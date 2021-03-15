The NBA has concluded its investigation into a claim by former Utah Jazz player Elijah Millsap that Jazz vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey made an inappropriate statement during Millsap's exit interview in 2015. The investigation, which consisted of interviews with those who were involved in the meeting, was unable to establish that the statement was made, the league officially announced on Monday.

Millsap tweeted in February that Lindsey made a racist remark toward him in the exit interview, and that Jazz coach Quin Snyder was present for the remark.

From the NBA:

The National Basketball Association announced today the results of a joint investigation with independent, outside counsel to the Utah Jazz into an allegation made by former Jazz player Elijah Millsap on February 24, 2021 that team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey made an inappropriate statement six years ago during Millsap's April 2015 exit interview. The investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made. As part of the investigative process, all participants involved in the 2015 meeting were interviewed and given the opportunity to provide any relevant evidence, including both Millsap and Lindsey. The investigation also involved other parties who might have been in a position to corroborate the allegation, and the review of meeting notes of the exit interview and other pertinent information.

Lindsey has previously denied that such a statement was ever made, and Quin Snyder said that he didn't have any recollection of the conversation occurring. After the league announced the results of their investigation on Monday, the Jazz released the following statement:

As an organization, we take all matters of this nature seriously and have zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. We appreciate the thorough process of the NBA's investigation and thank all parties involved for their full cooperation. The league's investigation was done in coordination with independent, outside counsel. We respect the league's process and results announced earlier today. For more than 25 years, Dennis Lindsey has been a respected basketball executive around the NBA and a leading voice on social justice within our organization and community.

With due diligence done, the Jazz will now be able to put this issue behind them and move forward. The Jazz are currently the top seed in the Western Conference and they have the best overall record in the NBA.