NBA MLK Day scores, highlights: Williams, Griffin lead Clippers past Paul, Rockets

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and that means a full day of NBA basketball. We had 11 games on the docket and they went all day and night.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Monday, Jan. 15 (MLK Day)

Lou and Blake lead Clips to fifth straight

This Clippers team really is something. Despite being severely shorthanded, they were able to pull out their fifth consecutive victory by beating the James Harden-less Rockets on Monday. Lou Williams continued his stellar play, leading all scorers with 31 points, while Blake Griffin added 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

29 PTS for Sweet Lou! pic.twitter.com/O8djuxe01E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 16, 2018

Warriors too much for Cavs



In an entertaining game, Golden State ended up pulling away to sweep the season series from Cleveland. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 32 points, and added five rebounds and eight assists. LeBron James was his usual spectacular self for the Cavs, filling the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals in the loss.

Every @warriors player touched the ball on this possession... 😳 pic.twitter.com/JweTmVhmqF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 16, 2018

CP3 goes five-hole

Well, that's one way to get past a defender. Chris Paul is just on another level.

Westbrook gets ejected

This wasn't a good sequence for Russell Westbrook. He picked up his 10th turnover, then was ejected after he had some choice language for the referee.

Russell Westbrook gets ejected after arguing a call pic.twitter.com/0eK6NdQLlN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 16, 2018

Curry with the rare two-handed jam

OK, Steph. Apparently Curry is no longer content with his fancy layups and 3-point bombs.

KD feeds Stephen Curry for the two-handed jam 💪 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/SUMafd0hvM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 16, 2018

KD dunks on LeBron

Kevin Durant was coming down the lane with a full head of steam, and LeBron wanted nothing to do with it. He let KD go by and throw down a vicious slam.

The King gets his revenge

LeBron wasn't about to let Durant get away with dunking on him. He pinned KD's layup attempt to the backboard only a few minutes later.

LeBron throws down the lob

Hey, uh, somebody might want to pick up LeBron James.

Quick as a Fox

De'Aaron Fox showed off the speed by racing past the Thunder defense and throwing down a dunk in transition.

When Fox hits the jets...😳 pic.twitter.com/ynuDFwFuTG — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2018

Bulls snap Heat's winning streak



The Bulls continue to exceed expectations, this time taking down arguably the hottest team in the NBA. The Heat saw its seven-game winning streak come to a halt, with Bulls guard Justin Holiday sinking a career-high seven 3-pointers.

Justin Holiday is feeling it!



He has made a career-high 7 three pointers already and we still have another quarter!#BullsNation



League Pass: https://t.co/2pt5MyD8rh pic.twitter.com/vG0AiTsoH2 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2018

Markkanen fastest ever to 100 3-pointers

Congratulations to Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen, who became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 career 3-pointers.

⚠️NBA RECORD: @MarkkanenLauri has made 100 career three pointers faster than any player in @NBA history (41st game). pic.twitter.com/HNmD0L0bFX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 15, 2018

Giannis gets first 20-20 game, throws fancy pass in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped up in a big way Monday afternoon. On a two-game losing streak, the Bucks faced a tough test going up against the Wizards on the second half of a road back-to-back. And thanks to their leader, they passed it. The Greek Freak finished with his first career 20-20 game, putting up 27 points and 20 rebounds. He also dished out six assists, including this incredible hike pass to Khris Middleton:

Simmons schools Wright, dishes to Dario for 3

The 76ers pulled out a 117-111 victory against the visiting Raptors in an absolutely wild finish that even saw Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry ejected in the final seconds. Before Simmons was tossed, though, he made the move of the night, dropping Delon Wright and finding Dario Saric for 3.

Wall somehow gets the layup to go

Wizards point guard John Wall is one of the best finishers around the rim in the league, but even he would have to admit this one went in with a bit of luck. Seriously, how did he even get this one up to the rim?

Heat's Johnson leaves court in wheelchair

Tyler Johnson appeared to suffer a bad injury to his left leg against the Bulls on Monday afternoon. After going up for a layup, his leg got tangled with Robin Lopez's leg in mid-air, and he fell awkwardly. After staying down on the ground for a few minutes in what looked to be pretty intense pain, he was eventually taken off the floor in a wheelchair.

Tyler Johnson unfortunately taken off in a wheelchair after landing awkwardly on left leg pic.twitter.com/htlkzLrbsi — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 15, 2018

The Heat later announced that Johnson had suffered a sprained left ankle, and would not return to the game.

#MIAvsCHI INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Johnson (sprained left ankle) will not return to today's game vs Chicago. X-rays returned negative. — Miami HEATTTTTTT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2018

Howard's big day propels Hornets past Pistons

Charlotte picked up a 118-107 victory against Detroit on Monday, and it was in large part thanks to a big outing by Dwight Howard. The big man finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. It was his sixth game with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds. Only two players in the league have more of those performances.

Dwight Howard posted his 6th game of the season with 20+ Pts and 15+ Reb... Only DeMarcus Cousins (11) and Anthony Davis (8) have more. pic.twitter.com/Ey8JwdrShw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2018

Teams, players honor MLK

In addition to teams wearing special MLK Day shooting shirts, multiple players have spoken eloquently about the civil rights leader and what he meant -- both to them and the country.

LeBron shared some powerful words on MLK Day. pic.twitter.com/3u290ru9k3 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 15, 2018

