NBA MLK Day schedule, scores, highlights: Warriors vs. Cavaliers renew rivalry

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that means a full day of NBA basketball. We've got 11 games on the docket, and starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, they'll be going all day and night.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Day)

All times Eastern

Warriors, Cavaliers renew rivalry

The two teams have been moving in opposite directions lately, with the Cavs going through another funk, and the Warriors cruising atop the Western Conference. Still, this, as always, is a must-watch contest. Unlike the Christmas Day game (which ended in controversy), both teams are healthy, and this will give us the first look at how they truly match up this season. With three of the best players in the world on the floor at the same time, it doesn't get much better than this.

And-ones: