NBA injury report: Return timeline, updates, impact for Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, other injured

The Basketball Gods have not been kind this season, as far as injuries are concerned. They blessed us with Victor Oladipo's long-awaited return this week, but the list of star players who have missed all or significant parts of this season -- headlined by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving -- is long.

Other notable and recent injury-related news: Joel Embiid is back, CJ McCollum is back, Paul George is back and Luka Doncic is out with another ankle injury.

If you're looking for every single injury in the league, so you know who's going to be in the lineup each night, we already have you covered. This page will not be as exhaustive, but it will feature the most important injuries in the league, along with an analysis of them.

The All-Star starter sprained his ankle again when he stepped on a teammate's foot during practice, and an MRI reportedly revealed that the sprain is moderate. In December, Doncic stepped on an opponent's foot, sprained his ankle and was out for a week and a half, with Jalen Brunson replacing him as Dallas' starting point guard. Presumably, the plan will be the same this time.

The Chicago Bulls have been plagued by injuries all season long and Markkanen recently became the latest member of their roster to hit the injury report after suffering a stress reaction in his right pelvis in late January. At this time, he is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

After Richardson strained his hamstring in Toronto, it was obvious that his minutes would go to a combination of Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton and Trey Burke for around 2-3 weeks. It was not obvious, however, that coach Brett Brown would choose to throw Milton into the starting lineup, where he has made an argument for significant playing time even when Philadelphia is at full strength.

It took only a week for Holmes to earn a starting role in Sacramento, and his emergence as a dependable, productive starting center was the team's best story until he injured his shoulder on Jan. 6. Marvin Bagley initially stepped into his starting spot, but that is now open again after the Kings traded Dewayne Dedmon prior to the deadline.

The Kings are in disarray, so the last thing they needed was another injury. Bagley has missed most of the season because of a broken thumb and a foot sprain, and he has now missed the last four games because he aggravated the foot sprain. According to the team, he is expected to be out until at least Feb. 20.

The Pistons guard survived the trade deadline but is expected to remain sidelined until at least Feb. 20 as he is currently dealing with bilateral knee soreness and has yet to take part in any meaningful basketball-related activity since Dec. 21 against Chicago.

The Heat have been one of the pleasant surprises of the NBA season to this point but injuries are beginning to mount as we move toward the All-Star break. At this time, Leonard is expected to be sidelined until at least Feb. 20 as he recovers from a left ankle sprain he suffered against the Sixers.

The Warriors have been the worst team in the NBA by record (and third-worst by net rating) due to injuries, but that does not mean Curry will be on the shelf all season. He is reportedly targeting an early March return, so they will presumably not rank 30th in offense for the last six weeks of the season.

Finally, some good injury-related news for Portland: On Wednesday, Nurkic participated fully in practice for the first time since he broke his leg. This does not, however, mean that he is on the verge of making his return: He reportedly will be out until after the All-Star break. To say the Blazers have missed him this season would be a massive understatement.

View Profile Dwight Powell DAL • C • 7 Torn Achilles tendon PPG 9.4 RPG 5.7 BPG .6

Powell is not a household name, but he has been a mainstay in Dallas' starting lineup this season because he fits so well with Luka Doncic. Maxi Kleber will be the recipient of most of Doncic's lobs in his absence, and Kristaps Porzingis started at center on Thursday in Portland. The Mavs are reportedly interested in Joakim Noah, as long as he is healthy.

Durant has been a bit more visible in Brooklyn lately, getting shots up with media around, but the team's stance has not changed: He is out for the season. If the Nets are lucky, the rest of the roster will be healthy enough over the next few months to establish some momentum going into next season and allow the front office to make educated decisions about what the team should look like when Durant returns.

Thompson somehow keeps making news -- a college jersey retirement here, words of encouragement on the bench there -- but he is still expected to miss the entire season.

Millsap has been out since he hurt his knee on Jan. 6 in Atlanta, and Jerami Grant has temporarily taken his place in the starting lineup. However, the big man is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday night's tilt with the Phoenix Suns.

The backup center is expected to be out until at least Feb. 15 with a foot injury suffered against the Timberwolves. Plumlee is not the most high-profile guy on Denver's injury report, but his passing and verticality at the rim will be missed, especially with the Nuggets battling for playoff positioning.

Isaac isn't having surgery, but his initial 8-10 week timeline might have been optimistic: The Magic reportedly applied for a disabled player exception for him, signaling that they project him to miss the remainder of the season. Before the injury, he was on his way to an All-Defensive Team selection, and he showed real growth as an offensive player, too. Orlando has had a fluid starting lineup lately, sometimes starting Wes Iwundu and sometimes going with a massive frontcourt of Aaron Gordon, Khem Birch and Nikola Vucevic.

The Magic were granted a disabled player exception for Aminu, who tore his meniscus in late November and had surgery in January. Aminu was having the worst offensive season of his career before the injury, but he fit Orlando's defensive identity.

The third-year guard is expected to be out until after the All-Star break, according to coach Dwane Casey, a somewhat surprising turn because the Pistons announced on Dec. 26 that he would miss two weeks. Before the injury, Kennard was having the best season of his career, increasing his efficiency while taking on a slightly larger playmaking role and averaging a full 10 minutes more than he did in Year 2. If there is a bright spot here, it is that rookie Sekou Doumbouya has had more opportunities to play since Kennard went down.

The rookie was ruled out for at least a week when he sprained his ankle during an awful loss to the Suns last Thursday. New York would prefer to have the 19-year-old available for obvious reasons, but his absence has given the team a bit of spacing in the starting lineup, with Reggie Bullock taking his place.

The Heat are a less versatile defensive team without Winslow, but the on/off numbers are still staggering: They have given up 99.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the court and 109.4 per 100 without him. On Jan. 17, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters that the forward would be out for at least two more weeks. The team initially described the injury as a back strain, but is now going with "lower back bone bruise." Winslow has had a rough go of it this season -- he has only played in 11 games, as a result of the back issues and a particularly scary concussion.

Chicago is awfully thin at center, as Carter has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain on Jan. 8 and backup Daniel Gafford joined him on the injured list with a dislocated thumb last week. Carter was ruled out for 4-6 weeks; he said on Saturday that it will "definitely" be closer to four. Chicago has been worse on both ends without Carter, but at least Luke Kornet has had his moments lately. Cristiano Felicio has also reemerged in the rotation, backing up Kornet.

The Bulls need Porter, even though he wasn't playing like himself when he was actually on the court early this season. The forward has been sidelined since Nov. 6, and he has recently been seen on the court without a walking boot. He hasn't started running yet, though, and coach Jim Boylen declined to offer a timetable for his return.

Another theoretical breakout candidate for a team that expected to be way better than it is, Collins hurt his shoulder three games into the season and is now hoping to come back in March. His absence is one of the reasons Portland has been awful defensively, and perhaps the main reason why Carmelo Anthony is now on the roster.

View Profile Rodney Hood POR • SF • 5 Torn Achilles tendon PPG 11.0 APG 1.5 SPG .8 3P/G 1.667

Hood had a lot on his shoulders this season, as Portland let both of its starting forwards walk in free agency and promoted Hood on a two-year deal. The devastating Achilles rupture took place on Dec. 6, ending a season in which he was one of the team's few bright spots -- Hood shot a totally unsustainable but awesome 49.3 percent from deep in 21 games. Kent Bazemore replaced him in the starting five, but has since been traded to the Kings for Trevor Ariza, who had his best game of the season in his Blazers debut on Thursday.

The center has been out since early December, leaving Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter to hold the fort. He's running again, per Celtics coach Brad Stevens, and he'll be evaluated again on Feb. 4. Stevens said that he would not play until after the All-Star break, however.

Largely out of sight and out of mind this season, Wall played five-on-five with Amar'e Stoudemire (!) on Wednesday and has taken part in controlled 4-on-4 scrimmages in practice. He is still considered out for the season, having undergone surgery on his ruptured Achilles last February.

The Pistons were granted a disabled player exception for Griffin on Wednesday, a formality after he had knee surgery on Jan. 7. This is the same knee that required surgery at the end of last season, the one that probably should have kept him out of Detroit's entire first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. (He played in Games 3 and 4 of the sweep.) Griffin was not even close to his normal self in the 18 games he played this season, and Detroit appears poised to start a full-blown rebuild in between now and the trade deadline.

Cousins has had a horrific run of three serious knee injuries in the last two calendar years. In August he tore his ACL, which likely ended his season before it began. Los Angeles responded by signing Dwight Howard, whose career had hit a low point, and Howard has rewarded the team with his best production in years thanks to improved conditioning and a commitment to playing a supporting role. Coach Frank Vogel has repeatedly said that Cousins could come back late in the season, which feels, um, optimistic.