The NBA playoffs are entering the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

James Harden BKN • SG • 13 Hamstring tightness -- Out for Game 2 PPG 24.6 APG 10.8 SPG 1.2 3P/G 2.75 View Profile

Less than one minute into Game 1 of the Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden left and went to the locker room. He was seen reaching for his right hamstring on Brooklyn's first offensive possession, a drive and kick attempt. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game due to that hamstring. On Sunday afternoon, the Nets officially ruled Harden out of Game 2 as he is dealing with what the team has described as right hamstring tightness.

Mike Conley UTA • PG • 10 Hamstring strain -- day-to-day PPG 16.2 APG 6 SPG 1.37 3P/G 2.706 View Profile

During Game 5 of Utah's first-round playoff series against the Grizzlies, Conley had to exit with what the Jazz officially described as a hamstring strain. Utah hasn't submitted its injury report for their game against the Clippers on Tuesday, and with six days of rest perhaps Conley will be fully healed for Game 1. He's been listed as day-to-day so that should provide some optimism that he could return soon for the Jazz.

Joel Embiid PHI • C • 21 Meniscus tear in right knee -- day-to-day PPG 28.5 RPG 10.6 BPG 1.35 View Profile

After playing 38 minutes in Game 1 of Philadelphia's semifinal matchup against the Hawks, Embiid showed no signs of that meniscus tear he suffered in the first round against the Wizards. Embiid said he's going to push through the knee pain to stay out on the floor, but it's something to monitor as the series carries on.

Will Barton DEN • SF • 5 Right hamstring strain -- Out indefinitely PPG 12.7 APG 3.2 SPG .89 3P/G 1.75 View Profile

Will Barton has yet to make his postseason debut this season as he's been dealing with a hamstring strain that has kept him out since April 24. As Denver prepares for its series against the Suns, coach Michael Malone said he hopes to see Barton return in this series. He's been officially ruled out for Game 1, but there's still optimism that he can return later on in the series.

De'Andre Hunter ATL • SF • 12 Right knee soreness -- day-to-day PPG 15 APG 1.9 SPG .83 3P/G 1.348 View Profile

Hunter missed Game 1 of the Hawks series against the Sixers with right knee soreness, which is something that's hampered him throughout the playoffs and the regular season. He played through it in the first round, but clearly wasn't healthy enough to take the court against the Sixers. There's no word yet on his availability for Game 2 on Tuesday.

Jeff Green BKN • PF • 8 Strained plantar fascia -- Out until at least Game 2 PPG 11 APG 1.6 SPG .53 3P/G 1.515 View Profile

The Brooklyn Nets lost Jeff Green to a strained plantar fascia at the end of May, and he sat out for the final three games of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The Nets originally projected him to be sidelined for 10 days, but that timeline has passed and he's now officially out for Game 2 in their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Serge Ibaka LAC • C • 9 Back injury PPG 11.1 RPG 6.7 BPG 1.15 View Profile

Clippers big man Serge Ibaka has been sidelined for the past four games with a sore back that's bothered him throughout the regular season. He missed 30 consecutive games prior to the playoffs with the same injury, and hasn't been able to be 100 percent to get on the court for the last three games. The Clippers haven't officially submitted their injury report for their first game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, but with no recent updates on Ibaka's status, he'll probably be sidelined for at least that series opener.

Donte DiVincenzo MIL • SG • 0 Tendon injury in left foot -- Out for season PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.09 3P/G 1.985 View Profile

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round of the postseason after sweeping the Miami Heat, but lost shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in the process to a tendon injury in his left foot which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. It could prove to be a huge blow for the Bucks as they continue on through the playoffs, as they don't have a ton of depth this season.