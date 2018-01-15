NBA MLK Day schedule, scores, highlights: Warriors vs. Cavaliers renew rivalry
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the packed slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that means a full day of NBA basketball. We've got 11 games on the docket, and starting at 12:30 p.m. ET, they'll be going all day and night.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Day)
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Detroit Pistons, 12:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards, 2 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Warriors, Cavaliers renew rivalry
The two teams have been moving in opposite directions lately, with the Cavs going through another funk, and the Warriors cruising atop the Western Conference. Still, this, as always, is a must-watch contest. Unlike the Christmas Day game (which ended in controversy), both teams are healthy, and this will give us the first look at how they truly match up this season. With three of the best players in the world on the floor at the same time, it doesn't get much better than this.
And-ones:
- Lonzo Ball has a "minor knee sprain," and is questionable for the Lakers' matchup with the Grizzlies.
- Myles Turner is out for the Pacers' against the Jazz due to an elbow injury.
