NBA meets March Madness: Who would play Cinderella in a conference-free, Sweet 16 NBA playoff bracket?

For several years people have discussed the idea of reformatting the NBA playoffs so that the top 16 teams get in, regardless of conference. Commissioner Adam Silver has spoken about it at length, and says there are still some hurdles, but that the league could eventually move in that direction.

With the NCAA Tournament in full swing, we couldn't help but wonder what the NBA's version of a Sweet 16 would look like this season. Rather than using the current standings, which change on a nightly basis, we used the SportsLine projections for how each team will finish the regular season. Then we seeded them based on record, disregarding conference affiliation, and we got ourselves a true NBA Sweet 16.

There was a lot of shuffling with the seeds, but only one team currently in playoff position wouldn't make the postseason in the new format: Sorry Milwaukee Bucks fans. They were replaced by the Clippers, who would fall outside of the Western Conference playoffs with the current format, but move up to the No. 14 seed in this version.

Sweet 16 bracket

Let's see which top seeds would be in upset watch in an NBA Sweet 16.

NBA Sweet 16 matchups

Upset potential: So you're telling me there's a chance

The Rockets are projected to earn the No. 1 overall seed and have put up one of the best regular seasons in NBA history, so there's not much chance of a UMBC-type upset here. That being said, Miami is an incredibly tough 16-seed given their experience, depth, toughness and coaching. Not to mention that they're getting healthy at the right time. The Rockets would probably come out alive, but the series would take a toll on them for future rounds.

Pick: Rockets in five

Upset potential: This ain't Hoosiers

Don't get us wrong, the Pacers have been a great story all season, but you're dreaming if you think they'd even make the defending champs bat an eyelash. Hats off to Nate McMillan, Victor Oladipo and Co., but this would be a dream matchup for a Warriors team who will just be getting their stars back in shape come playoff time.

Pick: Warriors in four

Upset potential: You're not going to like this, Toronto, but ...

The Raptors are desperately trying to change the playoff narrative that their franchise has written over the past few seasons, and by every calculable measure this is a much better iteration than any that has come before it. That being said, until we see the new formula work in the postseason, and we see star-level playoff performances out of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, we're well within our rights to have our doubts. The Clippers are a veteran, sneaky deep team with confidence coming out the wazoo (Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, Tobias Harris), and a rebound monster in DeAndre Jordan -- but without Avery Bradley on the wing to lock down Toronto's guards, they probably just wouldn't be able to keep up.

Pick: Raptors in six

Upset potential: There will be blood

Hide your kids, hide your wife. This would be one of the all-time first-round NBA series, particularly for a team with a record as good as the Celtics. John Wall will be nearing full strength by the time the playoffs arrive to renew the rivalry that treated us to an incredible seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals last year. Even if Kyrie Irving came back healthy, the Celtics would have trouble matching up with a Wizards team that took two of three meetings this season. Boston gets the edge because of their defense and pedigree, but it would be a hell of a show that would likely come down to home-court advantage in Game 7.

Pick: Celtics in seven

Upset potential: Cinderella only has one shoe

Insert a healthy DeMarcus Cousins into the mix and New Orleans would probably be the favorite in this series. As well as Anthony Davis has played, he would have trouble winning a playoff series by himself against an experienced, defensively improved Blazers squad. The Pels would have no answer for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic could get tough enough with Davis to create some bumps and bruises along the way.

Pick: Blazers in five

Upset potential: DEFCON 1

This would be an absolute nightmare scenario for a Cavs team still trying to find its identity. Even with LeBron James, the last thing a confused, inconsistent team wants to see is a well-oiled machine that executes with military precision. Even without Kawhi Leonard the Spurs might have the edge, but if Kawhi were any semblance of his old self, this would be a bloodbath. It's hard to call the Spurs a Cinderella, but this would be the first upset of the NBA Sweet 16.

Pick: Spurs in six

Upset potential: Close, but no cigar

This one is a toss-up and largely depends on a couple of things: How healthy is Jimmy Butler when the postseason starts? How do the Thunder handle late-game situations in the playoffs? The season-ending injury to Andre Roberson means Paul George would have to spend a ton of energy guarding Jimmy Butler, which could affect his offensive contributions. Karl-Anthony Towns could draw Steven Adams away from the paint with his perimeter game, but ultimately you've got to go with Russell Westbrook and the playoff experience on the Thunder roster. It would be a good one, though.

Pick: Thunder in six

Upset potential: Toss up

The piping-hot Jazz are by far the best defensive team in the NBA since Rudy Gobert returned on Jan. 19, but over that same stretch the 76ers are actually fourth in the league -- so both teams could struggle for points in this series. The main concern for the Jazz is where the offense will come from, since, as brilliant as Donovan Mitchell has been this season, can you really rely on a rookie to be your offensive leader in the postseason? Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons might be the two best players on the court, and they're surrounded by shooters, so the Sixers get the edge in a close one.

Pick: Sixers in seven