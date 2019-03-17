NBA injury update: Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon could miss first round of playoffs with plantar fascia tear, per report

This has been pretty much a perfect season for the Milwaukee Bucks so far, but they've just been hit with their first serious bit of adversity.

The team announced on Saturday evening that starting guard Malcolm Brogdon has suffered a plantar fascia tear and will be out indefinitely:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam revealed a minor plantar fascia tear in Brogdon's right foot. Brogdon will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

The good news for the Bucks and Brogdon is that it doesn't appear surgery will be necessary; the bad news is that according to a report from ESPN, he'll be out for six-to-eight weeks. Though there's apparently hope that he'll return at the beginning of that timeline.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, league sources told ESPN. There is optimism that he could return closer to the six-week mark, sources said.

Based on that timeline, the Bucks could potentially be without Brogdon deep into the playoffs. With the first round set to begin in less than a month, he certainly won't be playing in that series. The tentative start date for the second round, meanwhile, is April 29 or 30, which is right at the beginning of the reported timeline.

Regardless of when he comes back, this is bad news for the Bucks. But the longer he's out, the tougher their path gets in the playoffs. Though Brogdon may not be one of their most well-known players, he's been a key starter all season long. Together with Eric Bledsoe, he forms a dynamic, versatile backcourt.

Not only can he handle the ball and run the show, but he's been an elite outside shooter, knocking down over 42 percent of his 3-point attempts this season. His ability -- as arguably the fifth-best player in the starting lineup -- to both hit open shots and drive against closeouts to make plays for his teammates has been a big factor in the Bucks building one of the league's best offenses.

The Bucks are pretty deep, and have a number of options -- George Hill, Tony Snell, and Sterling Brown, for example -- at the guard and wing spots to step up and fill Brogdon's role, but none of them are as good or versatile.

For the rest of the regular season, the Bucks should be fine working by committee, but they'll be hoping Brogdon's able to be back by the second round, when they'll have to start facing the other elite teams in the East like the Celtics, 76ers or Pacers.