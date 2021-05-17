The NBA regular season has come to a close, and now we turn our attention to the play-in tournament and the playoffs. As the play-in games begin Tuesday, there are still some notable injuries around the league that could have great impact on the outcome of some of these games. There's been no shortage of player injuries this year during a compacted season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of it is carrying over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell UTA • SG • 45 Sprained ankle -- No return date set PPG 26.4 APG 5.2 SPG .98 3P/G 3.358 View Profile

Donovan Mitchell has been sidelined since April 16 while he's been getting treatment for a sprained ankle. While there's been no official update on his availability for Utah's playoff series, which could start on May 22 at the earliest, Jazz guard Mike Conley said Mitchell is going to be "ready as ever," for the postseason.

Gordon Hayward CHA • SF • 20 Sprained foot -- Expected to be out until at least May 21 PPG 19.6 APG 4.1 SPG 1.18 3P/G 1.932 View Profile

Gordon Hayward has officially been ruled out for Charlotte's play-in game against the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, per the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell. Hayward suffered a right foot sprain against the Indiana Pacers on April 2 when he drove at Pacers center Myles Turner. He stepped on Turner's foot and immediately crumpled to the floor.

Myles Turner IND • C • 33 Torn plantar plate in toe -- Out indefinitely PPG 12.6 RPG 6.5 BPG 3.38 View Profile

The Pacers ruled Turner out for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, as the big man continues to deal with a a partially torn plantar plate in his big toe. When the injury originally occurred, the Pacers announced Turner would be out indefinitely as they assess the injury and treatment options. At this point, it's still unclear if he'll need surgery to fix the problem. Either way, it seems he's headed for another lengthy stint on the sideline, which is a huge blow for an Indiana team hoping it can extend its season past Tuesday night's play-in game.

Malcolm Brogdon IND • PG • 7 Hamstring -- Game-time decision PPG 21.2 APG 5.9 SPG .88 View Profile

Malcolm Brogdon missed Indiana's last 10 games of the regular season with a hamstring injury, after exiting during the first quarter of a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on April 29. Unlike Turner's status, Brogdon's availability for the Pacers' play-in game is more optimistic, as coach Nate Bjorkgren said he'll be a game-time decision. Brogdon was also a game-time decision for Indiana's regular-season finale on Sunday against the Raptors, and although he didn't play, with this being a win or go home situation, it's more likely he could suit up for the Pacers on Tuesday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. GS • SG • 12 Fractured wrist -- Expected to be out until at least May 23 PPG 15.4 APG 1.3 SPG 1.04 3P/G 1.636 View Profile

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed the Warriors' last 10 games of the regular season with a fractured wrist, and a recent update by the team suggests that he will be out for Golden State's play-in game against the Lakers. The team announced that he hasn't been cleared for on-court activities, and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

Mitchell Robinson NY • C • 23 Broken foot -- Out indefinitely PPG 8.3 RPG 8.1 BPG 1.45 View Profile

The Knicks could start their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks without Mitchell Robinson, who has been out since March 27 with a fractured foot. He had surgery to repair the fracture, and coach Tom Thibodeau said that while there's still some hurdles to clear for him to get back on the court, the team hasn't ruled out a playoff return for the big man.