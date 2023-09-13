The NBA wants its best players to play in more games, so on Wednesday, its Board of Governors approved a new player participation policy, which will fine teams for resting stars in certain situations. The new rules aim to stop teams from sitting multiple stars in the same game, sitting stars during nationally televised and in-season tournament games and shutting down stars for extended stretches.

But how, exactly, is the league determining who the "star players" are? Victor Wembenyama hasn't played an NBA game yet, but certainly has star power. Aaron Gordon is not a go-to guy, but scored 27 points in a Finals game three months ago and is unquestionably a star in his role. Are they subject to the new rules?

It turns out the answer is no, but Jarrett Allen, Chris Paul, Mike Conley, Nikola Vucevic and Ben Simmons, all of whom were ranked worse than No. 70 in CBS Sports' recent top 100, are. The criteria is simple: If you've been named to an All-Star team or an All-NBA team in the previous three seasons, you're a star.

Here's a team-by-team list of the 49 players who fit that description:

This is imperfect, but it's not supposed to be a list of the 49 best players in the NBA and it's not all that inconsequential if players that you consider stars are not listed here. Should players like Jamal Murray, Mikal Bridges or Jalen Brunson -- already stars in my book -- make the 2024 All-Star team, they would be subject to the same rules as the other "stars" after the All-Star break. And it's not as if Bridges is about to start resting during back-to-backs.