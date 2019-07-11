NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2019: Full schedule, how to watch, date, time, TV channels, live stream, highlights

With the NBA offseason action slowing down to a halt, the focus now shifts to the Las Vegas Summer League.

All 30 NBA teams are fielding a team this season, to go along with the national teams from Croatia and China. They'll all play at least four games during the preliminary round which runs from July 5-11. From there, the top eight teams will play in a single-elimination tournament from July 13-15, while the remaining 24 teams will play one consolation game on either July 12 or 13.

Each game in Las Vegas will be available for viewing on national TV, and it will be our first chance to see some of the top picks from last month's draft.

Here's all you need to know about how to watch Las Vegas Summer League, including the full schedule and how to watch the games.

2019 NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Dates: July 5-15



July 5-15 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada



Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV



ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks)



fuboTV -- watch for free (games on NBA TV) | WatchESPN (games on ESPN networks) Highlights: Watch on CBS Sports HQ

Thursday, July 11

All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. -- NBA TV



Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards, 6:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. -- NBA TV



Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. -- ESPN U



Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV



Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 10:30 p.m. -- ESPN 2



Friday, July 12

TBD



Saturday, July 13

TBD

Sunday, July 14

TBD

Monday, July 15