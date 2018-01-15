NBA MLK Day scores, highlights: Williams, Griffin lead Clippers past Paul, Rockets
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the packed slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that means a full day of NBA basketball. We had 11 games on the docket and they went all day and night.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Day)
- Hornets 118, Pistons 107 (Box Score)
- 76ers 117, Raptors 111 (Box Score)
- Bucks 104, Wizards 95 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 102, San Antonio Spurs 99 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 119, Brooklyn Nets 104 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 119, Miami Heat 111 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 123, Los Angeles Lakers 114 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 95, Sacramento Kings 88 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 118, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 109, Utah Jazz 94 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 113, Houston Rockets 102 (Box Score)
Lou and Blake lead Clips to fifth straight
This Clippers team really is something. Despite being severely shorthanded, they were able to pull out their fifth consecutive victory by beating the James Harden-less Rockets on Monday. Lou Williams continued his stellar play, leading all scorers with 31 points, while Blake Griffin added 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Warriors too much for Cavs
In an entertaining game, Golden State ended up pulling away to sweep the season series from Cleveland. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 32 points, and added five rebounds and eight assists. LeBron James was his usual spectacular self for the Cavs, filling the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals in the loss.
CP3 goes five-hole
Well, that's one way to get past a defender. Chris Paul is just on another level.
Westbrook gets ejected
This wasn't a good sequence for Russell Westbrook. He picked up his 10th turnover, then was ejected after he had some choice language for the referee.
Curry with the rare two-handed jam
OK, Steph. Apparently Curry is no longer content with his fancy layups and 3-point bombs.
KD dunks on LeBron
Kevin Durant was coming down the lane with a full head of steam, and LeBron wanted nothing to do with it. He let KD go by and throw down a vicious slam.
The King gets his revenge
LeBron wasn't about to let Durant get away with dunking on him. He pinned KD's layup attempt to the backboard only a few minutes later.
LeBron throws down the lob
Hey, uh, somebody might want to pick up LeBron James.
Quick as a Fox
De'Aaron Fox showed off the speed by racing past the Thunder defense and throwing down a dunk in transition.
Bulls snap Heat's winning streak
The Bulls continue to exceed expectations, this time taking down arguably the hottest team in the NBA. The Heat saw its seven-game winning streak come to a halt, with Bulls guard Justin Holiday sinking a career-high seven 3-pointers.
Markkanen fastest ever to 100 3-pointers
Congratulations to Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, who became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 career 3-pointers.
Giannis gets first 20-20 game, throws fancy pass in Bucks' win
Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up in a big way Monday afternoon. On a two-game losing streak, the Bucks faced a tough test going up against the Wizards on the second half of a road back-to-back. And thanks to their leader, they passed it. The Greek Freak finished with his first career 20-20 game, putting up 27 points and 20 rebounds. He also dished out six assists, including this incredible hike pass to Khris Middleton:
Simmons schools Wright, dishes to Dario for 3
The 76ers pulled out a 117-111 victory against the visiting Raptors in an absolutely wild finish that even saw Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry ejected in the final seconds. Before Simmons was tossed, though, he made the move of the night, dropping Delon Wright and finding Dario Saric for 3.
Wall somehow gets the layup to go
Wizards point guard John Wall is one of the best finishers around the rim in the league, but even he would have to admit this one went in with a bit of luck. Seriously, how did he even get this one up to the rim?
Heat's Johnson leaves court in wheelchair
Tyler Johnson appeared to suffer a bad injury to his left leg against the Bulls on Monday afternoon. After going up for a layup, his leg got tangled with Robin Lopez's leg in mid-air, and he fell awkwardly. After staying down on the ground for a few minutes in what looked to be pretty intense pain, he was eventually taken off the floor in a wheelchair.
The Heat later announced that Johnson had suffered a sprained left ankle, and would not return to the game.
Howard's big day propels Hornets past Pistons
Charlotte picked up a 118-107 victory against Detroit on Monday, and it was in large part thanks to a big outing by Dwight Howard. The big man finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. It was his sixth game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Only two players in the league have more of those performances.
Teams, players honor MLK
In addition to teams wearing special MLK Day shooting shirts, multiple players have spoken eloquently about the civil rights leader and what he meant -- both to them and the country.
And-ones:
- Lonzo Ball has a "minor knee sprain," and sat out the Lakers' loss at Memphis.
- Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston played against the Cavaliers. They had previously been listed as probable.
- Myles Turner is out for the Pacers' against the Jazz due to an elbow injury.
- Brad Stevens said the MRI on Jayson Tatum's knee came back "looking good," and the rookie says he plans to play Tuesday.
-
Warriors-Cavs rivalry just might be over
If they don't meet in the Finals again, let's appreciate every one of the 27 matchups since...
-
WATCH: Wade's perfect setup for Green
D-Wade picked up the steal and got creative on the fast break as the Cavs headed into half...
-
LaMelo flubs alley-oop try to himself
Despite the embarrassing hiccup, the youngest Ball had himself a pretty great day on the c...
-
Simmons, Lowry have minor altercation
The players were both ejected in the closing seconds, then continued their discussion off the...
-
Cavs' I.T.: Fast start was 'fool's gold'
Thomas scored 36 points in his first two games with the Cavs, but just 13 in his last two...
-
Clippers vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein was a perfect 3-0 in NBA picks on Sunday and has his sights set on Rockets...
Add a Comment