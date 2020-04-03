NBA launches interactive video series to help kids practice basketball skills during COVID-19 spread
Kids at home can now take skill lessons from NBA and WNBA players and coaches
The NBA has launched an interactive video series where kids can learn a variety of ways to develop their on-court game while keeping up with CDC-recommended social distancing measures. The program is called "Jr. NBA at Home" and features NBA and WNBA players and coaches in the videos.
Some of the more notable names who have collaborated with the series include Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Lloyd and NBA legends Mugsy Bogues and Horace Grant. Even Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is in on the action.
"As recommended by public health officials and infectious disease specialists, social distancing is a critical way to minimize the spread of coronavirus, however we also recognize that staying home for an extended period can be difficult," Jr. NBA said in a statement on its site.
"The initiative will include a series of daily posts on Jr. NBA social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and NBA digital properties around the world that provide drills, activities and instruction to promote skill development, physical activity and character development."
The content of the videos range from standard workout routines--Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls leads a video about crunches--to more basketball-oriented drills like crossover drills, shooting drills and 3-point challenges.
This yet another option for young basketball fans to watch during coronavirus-inspired quarantine period. Another comes courtesy of the Harlem Globetrotters.
