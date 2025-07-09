summer-league-general-getty.png
The most anticipated on-court event on the summer basketball calendar begins Thursday as the Las Vegas Summer League gets started with a seven-game slate. The headlining matchup of the multi-week event from Sin City will feature No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other in the semifinals on July 19. The two winning teams from each side will play each other on July 20 for the Vegas Summer League title. The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies last summer in the championship game.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule, which includes a face-off between the No. 1 and 2 picks from the 2025 NBA Draft (Flagg and Dylan Harper) when the Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable games are the Charlotte Hornets vs. the Utah Jazz (July 11) and the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Washington Wizards (July 13).

Here is the full summer league schedule with dates, times and viewing information. Games will be played either at the Thomas & Mack Center or UNLV's Pavilion. All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV are available on fubo (Try for free).

Thursday, July 10

MatchupTime (ET)TV
New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves3:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Indiana Pacers5:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets5:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings7:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks8:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks9:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers10:00 PMESPN / ESPN+

Friday, July 11

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics4:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat4:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons6:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Utah Jazz @ Charlotte Hornets7:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors8:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Washington Wizards @ Phoenix Suns9:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets10:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors11:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+

Saturday, July 12

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks3:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs4:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder5:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers6:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Sacramento Kings @ Chicago Bulls8:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans8:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets10:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers10:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+

Sunday, July 13

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks3:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Detroit Pistons @ Houston Rockets4:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics5:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic6:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards8:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers9:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz10:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+

Monday, July 14

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets4:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers6:00 PMESPNU / ESPN+
Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks6:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat8:00 PMESPNU / ESPN+
Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs8:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings10:00 PMESPNU / ESPN+
Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers10:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV

Tuesday, July 15

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons4:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks6:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic6:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets8:00 PMESPN+
Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards8:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans10:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies10:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV

Wednesday, July 16

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Sacramento Kings @ Cleveland Cavaliers3:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves5:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls5:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets7:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Dallas Mavericks @ Philadelphia 76ers8:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder9:30 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Washington Wizards @ Utah Jazz10:00 PMESPN / ESPN+

Thursday, July 17

MatchupTime (ET)TV
Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat4:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks4:30 PMESPN2 / ESPN+
Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies6:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
San Antonio Spurs @ Charlotte Hornets7:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers8:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Clippers9:00 PMESPN / ESPN+
Golden State Warriors @ Toronto Raptors10:00 PMESPN+ / NBA TV
Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers11:00 PMESPN2 / ESPN+

Vegas Summer League playoff schedule

Saturday, July 19

  • Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, July 20

  • Championship game: TBD vs. TBD, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN