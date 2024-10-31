Kevin Garnett is bringing a new streetball tour to the basketball world. In collaboration with Pro League Network, Garnett has introduced str33t, which is a new 3-on-3 streetball tour that will make its debut in Los Angeles next month.

A FIBA-recognized league, str33t will feature 10-minute games or a "sprint" to 21 points.

The first tournament, n3xt?, will feature eight men's 3-on-3 teams and four women's 3-on-3 teams going head-to-head in a knockout format at Echo Park in Los Angeles. The winning teams at n3xt? will compete at the str33t LA Run on Nov. 16.

The men's team will go up against professional FIBA 3-on-3 teams, and the top women's teams will compete against one another for the str33t LA Championship.

"Streetball is the birthplace of basketball legends," Garnett said in a statement. "On this court, nicknames are earned, and every play matters. If you've got the game, you belong at str33t."

As it hosts tournaments across the country, str33t will partner will Project Backboard to revitalize local courts. Each Run will be hosted on a unique court designed by a local artist to "capture the essence of the city."

"We're bringing the best of streetball to the courts that need it most," said Dan Peterson, founder of Project Backboard. "Str33t is more than competition; it's a celebration of streetball culture and its lasting impact on communities."

The str33t LA Run will be streaming on all Pro League Network platforms, which includes YouTube, Stadium, fuboTV, DAZN, BrinxTV and UnBeaten.