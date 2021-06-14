The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

Kyrie Irving BKN • PG • 11 Right ankle sprain -- Out until at least Game 6 PPG 26.9 APG 6 SPG 1.41 3P/G 2.815 View Profile

With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right ankle sprain. He had X-rays on his ankle, which came back negative, but Steve Nash said Monday Irving will not play in Game 5.

James Harden BKN • SG • 13 Hamstring tightness -- No timetable for return PPG 24.6 APG 10.8 SPG 1.2 3P/G 2.75 View Profile

Less than one minute into Game 1 of the Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden left and went to the locker room. He was seen reaching for his right hamstring on Brooklyn's first offensive possession, a drive and kick attempt. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game due to that hamstring, and has been out since. His status moving forward in the series remains questionable at this point, but head coach Steve Nash said he's "progressing," stressing they won't rush him back.

Danny Green PHI • SF • 14 Right calf strain -- To be re-evaluated in two weeks PPG 9.5 APG 1.7 SPG 1.33 3P/G 2.536 View Profile

The 76ers' Danny Green played just four minutes in Game 4 against the Hawks due to what the team later announced as a right calf strain. He wore a walking boot for the remainder of the game, and he'll be reevaluated in at least two weeks. Sixers coach Doc Rivers replaced Green with Matisse Thybulle after the forward went down, but hasn't committed to who will fill Green's shoes in the starting lineup going forward.

Mike Conley UTA • PG • 10 Hamstring strain -- Out until at least Game 5 PPG 16.2 APG 6 SPG 1.37 3P/G 2.706 View Profile

Jazz guard Mike Conley will miss yet another contest as he's been ruled out for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Conley hurt his hamstring in Game 5 of their first-round series and has yet to play in Utah's second-round series against the Clippers. Conley dealt with hamstring issues throughout the regular season, so it makes sense that they Jazz would be especially cautious.

De'Andre Hunter ATL • SF • 12 Torn meniscus in knee -- Out for season PPG 15 APG 1.9 SPG .83 3P/G 1.348 View Profile

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Hunter won't be playing in another game for them this season. Hunter experienced some swelling in his knee prior to the start of the series against the Sixers, and an MRI revealed a small tear of his lateral meniscus. Hunter is expected to undergo surgery this weekend, the Hawks announced. Hunter missed 46 games during the regular season with right knee soreness, and he had two separate non-surgical procedures to deal with the issue. This is the same knee that he just tore his meniscus in, indicating that it's been an issue for him all season long. Hopefully he's able to address the issue now and be ready to go for the start of next season.

Serge Ibaka LAC • C • 9 Back surgery -- Out for rest of season PPG 11.1 RPG 6.7 BPG 1.15 View Profile

Serge Ibaka's season is over after undergoing surgery on his ailing back. The Clippers big man has been sidelined since the second game of the first round with a sore back that's bothered him throughout the regular season. He missed 30 consecutive games prior to the playoffs with the same injury, and hasn't been able to be 100 percent to get on the court for meaningful minutes in the postseason.

Donte DiVincenzo MIL • SG • 0 Tendon injury in left foot -- Out for season PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.09 3P/G 1.985 View Profile

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round of the postseason after sweeping the Miami Heat, but lost shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in the process to a tendon injury in his left foot which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. It could prove to be a huge blow for the Bucks as they continue on through the playoffs, as they don't have a ton of depth this season.