three games without him. Their defense is good enough for them to turn this season around.

View Profile Andre Roberson OKC • SG • 21 Ruptured patellar tendon -- expected to be out until at least mid-January

Reporters watched Roberson's post-practice work on Nov. 29 and came away impressed, and Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he has "been on a really good track," per The Oklahoman's Erik Horne. A day later, the team announced he'd suffered a setback in his recovery, as an MRI revealed an avulsion fracture, and he would be re-evaluated in six weeks. Oklahoma City deserves all sorts of credit for having the best defense in the whole league without Roberson, who is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber stopper when healthy.

View Profile Damian Jones GS • C • 15 Torn pectoral muscle -- out indefinitely PPG 5.4 RPG 3.1 BPG 1.0

Jones had surgery on Wednesday, and he might be out for the remainder of the season. The Warriors announced he will "begin the rehab process" six weeks after the surgery. Jones had started in 22 of his 24 games this season, but only averaged 17.4 minutes -- Golden State takes a platoon approach to the center position. If he's done for the year, Golden State will rely on Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell in addition to the still-sidelined Cousins as its traditional 5s. Of course, its best look in the playoffs will probably remain Green playing "center" with Kevin Durant next to him in the frontcourt.

View Profile Dwight Howard WAS • C • 21 Back and glute injuries -- expected to return in late January PPG 12.8 RPG 9.2 BPG .4

Nov. 29 update: Howard now needs back surgery on two discs, per Stadium's Shams Charania, and the optimistic timeline is set at eight weeks. It is tempting to say that the Wizards, an awful defensive and rebounding team, could use Howard in the lineup. This, however, ignores that they have actually been worse on both ends with Howard on the court this season. If he ever eventually helps Washington, it will be because he addresses the injuries that have bothered him all season -- rather than accompany the team to New Orleans on Wednesday, he went to Los Angeles to see a nerve specialist to try to do just that.

The mysterious Porter continues to be out indefinitely despite saying he was pain-free in the summer. The 20-year-old was only available to the Nuggets because he had two back surgeries, so he should be seen as a long-term, low-risk, high-upside play. There is no meaningful analysis to be done here, but Denver would love to look brilliant for taking him at No. 14 in the draft if/when he is healthy down the road.

This sucks so much for both him and the Spurs -- Murray is the their best defender, and they have been 23rd in defensive rating. He was supposed to take the leap this season, but that went out the window when he crumpled to the floor in a preseason game. On offense, San Antonio has relied on DeMar DeRozan's playmaking even more than it planned to, and Bryn Forbes has stepped into a starting role at point guard. We will soon find out if Lonnie Walker can earn a role in the rotation, too.

The Bulls have been hit with a whole bunch of injuries early in the season, from Markkanen's elbow to Bobby Portis' knee and Kris Dunn's knee. Valentine is on this list because he is done for the year after undergoing what the team called an "ankle stabilization procedure" on Tuesday -- his injury was initially described as a moderate ankle sprain in September.