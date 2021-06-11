The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.

Whatever the reason, virtually every team in the league has had to deal with injury issues, and some of them have carried over into the postseason. To keep you updated, here's a running list of all the major injuries in the NBA, and how they are affecting teams and players ahead of the playoffs.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

To see every team's current injury situation, click here.

James Harden BKN • SG • 13 Hamstring tightness -- No timetable for return PPG 24.6 APG 10.8 SPG 1.2 3P/G 2.75 View Profile

Less than one minute into Game 1 of the Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden left and went to the locker room. He was seen reaching for his right hamstring on Brooklyn's first offensive possession, a drive and kick attempt. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game due to that hamstring, and he was then subsequently ruled out for Games 2 and 3 in the series. His status moving forward in the series remains questionable at this point. The Nets dropped Game 3 without Harden, so they're obviously hoping that he'll be able to return to game action in the near future.

Mike Conley UTA • PG • 10 Hamstring strain -- No timetable for return PPG 16.2 APG 6 SPG 1.37 3P/G 2.706 View Profile

The Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies in five games in the first round, but they didn't escape that series unscathed. During Game 5 of the series, Mike Conley had to exit with what the Jazz officially described as a hamstring strain. Conley missed Games 1 and 2 of Utah's second-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers due to the injury, and his status moving forward in the series is still up in the air. Conley dealt with hamstring issues throughout the regular season, so it makes sense that they Jazz would be especially cautious. The Jazz were able to win the first two games of the series against the Clippers without Conley, but they'll still be eager to get him back in the lineup nonetheless.

De'Andre Hunter ATL • SF • 12 Torn meniscus in knee -- Out for season PPG 15 APG 1.9 SPG .83 3P/G 1.348 View Profile

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Hunter won't be playing in another game for them this season. Hunter experienced some swelling in his knee prior to the start of the series against the Sixers, and an MRI revealed a small tear of his lateral meniscus. Hunter is expected to undergo surgery this weekend, the Hawks announced. Hunter missed 46 games during the regular season with right knee soreness, and he had two separate non-surgical procedures to deal with the issue. This is the same knee that he just tore his meniscus in, indicating that it's been an issue for him all season long. Hopefully he's able to address the issue now and be ready to go for the start of next season.

Jeff Green BKN • PF • 8 Strained plantar fascia -- Day-to-day PPG 11 APG 1.6 SPG .53 3P/G 1.515 View Profile

The Brooklyn Nets lost Jeff Green to a strained plantar fascia at the end of May, and he sat out for the final three games of Brooklyn's first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The Nets originally projected him to be sidelined for 10 days, but that timeline has passed. Green has missed the first three games of Brooklyn's second round series with the Bucks, but Nets coach Steve Nash is optimistic that Green will be able to return in the near future. "Hope he's back, if not Game 4, Game 5," Nash said. "But he's definitely on the right track, and I think highly possible that he plays sooner rather than later."

Serge Ibaka LAC • C • 9 Back surgery -- Out for rest of season PPG 11.1 RPG 6.7 BPG 1.15 View Profile

Serge Ibaka's season is over after undergoing surgery on his ailing back. The Clippers big man has been sidelined since the second game of the first round with a sore back that's bothered him throughout the regular season. He missed 30 consecutive games prior to the playoffs with the same injury, and hasn't been able to be 100 percent to get on the court for meaningful minutes in the postseason.

Donte DiVincenzo MIL • SG • 0 Tendon injury in left foot -- Out for season PPG 10.4 APG 3.1 SPG 1.09 3P/G 1.985 View Profile

The Milwaukee Bucks advanced to the second round of the postseason after sweeping the Miami Heat, but lost shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo in the process to a tendon injury in his left foot which will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. It could prove to be a huge blow for the Bucks as they continue on through the playoffs, as they don't have a ton of depth this season.