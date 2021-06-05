The NBA playoffs are entering the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21 Meniscus tear in right knee -- Day-to-day; uncertain for Game 1 PPG 28.5 RPG 10.6 BPG 1.35 View Profile

MVP finalist Joel Embiid suffered a "small" meniscus tear in Game 4 of first round of the playoffs against the Washington Wizards and proceeded to miss the next game while the Sixers closed out the series. While he's been listed as day-to-day, coach Doc Rivers is uncertain about the big man's availability for Game 1 of Philadelphia's second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Will Barton DEN • SF • 5 Right hamstring strain -- Out indefinitely PPG 12.7 APG 3.2 SPG .89 3P/G 1.75 View Profile

Will Barton has yet to make his postseason debut this season as he's been dealing with a hamstring strain that has kept him out since April 24. There hasn't been an update on his status for Denver's second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, and coach Mike Malone said recently that Barton "still hasn't checked everything off the training staff's checklist," and has "no idea" when he'll be ready to go."

Jeff Green BKN • PF • 8 Strained plantar fascia -- Out until at least Game 2 PPG 11 APG 1.6 SPG .53 3P/G 1.515 View Profile

The Brooklyn Nets lost Jeff Green to a strained plantar fascia at the end of May, and he sat out for the final three games of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The Nets originally projected him to be sidelined for 10 days, and he's expected to be out for Game 1 in the second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Serge Ibaka LAC • C • 9 Back injury -- Uncertain for Game 7 PPG 11.1 RPG 6.7 BPG 1.15 View Profile

Clippers big man Serge Ibaka has been sidelined for the past three games with a sore back that's bothered him throughout the regular season. He missed 30 consecutive games prior to the playoffs with he same injury, and hasn't been able to be 100 percent to get on the court for the last three games. With Game 7 looming vs. the Mavericks on Sunday, and with the Clippers recently opting to go with a small-ball approach with Nicolas Batum at center, it wouldn't be surprising if we don't see Ibaka suit up for that game.

Donte DiVincenzo MIL • SG • 0 Tendon injury in left foot -- Out for season PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.09 3P/G 1.985 View Profile

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round of the postseason after sweeping the Miami Heat, but lost shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in the process to a tendon injury in his left foot which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. It could prove to be a huge blow for the Bucks as they continue on through the playoffs, as they don't have a ton of depth this season.