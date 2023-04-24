The NBA is investigating Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray for making contact with an official late in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. The incident occurred in the closing seconds of the game, as Murray walked off the court in defeat. A video from the arena shows Murray making contact with referee Gediminas Petraitis, though it is not clear whether or not the contact was intentional or not. He also turned back, pointed and yelled at someone, though it is not clear who, according to Bontemps. He was escorted off the court by Hawks security.

The league's interpretation of the contact between Murray and Petraitis will be key to its ultimate decision on discipline. The NBA rulebook states that "any player or coach guilty of intentional physical contact with an official shall automatically be suspended without pay for one game."

We've seen this rule in action this season. In October, Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended for one game after making contact with an official in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Now, that rule could be used on Boston's postseason opponent.

The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Hawks. If they win Game 5 on Tuesday, they will advance to the second round and face the Philadelphia 76ers, who have already completed a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks already had an uphill climb ahead of them if they wanted to upset the Celtics. Atlanta would need to win two games in a row in order to topple Boston, and two of those games would come on the road. Now, they may have to start their comeback effort without one of their All-Star guards.

Such an outcome would be a fitting end to an extremely disappointing season for the Hawks. Atlanta expected to compete for the Eastern Conference crown with Murray and Trae Young in its backcourt. Instead, they are now poised to get knocked out in the second round for the second consecutive season, and this time, one of their best players could be watching the closeout game from the sidelines.