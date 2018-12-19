NBA injury report: Return timeline, updates, impact for Goran Dragic, Zach LaVine, DeMarcus Cousins, other injured stars

The New Orleans Pelicans suddenly look pretty thin, which puts a ton of pressure on Anthony Davis. Three-fifths of their ideal starting lineup -- Nikola Mirotic, E'Twaun Moore and Elfrid Payton -- missed Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they won anyway, thanks to Davis' 44-point, 18-rebound performance. Davis had 41 points in Monday's loss in Boston, too, with Moore and Payton out and Mirotic playing only seven minutes.

New Orleans, however, is far from the only team dealing with severe or otherwise notable injuries. Just ask fans of the Nuggets, who are without Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Will Barton.

We have every single NBA injury chronicled here and updated multiple times a day to let you know who is in or out for tonight's games and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in the NBA and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward. This list is ordered chronologically based on updates, with the newest news first:

NBA's biggest injuries

View Profile Al Horford BOS • C • 42 Knee injury -- out until Dec. 15 at earliest PPG 12.4 RPG 6.4 BPG 1.7

Dec. 14 update: This is more "day-to-day" than "out indefinitely," but the Celtics are being cautious with Horford, who has had inflammation in his left knee for about a month and has missed their last three games. The official diagnosis is patellofemoral pain syndrome, otherwise known as runner's knee. Boston general manager Danny Ainge went on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich show on Thursday and said Horford could play now if he had to, but the team wanted to let him rest and get back to 100 percent, especially since Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams have been capably filling in.

View Profile Tristan Thompson CLE • C • 13 Sprained foot -- expected to return late December to mid-January PPG 12.0 RPG 11.6 BPG .4

The big man had been having the best statistical season of his career before landing on Malcolm Brogdon's foot on Monday, averaging 12 points, 11.6 rebounds, but the injury will cost him two to four weeks. Cleveland started Channing Frye in Thompson's place on Wednesday, but the bulk of the center minutes went to Larry Nance Jr. Thanks to Thompson, the Cavs had been a decent rebounding team and an excellent offensive rebounding team, even without Kevin Love, but that will no longer be the case for a while.

View Profile Jonas Valanciunas TOR • C • 17 Thumb injury -- out at least four weeks PPG 12.8 RPG 7.2 BPG .8

Valanciunas scored six points and grabbed seven boards in just eight minutes in Oakland on Wednesday before a nasty collision with Draymond Green dislocated his thumb. Mostly coming off the bench, Valanciunas has only played 18.8 minutes per game but never averaged more points, a credit to him thriving in his role and the Raptors making a point to involve him in the offense. In his absence, Toronto can turn to veteran Greg Monroe, give two-way player Chris Boucher (who dropped 47 points for Raptors 905 on Wednesday before his call up) a chance or take a look at small lineups with Pascal Siakam at center.

The good news: Cousins has been practicing with the Santa Cruz Warriors, playing five-on-five and even dunking. The bad news: He likely won't be back until January or even February. Cousins said Wednesday that he's in a good place but his legs are "extremely fatigued," via the San Francisco Chronicle. In the meantime, Golden State coach Steve Kerr is pleased with Kevon Looney, saying that he has "firmly established himself as our best center" and will keep starting until Cousins' return, via The Athletic.

View Profile Zach LaVine CHI • PG • 8 Ankle sprain -- out 2-4 weeks PPG 23.8 APG 4.8 SPG 1.1 3P/G 1.679

Dec. 19 update: The Bulls' rough season has taken another hit, as they'll be without their top scorer, Zach LaVine, for two-to-four weeks. LaVine sprained his ankle during the Bulls loss to the Magic in Mexico City last week and now could be out for a month.

View Profile Lou Williams LAC • SG • 23 Hamstring injury -- could be out until late December PPG 17.2 APG 4.5 SPG .5 3P/G 1.231

Williams hurt his left hamstring on Monday in Phoenix, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers estimated he'd be out two weeks on Wednesday, per ESPN. Los Angeles missed his scoring punch in its first two games without him, losing 123-99 to Toronto and 125-87 to San Antonio. This is an extremely deep team, but it does not have a long list of players who can get buckets, so its bench units are looking a lot less potent lately. It is nice to see Milos Teodosic back in the rotation, however.

This is a lingering injury for Moore, who sat out on Dec. 2 in Charlotte and returned to play in the next four games. Three of those games went horribly, though, so he missed the Pelicans' loss in Boston and home win against Oklahoma City. If this issue persists, it will be a problem. New Orleans hardly has any depth on the wing, and it needs to play Solomon Hill huge minutes at small forward when Moore is out. Wesley Johnson, acquired just before the regular season began, started 13 games and is now out of Alvin Gentry's rotation entirely.

Mirotic has had a rough December. Gentry told reporters that the stretch forward lost six pounds in a day while sick earlier in the month, and then the sprained right ankle that cost him a couple games in November flared up again, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Julius Randle is putting up awesome numbers as a starter, so Gentry will have a decision to make once Mirotic is back to being himself.

View Profile Goran Dragic MIA • PG • 7 Knee injury -- out two months PPG 15.3 APG 4.9 SPG .7 3P/G 1.571

Dec. 19 update: Dragic has been dealing with a knee injury for weeks, and has missed 12 of the Heat's last 14 games. That rest wasn't enough to fix the problem, though, and he underwent surgery on Wednesday that will sideline him for two months. This is a tough blow to the Heat, who are already struggling this season. A quick way to summarize Dragic's value: Miami is 22nd in net rating, but has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the court.

View Profile Paul Millsap DEN • PF • 4 Broken toe -- out indefinitely PPG 13.6 RPG 7.0 BPG 1.1

Dec. 9 update: Millsap is integral to Denver's fourth-ranked defense, and the team has also been 5.6 points per 100 possessions better on offense with him on the court this season. As long as he's out, Trey Lyles will get major minutes, and coach Michael Malone will have to figure out whether or not he is comfortable giving Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee more minutes together. As we saw last season, the Nuggets are a completely different team without Millsap, but his absence will be felt even more now that two other starters -- Gary Harris and Will Barton -- are out of the lineup.

View Profile Gary Harris DEN • SG • 14 Hip injury -- expected to return late December/early January PPG 16.6 APG 2.9 SPG 1.2 3P/G 1.714

Harris is not having his most efficient season, but Denver still relies on him to fill in the gaps as a playmaker, floor spacer and defender. This team is now awfully thin on the wing, with Torrey Craig forced to start at shooting guard and Juancho Hernangomez at small forward. The Nuggets are lucky that Monte Morris has been so solid; Malone will play the backup point guard next to Jamal Murray in the backcourt when he can get away with it.

View Profile Markelle Fultz PHI • PG • 20 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome -- out indefinitely PPG 8.2 APG 3.1 RPG 3.7 SPG .9

After Fultz saw some specialists in New York, his agent, Raymond Brothers, announced that the guard had been diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. (Much more on that here.) He is officially out indefinitely, but ESPN reported that "there's optimism" about a three-to-six-week rehabilitation process. As confusing as this whole saga has been, everyone can agree it would be fantastic if this diagnosis leads to some real progress as Fultz tries to become a shooter again. In the meantime, T.J. McConnell has been capably handling the backup point guard spot -- the only time Philadelphia has really missed Fultz, based on the way he started the season, is when it needs some more defensive versatility on the wing.

View Profile Andre Roberson OKC • SG • 21 Ruptured patellar tendon -- expected to be out until at least mid-January

Reporters watched Roberson's post-practice work on Nov. 29 and came away impressed, and Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he has "been on a really good track," per The Oklahoman's Erik Horne. A day later, the team announced he'd suffered a setback in his recovery, as an MRI revealed an avulsion fracture, and he would be re-evaluated in six weeks. Oklahoma City deserves all sorts of credit for having the best defense in the whole league without Roberson, who is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber stopper when healthy.

View Profile Brandon Ingram LAL • SF • 14 Sprained ankle -- expected back mid-December PPG 15.2 RPG 4.0 APG 2.2

The Lakers announced Saturday that Ingram's sprained left ankle would be re-evaluated in a week. He suffered the injury against the Spurs on Wednesday -- the game in which LeBron James went off for 42 points in a comeback victory -- and will miss their upcoming games against the Heat, Rockets and Hornets at minimum. Ingram has not had the breakout season everybody was hoping for, but he is one of Los Angeles' main ballhandlers -- with Rajon Rondo still sidelined, coach Luke Walton doesn't have a lot of playmaking on the court when James and Lonzo Ball are sitting.

View Profile Damian Jones GS • C • 15 Torn pectoral muscle -- out indefinitely PPG 5.4 RPG 3.1 BPG 1.0

Jones had surgery on Wednesday, and he might be out for the remainder of the season. The Warriors announced he will "begin the rehab process" six weeks after the surgery. Jones had started in 22 of his 24 games this season, but only averaged 17.4 minutes -- Golden State takes a platoon approach to the center position. If he's done for the year, Golden State will rely on Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell in addition to the still-sidelined Cousins as its traditional 5s. Of course, its best look in the playoffs will probably remain Green playing "center" with Kevin Durant next to him in the frontcourt.

View Profile Devin Booker PHO • SG • 1 Hamstring injury -- no timetable PPG 23.5 APG 6.7 SPG 1.2 3P/G 2.368

Dec. 3 update: Devin Booker left the Suns' game against the Lakers on Sunday with a hamstring issue, and unfortunately, it's not clear when he'll be back. Gina Mizell of The Athletic reported that there is currently no timetable for Booker's return, as the star guard said that he plans to be cautious and take his time with his recovery.

View Profile Kristaps Porzingis NY • PF • 6 Knee injury -- no timetable to return

Nov. 29 update: There was a mini-controversy earlier this month when coach David Fizdale apparently didn't know that Porzingis had started sprinting, but hey, the fact that something this minor qualifies as a controversy now is a step forward for New York. Porzingis told GQ somewhat recently that his rehab is "coming to an end" and said that "now that it's getting closer, I can taste it." None of that, however, should pass as a real update on his status.

He remains out indefinitely, and as the New York Post's Marc Berman put it, if he doesn't return to practice soon, he won't be back for a "Merry Kristaps." Without their franchise player, the Knicks have mostly struggled this season, with an offense that doesn't create many high-value shots and a defense that surrenders a lot of them. They have been much more fun lately, though, with just about all of their young players at least showing flashes of more-than-competence.

View Profile Kevin Love CLE • PF • 0 Toe injury -- expected to be out until January. PPG 19.0 RPG 13.5 APG 3.5

Love appeared on ESPN's The Jump with Channing Frye and former teammate Richard Jefferson on Nov. 20 and said that he expected to return "after the new year." He had surgery in early November and has been seen rehabbing without a walking boot recently, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. The Cavs were probably never going to be good this season -- they started 0-4 with Love in the lineup -- but his absence has been devastating to their hopes of being competitive. Cleveland is 24th in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage largely because it hasn't had the guy who was supposed to be the focal point of its attack. The bright side: It will all but certainly keep its top-10-protected first-round pick now.

View Profile Caris LeVert BKN • SG • 22 Foot injury -- expected to return this season PPG 18.4 APG 3.7 RPG 4.3 SPG 1.2

There is never a good time to suffer an ugly leg injury, but it's particularly awful when you're playing at an elite level for the first time. LeVert wasn't even penciled in as a starter before he started schooling everybody in scrimmages a couple of months ago, but he was so phenomenal at the beginning of the season that the Nets were thinking big. He might have been an All-Star this season, and he might have led them to the playoffs. Since he went down, Brooklyn has gone 2-6, but that doesn't tell the whole story: Its offense is extremely dependent on Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell, and fourth-quarter execution has been a major problem. LeVert is obviously missed, but at least the damage wasn't as serious as it looked live.

View Profile Will Barton DEN • SG • 5 Groin injury -- expected to return in December PPG 16.5 APG 3.0 RPG 5.0 3P/G 2.5

The hyperactive Barton isn't usually thought of as a calming presence, but I believe he could bring some stability to a Denver team that has been excellent in the big picture but, sometimes frustratingly, inconsistent. While Juancho Hernangomez, Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley have largely held the fort, I'll bet the Nuggets wouldn't have lost six of seven games in the middle of the month if Barton was filling the gaps for them. They need his playmaking, especially in crunch time, and they could use his defensive versatility, too.

View Profile Elfrid Payton NO • PG • 4 Finger injury -- Expected to return in early January PPG 9.7 APG 5.3 RPG 5.2 SPG .8

The Pelicans' preferred starting five -- Payton, Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis -- has a plus-21.5 net rating, but they've only shared the floor for 65 minuets spread over five games. Payton had surgery last week and it came with a recovery timetable of six weeks, so New Orleans is looking for answers at the point guard spot aside from simply asking Holiday to do everything.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich revealed Wednesday that Pau Gasol has a stretch fracture in his left foot, so he will be out for a while, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. It sort of feels like San Antonio's season is cursed, and Popovich was correct when he said the team missed his passing on the second unit. It's messed up that the Spurs don't have many good passers anymore. Gasol hasn't played since Nov. 4.

View Profile Rajon Rondo LAL • PG • 9 Broken hand -- expected to return in mid-December PPG 8.5 APG 6.5 RPG 4.5 SPG 1.2

It should shock no one that Rondo wants to come back early -- Brandon Ingram said the point guard has "been trying to practice ever since the first day he broke his hand," via the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli. The Lakers have been 3-3 since Rondo got hurt, but the last one -- a 117-85 defeat in Denver -- was embarrassing. It's sort of strange that, for all the complaints that have been levied against Los Angeles' roster construction, it is rarely mentioned that the front office decided not to have a third-string point guard. Ingram has basically become Lonzo Ball's backup lately, and the ball just isn't popping around like it should be.

View Profile Dwight Howard WAS • C • 21 Back and glute injuries -- expected to return in late January PPG 12.8 RPG 9.2 BPG .4

Howard now needs back surgery on two discs, per Stadium's Shams Charania, and the optimistic timeline is set at eight weeks. It is tempting to say that the Wizards, an awful defensive and rebounding team, could use Howard in the lineup. This, however, ignores that they have actually been worse on both ends with Howard on the court this season. If he ever eventually helps Washington, it will be because he addresses the injuries that have bothered him all season -- rather than accompany the team to New Orleans on Wednesday, he went to Los Angeles to see a nerve specialist to try to do just that.

View Profile Luc Mbah a Moute LAC • SF • 12 Knee injury -- expected to be out until at least Dec. 2 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.8 SPG .3

Mbah a Moute's status has been confusing, as his sore left knee was not seen as a big deal when it started bothering him five weeks ago. On Wednesday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn't have a clue when the forward would be back, adding that he's "not close," via the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the roster is so dang deep that it hasn't really needed Mbah a Moute. When he is back in the lineup, it will make the already-difficult job of balancing the rotation even more complicated for Rivers' staff. It is incredible that the Clippers have built a top-10 defense with one of the smartest and most versatile defenders in the game sitting there in a suit for all but 61 minutes of their season.

View Profile Isaiah Thomas DEN • PG • 0 Hip injury -- expected to return in December

Thomas doesn't officially have a timetable, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in early November that he should be back at some point in December. We should all hope that, this time, he is fully healthy and capable of doing the things he did a few years ago. The tricky part about this situation, though, is that backup guard Monte Morris has been way too good for the Nuggets to simply sideline him. Minutes are going to be hard to come by.

The mysterious Porter continues to be out indefinitely despite saying he was pain-free in the summer. The 20-year-old was only available to the Nuggets because he had two back surgeries, so he should be seen as a long-term, low-risk, high-upside play. There is no meaningful analysis to be done here, but Denver would love to look brilliant for taking him at No. 14 in the draft if/when he is healthy down the road.

This sucks so much for both him and the Spurs -- Murray is the their best defender, and they have been 23rd in defensive rating. He was supposed to take the leap this season, but that went out the window when he crumpled to the floor in a preseason game. On offense, San Antonio has relied on DeMar DeRozan's playmaking even more than it planned to, and Bryn Forbes has stepped into a starting role at point guard. We will soon find out if Lonnie Walker can earn a role in the rotation, too.

The Bulls have been hit with a whole bunch of injuries early in the season, from Markkanen's elbow to Bobby Portis' knee and Kris Dunn's knee. Valentine is on this list because he is done for the year after undergoing what the team called an "ankle stabilization procedure" on Tuesday -- his injury was initially described as a moderate ankle sprain in September.