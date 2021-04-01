Aside from COVID-19 having an impact on player availability on a night-to-night basis in the NBA this season, injuries have also been piling up across the league. The rise in injuries may be stemming from a more condensed schedule and shortened offseason due to the pandemic as the league tries returning to its traditional schedule for the 2021-22 campaign. While there haven't been as many season-ending injuries as we've seen in the past, it always feels like a star player is missing two or three weeks due to a nagging injury suffered in a game or practice.

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, and this season has seen its fair share of them. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward. To see every team's current injury situation, click here.

LeBron James LAL • SF • 23 High-ankle sprain -- Out 3-to-5 weeks PPG 25.4 RPG 7.9 APG 7.9 SPG 1.05 View Profile

LeBron James suffered a high-ankle sprain on March 20 when he tried to corral a loose ball, which led to Hawks forward Solomon Hill falling on top of his right ankle. It's been reported that James could miss up to a month of action, which is a monumental blow for a Lakers team that is teetering with falling further down the standings in the Western Conference. It's obvious LeBron is at the center of everything the Lakers do, so losing him for a significant amount of time isn't ideal. In the six games he's been out already, L.A. has gone 2-4, and it doesn't look like it'll get much better than that with the reigning Finals MVP sidelined.

Anthony Davis LAL • PF • 3 Calf strain -- Out until at least April 6 PPG 22.5 RPG 8.4 APG 3.0 BPG 1.78 View Profile

The Lakers were already down a star player when LeBron went down as Anthony Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 with a calf strain. However, the Lakers announced last week that he's been cleared to advance his on-court work, though that doesn't mean a return is imminent. With Davis sidelined, the Lakers have sorely missed his presence in the frontcourt as both Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell have underwhelmed this season. It's always a huge loss when you lose a player averaging 22 and eight a night, and it's forced others on the team to try and fill that void, though it hasn't been enough to produce positive results. L.A. did add Andre Drummond from the buyout market, which could have an impact on the team when Davis and LeBron both return. But until that happens, the Lakers will just have to weather through this storm.

Kevin Durant BKN • PF • 7 Hamstring strain -- Out until at least April 4 PPG 29 APG 5.3 SPG .74 3P/G 2.579 View Profile

Kevin Durant is closing in on a return, which is great news for the Nets, and bad news for everyone else in the league. Brooklyn hasn't necessarily needed Durant's ridiculous offensive production in his absence, going 17-3 in the month that he's been sidelined with a hamstring strain. But getting him back healthy is paramount to this team's championship aspirations. Brooklyn is absolutely loaded with talent, from James Harden and Kyrie Irving to recent additions in Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. Getting Durant back is just the cherry on top of the icing on top of the cake for a team that is already viewed as the favorites to win it all this season.

Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21 Bone bruise on left knee -- Expected to return April 3 PPG 29.9 RPG 11.5 BPG 1.39 View Profile

After missing three weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, Joel Embiid is expected to return on Saturday, barring any setbacks between now and then. Fortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, they've managed to fare well without their MVP candidate, going 6-3 with him sidelined. While Philadelphia now sits behind the Nets in the East standings, only half a game separates the two teams, which should make for an intriguing run to close the season for that No. 1 seed. Embiid coming back healthy puts winning a championship back in focus for the Sixers, who looked like a dominate force before he went down. The plus side is that in Embiid's absence, Ben Simmons improved his performance after a slow start to the season, and Philadelphia's depth helped it win games with Tobias Harris continuing his impressive season.

LaMelo Ball CHA • PG • 2 Broken wrist -- Out until at least April 25 PPG 15.9 APG 6.1 RPG 5.9 SPG 1.59 View Profile

When LaMelo Ball went down with a fractured wrist, it was a punch to the gut for a Hornets team that's become the most exciting squad to watch in 2020-21. It was made even worse by the original announcement that he could miss the remainder of the season. However, after undergoing surgery, the team said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks to determine the next steps in his recovery process, leaving the door slightly ajar for a possible return this season. Luckily for Charlotte, its depth at the guard position with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham has carried this team to a 4-2 record in Ball's absence. It also helps that Gordon Hayward is putting up his best numbers since his last season in Utah, helping the Hornets stay afloat in a tight playoff race in the East. Charlotte currently holds the fourth seed, and although there's still plenty of basketball left for that to change, this team has the depth to maintain in the 4-7 range in the East while Ball is out. If the front-runner for Rookie of the Year is able to return in time for the playoffs, Charlotte could surprise a top seed in the first round.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC • SG • 2 Plantar fasciitis in right foot -- No timetable for return PPG 23.7 APG 5.9 RPG 4.7 View Profile

After putting up 31 points in a win over the Timberwolves on March 22, it was reported after the game that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would miss time due to plantar fasciitis. It's unclear exactly how much time that could end up being, but Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said last week that he would miss "significant time" with the injury. Plantar fasciitis is a fickle injury, and has kept players out for more time than expected in the past. A recent example is Domantas Sabonis, who didn't play in the Orlando bubble at all due to the same injury. OKC is in the midst of a rebuilding year, and SGA is seen as the centerpiece of this young franchise so you can expect the Thunder will be incredibly cautious with his return.

Mitchell Robinson NY • C • 23 Broken foot -- Out indefinitely PPG 8.3 RPG 8.1 BPG 1.45 View Profile

The Knicks are having their most successful season in a decade, but suffered a setback when Mitchell Robinson went down with a fractured foot on March 27. Robinson had surgery to repair his foot, but no timetable has been given on his return. He could potentially even be done for the season. This is just the latest setback for to the big man, who recently came back from a broken hand this season, and has had a list of other injuries which have limited him to just 66 games in his first three seasons in the league. For the Knicks, losing the rim protection Robinson provides is a huge blow as they try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. New York will have to lean heavily on Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson in Robinson's absence and hope that will be enough for the time being.