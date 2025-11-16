If you're looking to bet the NBA Cup, or any of the other regular-season action, now is an ideal time to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, plus three months of free NBA League Pass. One of the exciting parts of the fall NBA schedule is the NBA Cup, an in-season tournament that is currently in the group stage. The Timberwolves, Lakers, Raptors, Pistons and Bucks are all off to 2-0 starts, putting themselves in position to advance to the playoff rounds, which conclude with the championship game in Las Vegas on December 16. With the latest NBA League Pass promo, you can view every out-of-market game available. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is only for new users to the sportsbook, meaning you could not have previously made an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get started here:

What is DraftKings?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the nation, providing the ability to bet on thousands of winners, spreads, props, over/unders, futures and more. DraftKings offers a variety of sports betting options, from the biggest sports such as football, basketball, baseball and soccer, to more niche sports such as cricket, lacrosse and rugby. Along with the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo, the sportsbook often provides multiple profit boost tokens daily to increase your potential winnings.

2025-26 NBA storylines

Are the Pacers already cooked?

The Indiana Pacers pushed the Thunder all the way to Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals. Not only did they lose that game, they also lost star Tyrese Haliburton for what is expected to be all of the 2025-26 campaign when he tore his Achilles.

Without Halburton and with other key pieces like Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) all missing time thus far, the Pacers have limped to a 1-11 start to the season. DraftKings lists Indiana as a substantial longshot to even make the playoffs (+1600) at this point, while they are tied for the fourth-longest title odds at +100000. Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

NBA League Pass pricing

Users do not need a specific TV or streaming service to access NBA League Pass, which has a monthly base price of $16.99/month to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand on one device. User can upgrade to NBA League Pass Premium for $24.99/month to stream on up to three devices. The NBA League Pass base plan is $109 annually, and $159.99 annually for NBA League Pass Premium.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass grants access to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Local blackout restrictions apply, and users are also unable to watch nationally broadcast games on traditional television services or streaming platforms. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's a 7 p.m. ET Celtics game to see how Boston performs without Jayson Tatum, or a 10 p.m. ET West Coast contest to watch Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass FAQ

Local blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass, as well as blackouts for nationally televised or streamed games. Depending on your NBA League Pass subscription, you could watch on three streams at once. The base plan ($16.99/month) allows only one concurrent stream, but the NBA League Pass Premium package allows up to three streams at once.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at once, and this feature is offered in both the basic and premium plans. Offline viewing is available in the premium plan, but not the base plan.

Those who use the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo will be provided a promotion code from DraftKing to claim three months free of NBA League Pass. After the three months, the subscription auto-renews monthly for the base plan, but you can cancel at any time.

If you are a die-hard NBA fan who doesn't want to be restricted by your local broadcast or the national schedule, NBA League Pass is the best way to track your top teams, favorite players, Fantasy basketball lineups, or online sports betting wagers. Claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager.