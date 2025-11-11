The first month of the 2025-26 NBA season is winding to a close, but there's still time to use the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three free months of NBA League Pass. That means you can potentially boost your bankroll for NBA betting and reduce your NBA League Pass Price to watch stars like Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic or teams like the Thunder and Knicks. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How much is NBA League Pass?

Options Monthly Season-Long Sign up now NBA League Pass $16.99 $109.99 Click here NBA League Pass Premium $24.99 $159.99 Click here

With three free months of NBA League Pass offered through the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can receive well over 40% off to have access to out-of-market NBA games for the 2025-26 season. The NBA regular season runs through April of next year, so there will be regular-season games for roughly seven months and you'll be able to enjoy nearly half the season for free.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is the subscription service that allows basketball fans and bettors to watch any out-of-market NBA game during the upcoming season. By signing up, you'll have access to live and on-demand games outside of your designated broadcast area(local blackout rules may apply). Subscribers also get access to NBA TV at no additional cost, can watch alternate broadcasts with local announce crews and can multiview up to four games at a time. You can also add data overlays, customize broadcasts, and take advantage of betting and strategy streams. Get started here:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is only for new users to the sportsbook, meaning you could not have previously made an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Sign up right here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users also receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. The NBA League Pass Promo code will be delivered via the email associated with the customer's DraftKings account, and via in-app carousel and notification. Get started here:

2025-26 NBA storylines

Can the Celtics stay afloat?

The Boston Celtics were NBA champions in 2024 and then won 61 games in the regular season while attempting a title defense. However, disaster struck in Game 4 against the New York Knicks when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles late in the fourth quarter. Boston went on to lose the game and lose that series, and is now hoping (but not expecting) that Tatum can make a return late in the 2025-26 regular season.

The Celtics are off to a 5-6 start this year and are hoping to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference playoff race long enough for their superstar to consider a comeback. Tatum posted a video of himself dunking roughly six months after his surgery and there's at least some precedent for a return this season.

Jaylen Brown looks to lead the team with Tatum on the bench and he's leading a Boston roster that has been overhauled significantly. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are no longer with the team and the Celtics added Anfernee Simons and Josh Minnott while elevating Payton Pritchard and Neemis Queta to the starting lineup. They're currently priced at -140 to make the postseason in the latest NBA odds from DraftKings. Claim the NBA League Pass offer at DraftKings here:

DraftKings promo code and NBA League Pass summary

DraftKings is an industry leader in online sports betting and regularly offers some of the top sportsbook promos to new users. It also provides existing customers with a rewards system as well as profit boosts and promotional offers tied to some of the largest events in sports. Meanwhile, NBA League Pass gives basketball fans the most comprehensive access to the 2025-26 NBA season. It allows fans from anywhere to stream live games on their favorite device and it's ideal for NBA betting. Claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager.