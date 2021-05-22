The NBA playoffs are officially underway, and there are still some notable injuries around the league that could have great impact on the outcome of some of the games, and in turn series. There was no shortage of injuries this year during a compacted season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a whole 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until the end of December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell UTA • SG • 45 Sprained ankle -- Expected to return to action May 23 PPG 26.4 APG 5.2 SPG .98 3P/G 3.358 View Profile

Donovan Mitchell has been sidelined since April 16 while getting treatment for a sprained ankle, but he practiced for the first time earlier this week, and plans to be good to go when the Utah Jazz start their playoff push against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

"That's the goal," Mitchell said of being ready for the start of postseason play. "Barring any setbacks, God forbid -- knock on wood -- that's the goal. I'm just trying to go out there and be there for my teammates and try to help to go out there and win a championship. That's the goal. It's been the goal all year."

Victor Oladipo MIA • SG • 4 Surgery on quadriceps tendon -- Could be cleared by November PPG 19.8 APG 4.6 SPG 1.39 3P/G 2.364 View Profile

After appearing in just 33 total games in 2020-21 due to injury, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo's season is over. However, the veteran could be good to go for the start of next season. After repairing his right quadriceps tendon on May 13, his surgeon is optimistic that he could be cleared to return to full-contact basketball by November, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Oladipo obviously won't be available to help the Heat during their current playoff push, and it's fair to wonder if he's already played his last game with Miami, as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Deandre Ayton PHO • C • 22 Knee soreness -- Expected to return to action May 23 PPG 14.4 RPG 10.5 BPG 1.17 View Profile

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to knee soreness, Suns center Deandre Ayton is expected to be ready to go for the start of the playoffs. The Suns will begin postseason play on Saturday against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns will want to be near full strength for what projects to be an extremely tough series against L.A., so the fact that Ayton should be available is great news for Phoenix.

Mitchell Robinson NY • C • 23 Broken foot -- Out indefinitely PPG 8.3 RPG 8.1 BPG 1.45 View Profile

The Knicks could start their playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday without Mitchell Robinson, who has been out since March 27 with a fractured foot. He had surgery to repair the fracture, and coach Tom Thibodeau said that while there's still some hurdles to clear for him to get back on the court, the team hasn't ruled out a playoff return for the big man. Obviously the longer the Knicks are able to stay alive in the playoffs, the more opportunity Robinson will have to make a return this season.