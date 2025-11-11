The Oklahoma City Thunder have started their title defense, and the latest DraftKings promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass. Oklahoma Click is already off to the best start of any team this season, continuing to expand its fan base across the country. This makes this NBA League Pass promo even more valuable since it provides out-of-market viewing access for every NBA fan. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is only for new users to the sportsbook, meaning you could not have previously made an account with DraftKings. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites with the latest DraftKings promo code to get the NBA League Pass free for three months:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to receive $300 in bonus bets Win your first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake. Users receive one promo code to redeem an NBA League Pass subscription for free for the first three months. Get started here:

What is DraftKings?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the nation, providing the ability to bet on thousands of winners, spreads, props, over/unders, futures and more. DraftKings offers a variety of sports betting options, from the biggest sports such as football, basketball, baseball and soccer, to more niche sports such as cricket, lacrosse and rugby. Along with the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo, the sportsbook often provides multiple profit boost tokens daily to increase your potential winnings.

2025-26 NBA storylines

Who will challenge the Thunder?

Oklahoma City was one of the best teams in NBA history last season, and the Thunder could wind up even better this season. They won 10 of their first 11 games, with the lone loss coming amid a four-game road trip. DraftKings has Oklahoma City listed as the +150 favorite to win the Western Conference and the +210 favorite to win the NBA Finals.

They will have to deal with other contenders like the Nuggets (+550), Cavaliers (+850) and Rockets (+1000). Nuggets star Nikola Jokic helped push Oklahoma City to a Game 7 last postseason, and his team re-tooled in the offseason. He has three MVPs and a pair of runner-up finishes in his last five regular seasons, and he is +300 to win the award this year (trailing Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +200).

Cleveland finished 13 games ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference last year but was ultimately unable to overcome injury issues against Indiana in the conference semifinals. The Cavaliers have a young core and an elite defense, so they have the pieces to push the Thunder and Nuggets. Lakers star Luka Doncic (+400) is third in the MVP odds, but the Lakers are 16-1 longshots to win the NBA Finals. Claim the offer at DraftKings here:

NBA League Pass pricing

Users do not need a specific TV or streaming service to access NBA League Pass, which has a monthly base price of $16.99/month to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand on one device. User can upgrade to NBA League Pass Premium for $24.99/month to stream on up to three devices. The NBA League Pass base plan is $109 annually, and $159.99 annually for NBA League Pass Premium.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass grants access to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Local blackout restrictions apply, and users are also unable to watch nationally broadcast games on traditional television services or streaming platforms. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's a 7 p.m. ET Celtics game to see how Boston performs without Jayson Tatum, or a 10 p.m. ET West Coast contest to watch Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass FAQ

Local blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass, as well as blackouts for nationally televised or streamed games. Depending on your NBA League Pass subscription, you could watch on three streams at once. The base plan ($16.99/month) allows only one concurrent stream, but the NBA League Pass Premium package allows up to three streams at once.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at once, and this feature is offered in both the basic and premium plans. Offline viewing is available in the premium plan, but not the base plan.

Those who use the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo will be provided a promotion code from DraftKing to claim three months free of NBA League Pass. After the three months, the subscription auto-renews monthly for the base plan, but you can cancel at any time.

If you are a die-hard NBA fan who doesn't want to be restricted by your local broadcast or the national schedule, NBA League Pass is the best way to track your top teams, favorite players, Fantasy basketball lineups, or online sports betting wagers. Claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Full DraftKings NBA League Pass promotion terms

New customers can gear up for the NBA season with this game-changing deal: Get $300 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager.