Injuries have been one of the defining stories of the young 2026-27 NBA season, and while some teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder are unfortunately months away from relief, others are beginning to see a light at the end of the health tunnel. We're now nearly a month or so out from the early-season wave of losses, and on Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania gave updates on the health of several key absent players. Let's use that as a launching point to check in on a handful of injured stars.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It took Indiana's star point guard a full season to recover from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, but sadly, his return lasted just four games before he headed back to the sideline. Haliburton was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain in October, and according to ESPN, he will be sidelined for at least the next couple of weeks.

For now, there is no firmer timeline than that, with Pacers coach Rick Carlisle saying in a recent radio interview that he didn't think it was "out of the question" that Haliburton would play in November, but he would not "put a hard date on anything."

Haliburton looked mostly like himself in the four games he played early this season, averaging just under 22 points and 10 assists. The Pacers have fallen to 5-10 and the Eastern Conference's No. 10 seed without him, and they are seemingly aware of the need for reinforcements. The Pacers "clearly are looking at doing something" on the trade market, with an upgrade on the wing viewed as a strong possibility, Jake Fischer said Friday on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

A return to action seems further off for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who had knee surgery in late October. Edwards spoke with reporters Thursday and said he has "no clue" when he'll be able to return to the floor and declined to offer a timetable, per ESPN.

Edwards missed 21 games last year and dealt with a knee issue in the postseason. Despite a hot start, that included a 47-point outburst against the Cavaliers, Edwards continued to experience discomfort in the knee, prompting the team to choose the surgery route rather than have their superstar continue playing through pain.

"It needed to be done in order for me to be able to play without any pain for the next couple years," Edwards said. "But who knows? Maybe in a couple years I might have to get something else. But hopefully not. I think I'll be pretty good."

Led by LaMelo Ball, the Wolves have excelled even in Edwards' absence. At 11-5, Minnesota sits at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings entering their game against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Leonard has played just twice this season due to knee swelling, but according to Charania, there is optimism that he will return within the next few weeks. Leonard has been dealing with patellar tendinopathy, more commonly known as "jumper's knee," TSN reported on Tuesday. That is the same issue he dealt with throughout his 2019 championship season. SportsNet confirmed that reporting, while noting that swelling is not typically how that injury presents. SportsNet's reporting indicates that the swelling and jumper's knee are separate issues.

The good news on this front is that the reporting to this point indicates that the Raptors do not expect these issues to linger once Leonard returns. Toronto successfully managed Leonard's health through that title season, and is being cautious to start this year as well. However, his absence has certainly been felt as Toronto is in the midst of a six-game losing streak without him.

Brandon Ingram, Clippers

Meanwhile, the player Leonard was traded for is just about ready to make his Clippers debut. Brandon Ingram is expected to return Monday against the Houston Rockets, according to Charania. Ingram suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon last season, which kept him out of the Clippers' lineup at the start of this year. His absence has been keenly felt in Los Angeles as the Clippers have scuttled to a 4-10 start without him. Los Angeles has both a bottom-eight offense and defense so far this season, so getting Ingram on the court should represent a helpful talent infusion.

Dylan Harper, Spurs

San Antonio's second-year star thankfully avoided a major injury when he fell on the court against the Clippers on Thursday. He will, however, miss 1-3 weeks with a left hip rotator strain. Harper was walking without a limp following the injury, per The San Antonio Express-News, a positive sign for his recovery.

The Spurs have the NBA's best record at 13-3, but the story to watch as Harper rests is the performance of former All-Star De'Aaron Fox. Just beginning a four-year max contract, Fox has scored just 23 points in his last three games combined. He's averaging the fewest points and assists of his career since his rookie season. The Spurs had been starting their three high-profile guards -- Fox, Harper and Stephon Castle -- together early in the season. It was working, but with the caveat that that group never played a second without Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are more than 40 points per 100 possessions better when their MVP candidate is on the floor.

If Fox can't right the ship while Harper is out, that could open the door to San Antonio moving him to the bench upon Harper's return. The Spurs thrived last season with two ball-handlers, two shooters and Wembanyama in their starting lineup. The three guards are working because basically anything works with Wembanyama, but when the competition gets stiffer in the playoffs, it's going to be harder to get away with so little shooting in the starting lineup. That puts the onus on Fox to prove he still belongs in the starting lineup, and bouncing back while Harper is out will be a big part of that.