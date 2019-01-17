NBA London odds, line: Knicks vs. Wizards picks, predictions from model on 7-2 run

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards travel across The Pond for the 2019 NBA London game Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. The Wizards (18-26) have won both matchups against the Knicks (10-33) this season, both by single-digits, and each team has covered the spread 19 times this season. Washington is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds after the line opened at seven. The over-under for total points scored is 227.5, down a half-point from where it opened. Before you lock in your Knicks vs. Wizards picks and NBA London predictions, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Washington lost John Wall for the season, but the Wizards have responded well, winning five of eight with victories over the Thunder, 76ers and Bucks. Bradley Beal has solidified his spot as the team's No. 1 option, averaging a robust 36 points the past three games.

Washington is also missing center Dwight Howard, but Thomas Bryant has been an effective defensive stopgap and is averaging 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Washington is also catching a break, as the Knicks will be missing No. 3 scorer and leading rebounder Enes Kanter, who won't make the trip for fear of retribution from the Turkish government if he leaves U.S. soil.

But just because Washington is on a run doesn't mean it'll cover the Knicks vs. Wizards spread.

Emmanuel Mudiay has ratcheted up his game lately, averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists the past five games. And rookie Kevin Knox has emerged, including a career-high 31 points against the Sixers on Sunday. The Knicks also get back reserve guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle), adding much-needed depth to the rotation.

The Knicks have excelled in games with a similar line, going 8-4-1 against the spread in matchups where they were 5.5- to 8.5-point underdogs. And Washington is just 9-11 against the spread as a favorite this season.

