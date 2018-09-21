NBA Media Day 2018: How to watch, live stream info, schedule, teams, dates, times

We are nearing the end of September, which means NBA training camp and preseason games are right around the corner, and before we know it, opening night will be here. But before we can get to any of the on-court action, the first item on the back-to-basketball agenda is team media day.

The annual tradition gives the media a chance to catch up with the players and coaching staff ahead of the new season, and also gives fans their first look at any rookies or new acquisitions. Yes, there's a lot of filler and plenty of cliches thrown around, but there's always a number of intriguing answers from members of just about every team.

Ahead of the 2018 edition of media day, here's a look at how you can watch your favorite team's session. For teams scheduled to stream media day, it will be available on their team website, as well as other platforms as noted.

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 21

Monday, September 24

Teams not scheduled to stream media day:

Following media day, teams will open their training camps. The first preseason games are set for Friday, Sept. 28, with the Philadelphia 76ers facing Australian side Melbourne United and the Boston Celtics taking on the Charlotte Hornets.