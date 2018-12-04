NBA injury report: Return timeline, updates, impact for Victor Oladipo, Draymond Green, Devin Booker, other injured stars

Steph Curry made his return to game action for the Warriors over the weekend after an 11-game absence due to a groin injury he suffered in early November.

Though Curry is back in action, the defending champs are still dealing with their fair share of injury issues. Draymond Green is still sidelined with a sprained toe, and DeMarcus Cousins hasn't yet been cleared to return to action following the Achilles tear he suffered last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Additionally, Warriors center Damian Jones suffered a torn left pectoral muscle on Saturday and is out indefinitely as a result of the injury.

Golden State, however, is far from the only team dealing with a severe or otherwise notable injury. Just ask fans of the Nets or the Heat.

We have every single NBA injury chronicled here and updated multiple times a day to let you know who is in or out for tonight's games and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in the NBA and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward. This list is ordered chronologically based on updates, with the newest news first:

NBA's biggest injuries

View Profile Victor Oladipo IND • SG • 4 Knee soreness -- out indefinitely PPG 21.4 APG 4.7 SPG 1.6 3P/G 2.375

Dec. 3 update: The Indiana Pacers received some bad news about their star guard Victor Oladipo over the weekend. Oladipo hadn't played since Nov. 17, when he logged just five minutes against the Hawks due to a sore knee. Over that period, though, he had been listed as day-to-day, and it seemed to be a relatively minor issue. However, the Pacers then announced that Oladipo would be out indefinitely.

They didn't give any official update about what's wrong with Oladipo's knee, but when a player misses a bunch of games and then goes out indefinitely, it's usually not a good sign.

View Profile Devin Booker PHO • SG • 1 Hamstring injury -- no timetable PPG 23.5 APG 6.7 SPG 1.2 3P/G 2.368

Devin Booker left the Suns' game against the Lakers on Sunday with a hamstring issue, and unfortunately, it's not clear when he'll be back. Gina Mizell of The Athletic reported that there is currently no timetable for Booker's return, as the star guard said that he plans to be cautious and take his time with his recovery.

View Profile Kristaps Porzingis NY • PF • 6 Knee injury -- no timetable to return

There was a mini-controversy earlier this month when coach David Fizdale apparently didn't know that Porzingis had started sprinting, but hey, the fact that something this minor qualifies as a controversy now is a step forward for New York. Porzingis told GQ somewhat recently that his rehab is "coming to an end" and said that "now that it's getting closer, I can taste it." None of that, however, should pass as a real update on his status.

He remains out indefinitely, and as the New York Post's Marc Berman put it, if he doesn't return to practice soon, he won't be back for a "Merry Kristaps." Without their franchise player, the Knicks have mostly struggled this season, with an offense that doesn't create many high-value shots and a defense that surrenders a lot of them. They have been much more fun lately, though, with just about all of their young players at least showing flashes of more-than-competence.

View Profile Draymond Green GS • PF • 23 Toe sprain -- expected back mid-December PPG 6.9 RPG 7.5 APG 7.2 SPG 1.8

Dec. 3 update: Green has been ruled out for at least the remainder of the Warriors' road trip, which has three games remaining on it, including their trip to Atlanta Monday night. The Warriors, understandably, are being cautious with their defensive-minded star, as their main goal is having everyone healthy by the postseason.

Statistically, the Warriors have missed his defense almost exactly as much as they've missed Curry's offense: on the season, they have been 9.3 points per 100 possessions better defensively with him on the court, per Cleaning The Glass. This shouldn't be surprising, as he is one of the best defenders of all-time and the backbone of what his team has done on that end of the court throughout its historic run.

View Profile DeMarcus Cousins GS • C • 0 Achilles tear -- Expected to return after Dec. 25

Cousins met with the Warriors' training staff on Nov. 23, according to the Bay Area News Group's Logan Murdock, and is targeting a return after Christmas. He had previously hoped to come back during Golden State's current road trip. There is no reason, however, for a team like this to rush anything. Golden State can afford to hold him out until his conditioning is as good as it can be and he looks fully ready to go in scrimmages. When he does come back, it's worth wondering whether the Warriors will even put him in the starting lineup at first. Given how he used to having the ball in his hands, the adjustment might be easier if he comes off the bench like Gordon Hayward in Boston. Is this the first time anyone has compared Cousins and Hayward?

View Profile Kevin Love CLE • PF • 0 Toe injury -- expected to be out until January. PPG 19.0 RPG 13.5 APG 3.5

Love appeared on ESPN's The Jump with Channing Frye and former teammate Richard Jefferson on Nov. 20 and said that he expected to return "after the new year." He had surgery in early November and has been seen rehabbing without a walking boot recently, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. The Cavs were probably never going to be good this season -- they started 0-4 with Love in the lineup -- but his absence has been devastating to their hopes of being competitive. Cleveland is 24th in offensive rating and 29th in effective field goal percentage largely because it hasn't had the guy who was supposed to be the focal point of its attack. The bright side: It will all but certainly keep its top-10-protected first-round pick now.

View Profile Dirk Nowitzki DAL • PF • 41 Ankle injury -- expected to be return in December

Nov. 29 update: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko that he expects Nowitzki back in the next two weeks. Nowitzki said he "could probably go out there and play a few minutes" now, but there's no need to rush. While everybody should be excited about seeing him pick-and-pop with Luka Doncic before passing the torch, Nowitzki is absolutely right: Dallas has won seven of eight games and looks like a possible playoff team without him, so it's not like the team is desperate for a shakeup in the rotation. When he does come back, it will be interesting to see where Rick Carlisle finds minutes for him now that DeAndre Jordan is in the picture -- he might not be able to play much center anymore unless you consider him a power forward when playing next to Dwight Powell.

View Profile Lauri Markkanen CHI • PF • 24 Elbow injury -- expected to return in first week of December

Markkanen took contact in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt in training camp, and said he felt no pain, via the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. He should be back in early December, with The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry guessing that Bulls fans will see him Tuesday, Dec. 4 in Indiana at the earliest and Saturday, Dec. 8 against Boston at the latest. Chicago is only 5-17 on the season, but there are actually several happy storylines hidden by all the losing, from Zach LaVine's scoring explosion to Wendell Carter's maturity and the emergence of Ryan Arcidiacono. Still, Markkanen is arguably the franchise's most important player, and he will make Bulls games much more compelling. The key thing to watch will be how he fits with Carter defensively.

View Profile Caris LeVert BKN • SG • 22 Foot injury -- expected to return this season PPG 18.4 APG 3.7 RPG 4.3 SPG 1.2

There is never a good time to suffer an ugly leg injury, but it's particularly awful when you're playing at an elite level for the first time. LeVert wasn't even penciled in as a starter before he started schooling everybody in scrimmages a couple of months ago, but he was so phenomenal at the beginning of the season that the Nets were thinking big. He might have been an All-Star this season, and he might have led them to the playoffs. Since he went down, Brooklyn has gone 2-6, but that doesn't tell the whole story: Its offense is extremely dependent on Spencer Dinwiddie and D'Angelo Russell, and fourth-quarter execution has been a major problem. LeVert is obviously missed, but at least the damage wasn't as serious as it looked live.

View Profile Goran Dragic MIA • PG • 7 Knee injury -- expected to be out until at least Dec. 2 PPG 16.3 APG 4.7 RPG 3.3 3P/G 1.667

Dragic has been dealing with a knee injury for three weeks, even though he played four games in the middle of November. Friday's game against the Pelicans will be his sixth straight absence, and the Heat are feeling the pain. They are 2-8 on the year with Dragic out and have lost eight of their last 10 games overall, leaving them hovering around the Bulls and Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings largely because their offense has been an absolute mess. They have quite a bit of depth, but Dragic is supposed to keep them organized and Miami has dealt with other backcourt injuries, too: Tyler Johnson is still out with a hamstring injury and Dion Waiters is still recovering from ankle surgery.

View Profile Will Barton DEN • SG • 5 Groin injury -- expected to return in December PPG 16.5 APG 3.0 RPG 5.0 3P/G 2.5

The hyperactive Barton isn't usually thought of as a calming presence, but I believe he could bring some stability to a Denver team that has been excellent in the big picture but, sometimes frustratingly, inconsistent. While Juancho Hernangomez, Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley have largely held the fort, I'll bet the Nuggets wouldn't have lost six of seven games in the middle of the month if Barton was filling the gaps for them. They need his playmaking, especially in crunch time, and they could use his defensive versatility, too.

View Profile Elfrid Payton NO • PG • 4 Finger injury -- Expected to return in early January PPG 9.7 APG 5.3 RPG 5.2 SPG .8

The Pelicans' preferred starting five -- Payton, Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Nikola Mirotic and Anthony Davis -- has a plus-21.5 net rating, but they've only shared the floor for 65 minuets spread over five games. Payton had surgery last week and it came with a recovery timetable of six weeks, so New Orleans is looking for answers at the point guard spot aside from simply asking Holiday to do everything.

View Profile Andre Roberson OKC • SG • 21 Knee -- to be reevaluated in December

Reporters watched Roberson's post-practice work on Thursday and came away impressed, and Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he has "been on a really good track," per The Oklahoman's Erik Horne. Oklahoma City deserves all sorts of credit for having the best defense in the whole league without Roberson, who is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber stopper when healthy, and it's possible his extended rehab time has been a blessing in disguise for a team trying to build a more diverse offense.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich revealed Wednesday that Pau Gasol has a stretch fracture in his left foot, so he will be out for a while, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. It sort of feels like San Antonio's season is cursed, and Popovich was correct when he said the team missed his passing on the second unit. It's messed up that the Spurs don't have many good passers anymore. Gasol hasn't played since Nov. 4.

View Profile Rajon Rondo LAL • PG • 9 Broken hand -- expected to return in mid-December PPG 8.5 APG 6.5 RPG 4.5 SPG 1.2

It should shock no one that Rondo wants to come back early -- Brandon Ingram said the point guard has "been trying to practice ever since the first day he broke his hand," via the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli. The Lakers have been 3-3 since Rondo got hurt, but the last one -- a 117-85 defeat in Denver -- was embarrassing. It's sort of strange that, for all the complaints that have been levied against Los Angeles' roster construction, it is rarely mentioned that the front office decided not to have a third-string point guard. Brandon Ingram has basically become Lonzo Ball's backup lately, and the ball just isn't popping around like it should be.

View Profile Markelle Fultz PHI • PG • 20 Shoulder injury -- out indefinitely PPG 8.2 APG 3.1 SPG .9 3P/G .211

Fultz saw specialists in New York this week and trade rumors are swirling, so it's not clear if he's ever going to play for the 76ers again. This is an extremely weird and sad story, but Philadelphia's offense has looked powerful with Jimmy Butler in the mix and T.J. McConnell taking Fultz's spot.

View Profile Dwight Howard WAS • C • 21 Back and glute injuries -- expected to return in late January PPG 12.8 RPG 9.2 BPG .4

Nov. 30 update: Howard now needs back surgery on two discs, per Stadium's Shams Charania, and the optimistic timeline is set at eight weeks. It is tempting to say that the Wizards, an awful defensive and rebounding team, could use Howard in the lineup. This, however, ignores that they have actually been worse on both ends with Howard on the court this season. If he ever eventually helps Washington, it will be because he addresses the injuries that have bothered him all season -- rather than accompany the team to New Orleans on Wednesday, he went to Los Angeles to see a nerve specialist to try to do just that.

View Profile Luc Mbah a Moute LAC • SF • 12 Knee injury -- expected to be out until at least Dec. 2 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.8 SPG .3

Mbah a Moute's status has been confusing, as his sore left knee was not seen as a big deal when it started bothering him five weeks ago. On Wednesday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said he doesn't have a clue when the forward would be back, adding that he's "not close," via the Los Angeles Times' Andrew Greif. Fortunately for Los Angeles, the roster is so dang deep that it hasn't really needed Mbah a Moute. When he is back in the lineup, it will make the already-difficult job of balancing the rotation even more complicated for Rivers' staff. It is incredible that the Clippers have built a top-10 defense with one of the smartest and most versatile defenders in the game sitting there in a suit for all but 61 minutes of their season.

View Profile Isaiah Thomas DEN • PG • 0 Hip injury -- expected to return in December

Thomas doesn't officially have a timetable, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in early November that he should be back at some point in December. We should all hope that, this time, he is fully healthy and capable of doing the things he did a few years ago. The tricky part about this situation, though, is that backup guard Monte Morris has been way too good for the Nuggets to simply sideline him. Minutes are going to be hard to come by.

The mysterious Porter continues to be out indefinitely despite saying he was pain-free in the summer. The 20-year-old was only available to the Nuggets because he had two back surgeries, so he should be seen as a long-term, low-risk, high-upside play. There is no meaningful analysis to be done here, but Denver would love to look brilliant for taking him at No. 14 in the draft if/when he is healthy down the road.

This sucks so much for both him and the Spurs -- Murray is the their best defender, and they have been 23rd in defensive rating. He was supposed to take the leap this season, but that went out the window when he crumpled to the floor in a preseason game. On offense, San Antonio has relied on DeMar DeRozan's playmaking even more than it planned to, and Bryn Forbes has stepped into a starting role at point guard. We will soon find out if Lonnie Walker can earn a role in the rotation, too.

The Bulls have been hit with a whole bunch of injuries early in the season, from Markkanen's elbow to Bobby Portis' knee and Kris Dunn's knee. Valentine is on this list because he is done for the year after undergoing what the team called an "ankle stabilization procedure" on Tuesday -- his injury was initially described as a moderate ankle sprain in September.

The Warriors received more unfortunate injury news over the weekend, as Damian Jones tore his pectoral muscle and will need surgery. Jones -- who had started 22 games for the Warriors this season -- may miss the rest of the season, but a final verdict on his timeline won't come until after surgery.