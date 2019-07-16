NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2019: Grizzlies defeat Wolves to win championship; Brandon Clarke named MVP
The Grizzlies went 6-1 in Las Vegas
The Memphis Grizzlies are the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League champions.
After nearly two weeks of nonstop action, the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in a thriller, 95-92. With the victory, the Grizzlies completed their summer session in fine fashion, going 6-1. Even more impressive, they did it without the No. 2 overall pick, Ja Morant, who sat out because he had minor knee surgery.
Summer League MVP Brandon Clarke continued his strong run in Vegas, finishing with 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. He was also rewarded with the Championship Game MVP trophy for his efforts.
The No. 8 seed in the single-elimination bracket, the Grizzlies upset the top-seeded Boston Celtics, then knocked off the New Orleans Pelicans to reach Monday night's finale. As for the Timberwolves, they were the No. 3 seed in the tournament and advanced to the title game by taking down the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.
Championship Game: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Memphis Grizzlies 95, Minnesota Timberwolves 92 (Box Score)
Ahead of the championship game, the Summer League MVP, First Team and Second Team were all announced.
Leading the way was the Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke. One of Memphis' two first-round picks, Clarke was named MVP and earned a spot on the First Team. Rounding out the First Team are Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jarrett Allen -- yes, he played in Summer League -- Kendrick Nunn and Mitchell Robinson.
The Second Team consisted of Anfernee Simons, Lonnie Walker IV, Chris Boucher, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.
