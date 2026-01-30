The latest DraftKings promo code offers nine free months of NBA League Pass after placing a $5 NBA SGP and $300 in bonus bets for new users with a winning $5 wager. This NBA League Pass promo grants access to view every out-of-market matchup over the rest of the regular season. So, you'd get to watch old faces in new places after movement at the trade deadline as well as battles for postseason positioning late in the year. Click here to take advantage of one of the newest sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. This offer is available for new and existing users at DraftKings.

Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit and opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Wager at least $5 on a 3-leg NBA SGP of +200 or longer.



Get started here:

How does the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo code work?

DraftKings will give new and existing customers one promo code to redeem a 9-month subscription to NBA League Pass in addition to $300 in bonus bets following the settlement of their qualifying $5 3-leg SGP wager (+200 or longer). The promo code will be delivered via the email associated with the user's DraftKings account, and via the in-app carousel.

What is DraftKings?

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the nation, providing the ability to bet on thousands of winners, spreads, props, over/unders, futures, and more. DraftKings offers a variety of sports betting options, from the biggest sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and soccer, to more niche sports such as cricket, lacrosse and rugby.

2026 NBA storylines

Can the Nuggets stay afloat?

Early in the year, the Nuggets were competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the West. Now, following a rash of injuries, Denver is simply hoping to hold onto a top-four seed in the NBA standings. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has missed the last 11 games with a knee injury and is expected to be out for another week. Meanwhile, fellow starters Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson have all missed at least one-third of the 2025-26 NBA season.

With injuries leading to slippage in the standings, the Nuggets are a huge longshot to claim the West's top playoff seed. The Nuggets are at +5000 to use in NBA picks to notch the No. 1 seed, far behind OKC at -5000. However, DraftKings Sportsbook is still high on Denver to possibly hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy as the NBA champion. Denver is priced at +600 to win the NBA Finals, which is second-best in the league. That's only behind the Thunder (+120), as Denver is the only other team with single-digit NBA odds to win it all.

NBA League Pass pricing

Users do not need a specific TV or streaming service to access NBA League Pass, which has a monthly base price of $16.99/month to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand on one device. Users can upgrade to NBA League Pass Premium for $24.99/month to stream on up to three devices. The NBA League Pass base plan is $49.99 for the rest of the season, and $74.99 annually for NBA League Pass Premium, so this 9-month free access promo offers significant savings.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass grants access to watch out-of-market NBA games, both live and on demand. Local blackout restrictions apply, and users are also unable to watch nationally broadcast games on traditional television services or streaming platforms. Users can cancel at any time.

NBA League Pass users can also take advantage of multiview features to stream multiple games simultaneously via split screens, making it even easier to track your favorite players, top teams, NBA bets, or Fantasy basketball lineups. Whether it's a 7 p.m. ET Celtics game to see how Boston performs without Jayson Tatum, or a 10 p.m. ET West Coast contest to watch Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, NBA League Pass allows you the ability to witness every basket of your favorite players or games involving your NBA bets.

NBA League Pass also offers a Team Pass option for $13.99/month, allowing you to choose a specific team to follow all its out-of-market games. Are you a LeBron James fan who wants to watch every minute of what could be his final NBA season? This could be the option for you.

NBA League Pass FAQ

Local blackout restrictions apply to NBA League Pass, as well as blackouts for nationally televised or streamed games. Depending on your NBA League Pass subscription, you could watch on three streams at once. The base plan ($16.99/month) allows only one concurrent stream, but the NBA League Pass Premium package allows up to three streams at once.

Multiview allows users to watch up to four games at once, and this feature is offered in both the basic and premium plans. Offline viewing is available in the premium plan, but not the base plan.

Those who use the DraftKings NBA League Pass promo will be provided a promotion code from DraftKings to claim nine months free of NBA League Pass and $300 in bonus bets. After the nine months, the subscription auto-renews monthly for the base plan, but you can cancel at any time.

If you are a die-hard NBA fan who doesn't want to be restricted by your local broadcast or the national schedule, NBA League Pass is the best way to track your top teams, favorite players, Fantasy basketball lineups, or online sports betting wagers.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

