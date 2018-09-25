NBA media day 2018: The funniest, weirdest and best photos from around the league

Media day has come and gone, which means A) it's time for training camp to begin, and B) thanks to awkward photoshoots all over the country, a significant number of new, often silly photos featuring NBA players are at our fingertips. The following is a selection of the goofier ones.

Robin Lopez remains a mascot magnet:

Benny the Bull is back, baby. USATSI

Why is Udonis Haslem all the way up there?

Be careful, my man. USATSI

Marc Gasol, please turn it down a notch.

A good impression of a grizzly bear. USATSI

Chris Paul seems extremely comfortable:

Chris Paul and a friend. USATSI

Spencer Dinwiddie is Having A Good Time:

Wacky times in Brooklyn. USATSI

There are a bunch of shots of the "Five Star" lineup, and this is my favorite because Klay Thompson appears to be posting up DeMarcus Cousins for some reason and Cousins looks annoyed by it:

Some talent here. USATSI

Nikola Jokic needs no introduction:

Media day is fun. USATSI

Jonas Valanciunas has a gift for you.

Two long-tenured Raptors. USATSI

Kyrie Irving has had enough:

When the questions are bad. USATSI

Pau Gasol loves life and doesn't think any of this is ridiculous at all:

Positive Pau. USATSI

LeBron James chills with his two phones:

He plays for the Lakers now. USATSI

Why do they make coaches do this stuff?

Wheeeeeeee. USATSI

Mavericks media day was Friday, but Dirk Nowitzki had so much fun that I had to include him. Here is the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer's selfie:

This is me. USATSI

And we'll end where we began, with Robin Lopez: he has a new look.