The most anticipated on-court event on the summer basketball calendar begins Thursday as the Las Vegas Summer League gets started with a seven-game slate. The headlining matchup of the multi-week event from Sin City will feature No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks facing the Los Angeles Lakers.

Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and play each other in the semifinals on July 19. The two winning teams from each side will play each other on July 20 for the Vegas Summer League title. The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies last summer in the championship game.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the schedule, which includes a face-off between the No. 1 and 2 picks from the 2025 NBA Draft (Flagg and Dylan Harper) when the Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs. Other notable games are the Charlotte Hornets vs. the Utah Jazz (July 11) and the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Washington Wizards (July 13).

Here is the full summer league schedule with dates, times and viewing information. Games will be played either at the Thomas & Mack Center or UNLV's Pavilion. All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV are available on fubo (Try for free).

Thursday, July 10

Matchup Time (ET) TV New Orleans Pelicans @ Minnesota Timberwolves 3:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Cleveland Cavaliers @ Indiana Pacers 5:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets 5:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings 7:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Los Angeles Clippers @ Dallas Mavericks 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks 9:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers 10:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+

Friday, July 11

Matchup Time (ET) TV Memphis Grizzlies @ Boston Celtics 4:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat 4:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons 6:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Utah Jazz @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors 8:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Washington Wizards @ Phoenix Suns 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets 10:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors 11:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+

Saturday, July 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks 3:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs 4:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Indiana Pacers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 5:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Sacramento Kings @ Chicago Bulls 8:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans 8:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets 10:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+

Sunday, July 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks 3:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Detroit Pistons @ Houston Rockets 4:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics 5:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Toronto Raptors @ Orlando Magic 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Miami Heat @ Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Brooklyn Nets @ Washington Wizards 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz 10:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+

Monday, July 14

Matchup Time (ET) TV Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets 4:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Chicago Bulls @ Indiana Pacers 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN+ Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks 6:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat 8:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN+ Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs 8:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings 10:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN+ Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV

Tuesday, July 15

Matchup Time (ET) TV Minnesota Timberwolves @ Detroit Pistons 4:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Brooklyn Nets @ New York Knicks 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic 6:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Toronto Raptors @ Denver Nuggets 8:00 PM ESPN+ Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards 8:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Portland Trail Blazers @ New Orleans Pelicans 10:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies 10:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV

Wednesday, July 16

Matchup Time (ET) TV Sacramento Kings @ Cleveland Cavaliers 3:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves 5:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls 5:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets 7:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Dallas Mavericks @ Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ New Orleans Pelicans @ Oklahoma City Thunder 9:30 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Washington Wizards @ Utah Jazz 10:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+

Thursday, July 17

Matchup Time (ET) TV Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat 4:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Indiana Pacers @ New York Knicks 4:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+ Atlanta Hawks @ Memphis Grizzlies 6:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV San Antonio Spurs @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Houston Rockets @ Portland Trail Blazers 8:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Clippers 9:00 PM ESPN / ESPN+ Golden State Warriors @ Toronto Raptors 10:00 PM ESPN+ / NBA TV Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers 11:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN+

Vegas Summer League playoff schedule

Saturday, July 19

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, July 20