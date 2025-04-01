The NBA announced penalties stemming from the fight between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with five players getting suspended for at least one game. Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games, while teammates Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser were each given one-game suspensions.

On the Timberwolves side, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo were assessed one-game suspensions as well. Stewart received a longer suspension because of his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts," per the league's statement. Stewart has been involved in several in-game altercations over his career, and it appears as though the NBA took those into account when handing down punishment.

The play that started the dustup happened in the second quarter as Holland tried to strip the ball from Reid, who was gathering for a layup. The officials called a foul, but Reid took exception to Holland's play on the ball and turned around to let him hear it, while wagging his finger in the Pistons' rookie's face. DiVincenzo at first appeared to play peacemaker, but shoved Holland which escalated the situation.

DiVincenzo and Holland got tangled up in a shoving match, which resulted in multiple players from both sides swarming to the incident. The scrum carried into the front row of the baseline stands, knocking over a cameraman in the process.

Seven ejections were given after the situation calmed down, as all the players listed above were removed from the game, as well as Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni and Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"Obviously things went too far," Bickerstaff said after the Pistons' loss. "But what you see is guys looking out for one another, guys trying to protect one another, guys trying to have each other's backs. ... Those are non-negotiables in our locker room."

Stewart will start his two-game suspension Wednesday when the Pistons play the Thunder, with Holland and Sasser joining him. Stewart will then also miss Detroit's Friday night game against the Raptors. Reid and DiVincenzo will sit out Minnesota's game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.