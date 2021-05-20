The NBA regular season has come to a close, but the action is still going strong as we turn our attention to the play-in tournament and the playoffs. The play-in games began on Tuesday night, and there are still some notable injuries around the league that could have great impact on the outcome of some of these games. There's been no shortage of injuries this year during a compacted season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them are carrying over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

To see every team's current injury situation, click here.

Deandre Ayton PHO • C • 22 Knee soreness -- Expected back for start of playoffs PPG 14.4 RPG 10.5 BPG 1.17 View Profile

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to knee soreness, Suns center Deandre Ayton is expected to be ready to go for the start of the playoffs. The Suns will begin postseason play on Saturday against the winner of the play-in game between the Lakers and Warriors set for Wednesday night. The Suns will want to be near full strength for either opponent, so the fact that Ayton should be available is great news for Phoenix.

Donovan Mitchell UTA • SG • 45 Sprained ankle -- Expected back for start of playoffs PPG 26.4 APG 5.2 SPG .98 3P/G 3.358 View Profile

Donovan Mitchell has been sidelined since April 16 while he's been getting treatment for a sprained ankle. While there's been no official update on his availability for Utah's playoff series, which will start on May 23, Jazz guard Mike Conley said Mitchell is going to be "ready as ever," for the postseason. The Jazz won't find out who their first-round opponent is until Friday.

Myles Turner IND • C • 33 Torn plantar plate in toe -- Out indefinitely PPG 12.6 RPG 6.5 BPG 3.38 View Profile

The Pacers ruled Turner out for Tuesday's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets, and he likely won't play against the Wizards on Thursday night in the final East play-on game as the big man continues to deal with a partially torn plantar plate in his big toe. When the injury originally occurred, the Pacers announced Turner would be out indefinitely as they assess the injury and treatment options. At this point, it's still unclear if he'll need surgery to fix the problem or when he when he might be able to return to game action. If the Pacers defeat Washington, they will move on to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. If they lose, their season will come to an end.

Kelly Oubre Jr. GS • SG • 12 Fractured wrist -- Expected to be out until at least May 23 PPG 15.4 APG 1.3 SPG 1.04 3P/G 1.636 View Profile

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed the Warriors' last 10 games of the regular season with a fractured wrist, and a recent update from the team suggests that he will be out for Golden State's play-in game against the Lakers. The team announced that he hasn't yet been cleared for on-court activities, and will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. If the Warriors beat the Lakers, they will claim the seventh seed in the West and face the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the postseason. If they lose to L.A., they will then play the winner of the play-in game between the Grizzlies and Spurs for a chance to secure the eighth seed.

Mitchell Robinson NY • C • 23 Broken foot -- Out indefinitely PPG 8.3 RPG 8.1 BPG 1.45 View Profile

The Knicks could start their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday without Mitchell Robinson, who has been out since March 27 with a fractured foot. He had surgery to repair the fracture, and coach Tom Thibodeau said that while there's still some hurdles to clear for him to get back on the court, the team hasn't ruled out a playoff return for the big man. Obviously the longer the Knicks are able to stay alive in the playoffs, the more opportunity Robinson will have to make a return this season.