The 2020 NBA Draft will take place Wednesday, and yet there's still a lot we don't know. Will the Minnesota Timberwolves stand pat with the top overall pick, or look to cash it in for a veteran or two next to D'Angelo Russell or Karl-Anthony Towns? Who will go No. 1 in a draft with no consensus No. 1 talent? Which team (or teams) will shake up draft night and open themselves up for business, either trading up or down -- or out entirely?
The rumor mill is in full tilt already with some teams looking to make moves. And as the draft approaches, teams like the Lakers, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Thunder, Jazz and Knicks have already done deals that will affect the first-round order. More last-minute positioning by teams could be coming.
With Minnesota on the clock, my final projections on how draft night will unfold are below.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
This pick still could be traded by the time it's all said and done, but if Minnesota stays put, Edwards is the sensible selection. The 6-foot-5 Georgia product can fill an immediate need on the wing next to lead guard D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, and he gives the team a young, intriguing shot-maker with incredible physical tools to develop long-term as well.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LaMelo Ball worked out for the Warriors in recent days and reportedly made a strong impression in front of key decision-makers. It's hard to envision Golden State passing on him if he's available here. Maybe the fit isn't totally seamless next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but Ball's playmaking chops and All-Star upside are qualifiers worthy of a gamble this high in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs
Charlotte snags the third of the big three prospects in this class in Wiseman, giving them a 7-1 anchor on the back end of their frontcourt to build around long-term. He fits a positional need, conveniently, but would also be best talent available here at No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
This is the expectation for Chicago if Deni Avdija is still on the board. He's a playmaking combo forward with nice handles and an improving shot who could fit into this roster as a nice role player.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Obi Toppin PF
Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs
With Cleveland using top 10 picks on guards in consecutive years, the Cavs go big here to add weapons around them. Obi Toppin is a special athlete and effective rim-runner who can give Collin Sexton and Darius Garland a can't-miss lob target who can also step out and hit 3-pointers.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs
A long, rangy and versatile guard, Tyrese Haliburton gives Atlanta a defensive playmaker who can fit with Trae Young in the backcourt and also pack a punch as an offensive weapon with or without him on the court. He was the team's lead facilitator at Iowa State while consistently shooting it at a high rate from 3-point range, especially in spot-up situations, making him an appealing off-ball option with Young or even an initiator on the second unit.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Rose is coming off another productive season in Detroit, but he's entering the final year of his two-year deal and the Pistons, let's face it, could use an injection of youth at the point guard position. At 19 years old, Killian Hayes helps them reset in that regard. He's one of the best lead guards in this draft and has the playmaking talents to grow into a building block for the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Isaac Okoro SF
Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
The Knicks need a guard, but if Tyrese Haliburton or Killian Hayes is off the board, they can't reach here. So instead, they take a 3-and-D wing in Isaac Okoro who can step in and contribute as a defender right away. Okoro has some unrealized potential as an offensive weapon as well, with some underrated passing skills and a willingness to try and take defenders off the bounce.
Round 1 - Pick 9
USC • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs
I've been projecting Onyeka Okongwu to the Wizards for a while now for two reasons. No. 1: The fit next to Bradley Beal and John Wall as a lob-finisher makes a ton of sense, and he'd be an upgrade defensively from Thomas Bryant. And No. 2: It seems like he may be the most likely big man to slip to this range because teams aren't necessarily prioritizing bigs in the 6-10 range.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Saddiq Bey SF
Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Phoenix goes wing to nab Saddiq Bey, the 6-foot-8 Villanova product who can guard 1-4. And that's essentially why the Suns take him, too. They were in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating last season. Next to newly acquired Chris Paul, Bey can be a dominant defender and killer spot-up 3-point shooter. He rated inside the 90th percentile as a spot-up shooter and made 45.1% of his 3-pointers last season.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs
The Spurs are a wild card here given so much uncertainty surrounding the franchise and the different directions it could go. But Devin Vassell is both a safe pick and an upside play, as he's one of the most talented 3-and-D wings in the draft but has potential to be much more, particularly as a creator on offense. Although still raw, the Spurs' development staff could do wonders into grooming him to be great.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Drafting depth on the wing is high on the priority list for Sacramento, and Aaron Nesmith fits what the franchise could add to an intriguing core. Nesmith made 52.2% of his 3-pointers at Vandy last season and has a 6-6 frame that makes him a potentially dynamic two-way force.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs
Patrick Williams is one I'd watch as a potential top-10 sleeper. He has really impressed teams with his length and playmaking upside. New Orleans needs to continue to add length, size and scoring threats around Zion Williamson, and Williams can play at small forward or power forward and really affect the game on both ends, especially as a defensive presence.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 14
Boston's been rumored to be interested in trading up in this draft, and it has also been linked to Hampton as well. So if the Celtics stay put this one makes some sense. He's a combo guard with nice handles who can play point guard or shooting guard and give them some needed depth in the backcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs
Orlando is one of the teams Kira Lewis has worked out for in the lead-up to the draft. The Magic make sense here because, regardless of how the reclamation of Markelle Fultz ultimately goes, they lack quality depth at point guard and desperately need players who can create offense. Lewis averaged 18.5 points and 5.2 assists per game last season at Alabama -- all as an 18-year-old.
Mock Trade from Portland Trail Blazers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs
Houston will reportedly select here after acquiring the pick in a trade with the Trail Blazers just this week. The Rockets didn't have a pick at all in this draft until the transaction, so it's unclear which direction they'll go. But Jalen Smith fits the 3-point-launching Houston ecosystem, as he is one of the most potent 3-point shooting big men in this draft.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 17
Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs
To complement the addition of Anthony Edwards at No. 1, Minnesota comes back to add Precious Achiuwa here. Achiuwa is one of the best and most versatile defenders in the draft and can act as an eraser next to Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyrese Maxey SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs
With Luka Doncic in the fold, Dallas doesn't really need to draft a true point guard. Which is good, because Tyrese Maxey doesn't quite check that box. He's best as a secondary playmaker who can create off the bounce. His defensive impact as an on-ball defender would be an immediate jolt of lightning to the Mavs.
From Philadelphia 76ers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Cole Anthony PG
North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Brooklyn will want all the weapons it can get as it fields Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on a star-studded roster this season. Anthony is exactly that, as he can score it in a variety of ways and could come in as a scoring threat off the bench.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Tre Jones PG
Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs
Not a splashy prospect, but Tre Jones is a menacing on-ball perimeter defender who can make smart reads and competently quarterback an offense. His decision-making and overall smarts added to a contending Miami team would be a luxury worth splurging on to ensure there's no significant drop-off from first to second units behind Goran Dragic, who the Heat are likely to re-sign this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Desmond Bane SF
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
First-rounders aren't often spent on 22-year-old wings, but Bane should be a rare exception to that rule. He shot 43.3% from 3-point range on 575 attempts in college and rated in the 91st percentile, according to Synergy, as a spot-up scorer last season. With Philly in need of a reliable off-ball shooter who can drill deep bombs with regularity, he fits the bill of someone who, despite his age, should be worth buying into.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 22
Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs
More traditional bigs don't quite have the same value they once did, but next to Nikola Jokic, Isaiah Stewart could still be plenty useful. He's a rebounding machine who swats shots with regularity and has a smooth shooting touch that, in time, should be able to extend beyond the 3-point line with consistency.
Mock Trade from Utah Jazz
Round 1 - Pick 23
Knicks moved up to acquire this pick on draft day. And with it, they make a bet here with Tyrell Terry, an undersized-but-brilliant lead guard who is among the draft's best pure shooters at the position. Terry needs time to physically mature, and he's fighting an uphill battle because of his 6-1 frame. But this is a low-risk, high-reward gamble the Knicks could afford to bet on at a position they need to upgrade.
Mock Trade from Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 24
As part of the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee, the Pelicans will acquire this pick and will further invest in backcourt help to replace Holiday with the addition of Theo Maledon. Maledon is a combo guard who can play on or off the ball who has great positional size and length, and an improving shot to boot.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 1 - Pick 25
The Thunder seem destined to undertake a rebuild, so Pokusevski fits what Sam Presti tends to favor: talented athletes with length and size. He's a 7-footer who can dribble, handle and shoot like a wing, the type of long-term developmental bet that could pay dividends for a team looking to add foundational assets.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'7" / 235 lbs
Boston comes back here after taking a combo guard with its lottery pick to add big, strong wing prospect Robert Woodard to the fold. Raw but physically gifted, Woodard's got a recorded wingspan longer than 7 feet and he really made strides as a 3-point shooter as a sophomore. He's a 3-and-D type of prospect with some upside.
Mock Trade from New York Knicks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jazz are picking here as part of a draft-day trade down with the Knicks. An intriguing draft-and-stash candidate from Barcelona's B team, Bolmaro has excellent positional size and playmaking ability off the bounce to boot. The Jazz tend to value jumbo playmakers who fit Bolmaro's archetype -- big wings who can pass and shoot -- and so this would be a relatively low-risk, high-reward selection that seemingly falls in line with the franchise's draft preferences.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 28
Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs
The Lakers are picking for OKC here as part of a trade this week, and in typical Thunder fashion, Sam Presti identifies Jaden McDaniels as a late-first target. McDaniels is a long, fluid and tall wing with a ton of upside who struggled last season at Washington, but has top-10 pedigree as a former five-star recruit.
Round 1 - Pick 29
San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Malachi Flynn is a killer two-way player who can lock in defensively and has just about every tool you want for a lead guard offensively. He led all of college basketball in win shares last season. The Raptors have shown they don't shy away from guards who may lack picturesque measurables, so with Kyle Lowry nearing free agency and Fred VanVleet already there, it might be smart to hedge against potential outgoing players in the near future with someone of his ilk.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan State • Jr • 6'8" / 245 lbs
A well-rounded center who sets hard screens, rebounds like a 7-footer and acts as an interior anchor with an imposing physical presence, Tillman is a steal in this range for a team like Boston that could use frontcourt depth. He's a bit undersized for his position but does all the little things at a high level to affect winning.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (31st overall)
Josh Green SG
Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
This would be borderline theft for the Mavs if Josh Green fell this far. Athletic wing with a multitude of talents best suited to become a role player, custom fit for a situation like the one in Dallas.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 2 (32nd overall)
Texas Tech • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
As a freshman at Texas Tech last season, Jahmi'us Ramsey was among the most lethal scorers and outside shooters in the Big 12. He still has to polish up his offensive skill set but Charlotte can make use of his outside scoring and develop him as a playmaker with the ball in his hands.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (33rd overall)
Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
There's not a more proven point guard in this draft class than Cassius Winston, the four-year star from Michigan State. Winston can step in and take over the No. 2 unit right away because of his smarts as a ball-handler but has a tremendous off-ball game, too, as the owner of one of the most reliable outside shots in the draft. Winning player who adds toughness to a team that needs depth at PG.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 4 (34th overall)
Nico Mannion PG
Arizona • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
The point guard position in Philly time and again is a sore spot, and regardless of how the next coaching regime opts to use Ben Simmons, it's clear depth at this position is needed. Mannion gives the team exactly that as a high IQ ball-handler who can create offense with speed. He knows how to set up open teammates and uses pace and space like a seasoned vet.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 5 (35th overall)
Tyler Bey SG
Colorado • Jr • 6'7" / 216 lbs
There's skepticism surrounding Tyler Bey and his NBA fit after Colorado used him primarily as a power forward. But he's an athletic marvel who has a nice frame and the physical tools to, in time, be a contributor for the Kings at either small forward or power forward because of his size.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 6 (36th overall)
Arizona • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs
Philadelphia has a franchise center in Joel Embiid but Zeke Nnaji is a complementary piece for the frontcourt who can rebound it and score it with efficiency. He won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors last season over the likes of teammate Nico Mannion and USC lottery-bound talent Onyeka Okongwu.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 7 (37th overall)
Devon Dotson PG
Kansas • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Washington's point guard position should be re-taken by John Wall, health willing. But depth has long been a sore spot. Devon Dotson is an experienced, productive star from Kansas who is among the fastest point guards in this draft.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 8 (38th overall)
Jordan Nwora SF
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 225 lbs
The Jazz look to add more shooters to surround Donovan Mitchell, and Nwora, a Louisville product like Mitchell, is one of the best in the class. The big wing has a pure stroke from 3-point range and a quick release to boot, making him an ideal fit in New York on a roster whose players mostly lack that skill set.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 9 (39th overall)
Grant Riller PG
College of Charleston • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs
Lonzo Ball remains the team's lead initiator but Grant Riller can give them someone who can create in the halfcourt. The Charleston product is explosive with the ball in his hands and able to get anywhere on the court with his combination of ball-handling, quickness and smarts.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 10 (40th overall)
Sam Merrill SG
Utah State • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Memphis already has a foundational core on which to build, so Sam Merrill gives the team a piece to further accentuate that core's strengths. The Utah State product shot 41.0% from 3-point range last season and has one of the most pure outside strokes in the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 11 (41st overall)
Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 193 lbs
The Spurs are known for crafting talent and could make great use of what Cassius Stanley brings to the table. Stanley, the 6-6 Duke one-and-done, is an explosive leaper with role-playing talents who showed his skills as a complementary offensive weapon and willing defender during his time in college.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (42nd overall)
Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 270 lbs
New Orleans starting center Derrick Favors is an unrestricted free agent, so the Pels opt to replace the production via the draft with Vernon Carey. Carey, like Favors, is a more traditional big at 6-10 with a plodding pace to his game. But he's shown some good touch from 3 in a small sample, all while proving at Duke that he can produce in the paint with the best of them.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (43rd overall)
Kansas • Sr • 7'0" / 270 lbs
Udoka Azubuike finished last season ranked No. 2 nationally in total dunks while averaging a career-high 2.6 blocks per game en route to earning consensus All-American honors and Big 12 Player of the Year honors. The 7-foot center has long, wiry arms and has trimmed down to become an NBA-caliber center, though there remain concerns about his mobility and injury history.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 14 (44th overall)
Isaiah Joe SG
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 180 lbs
After emerging as one of the best pure outside shooters in the game as a freshman, Isaiah Joe had an injury-riddled sophomore season and struggled with efficiency. But he's an incredibly effective shooter with a quick release whose game is ready-made for the NBA and a place like Chicago, where catch-and-shoot weapons will be needed next to Coby White and Zach LaVine.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (45th overall)
Minnesota • Soph • 6'10" / 240 lbs
Orlando's frontcourt should get a boost with the addition of 2019 top-20 pick Chuma Okeke, who missed last season rehabbing a knee injury. But Daniel Oturu is a change-of-pace, more traditional big as opposed to Okeke who could provide depth behind Nikola Vucevic and give the team a huge rebounding presence.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (46th overall)
Syracuse • Jr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Portland's wing position has been something of a swinging door of late. Elijah Hughes is a gamble to potentially lock that spot down, as he averaged 19 points and 4.9 boards per game last season at Syracuse as the team's No. 1 option. Crafty scorer and playmaker who should be able to find a fit next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 17 (47th overall)
NBA Draft • 6'7" / 205 lbs
This 22-year-old product of France is a long, developmental wing with intriguing physical traits at 6-7 with a 7-2 wingspan. Boston can afford to take a long view approach here and potentially bring him along to be a depth piece at the wing.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 18 (48th overall)
Kentucky • Soph • 6'3" / 188 lbs
The Warriors love shooters, and need them in spades to effectively run their system. Quickley is one of the very best in this class, as he made 42.8% from 3-point range last season at Kentucky and made 90% of his free-throw attempts in two collegiate seasons. This is probably close to his floor, because guards with his skill set are tough to find in this draft.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (49th overall)
Gonzaga • Sr • 6'10" / 220 lbs
Killian Tillie is a first-round talent who has been riddled with injury after injury but has the ceiling to be a starting forward in the league if healthy. He was Gonzaga's most versatile player, and there's room in the NBA for a 6-10 big who can hit above 40% from 3-point range, defend at a high level and has an immense feel for the game.
From Miami Heat
Round 2 - Pick 20 (50th overall)
Paul Reed PF
DePaul • Jr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
A 21-year-old DePaul product, Paul Reed was one of the most underrated college hoops standouts of last season because of his defensive impact and rebounding ability. Still a pretty raw overall talent, but he's a big-bodied, versatile defender who has room to grow on offense.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 21 (51st overall)
Marquette • Sr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
At a listed 5-11, Markus Howard managed to lead all of college basketball last season in points per game. That's a testament to just how lethal he is as a scorer, especially because he did that damage despite drawing defensive coverage as the team's No. 1 option. Golden State will love the way he can make shots from anywhere on the court, similar to another guard on the roster.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 22 (52nd overall)
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 190 lbs
De'Aaron Fox is the present and future at point guard for Sacramento, but the team's depth at point guard is shot. Payton Pritchard is a high IQ guard who starred at Oregon who could help run the team's second unit. Tough, physical two-way guard who competes his tail off and has a ton of juice as a scorer and creator.
Round 2 - Pick 23 (53rd overall)
Reggie Perry PF
Mississippi State • Soph • 6'10" / 250 lbs
Reggie Perry was a productive scorer and rebounder for Mississippi State who has a huge frame and appealing production. He's also shown some nice touch on his shot that last season allowed him to make 32.4% of his 3-pointers. Still something of a more traditional big, but I'd be surprised if a team looking for depth at the position doesn't select him in this range based on talent and production.
Round 2 - Pick 24 (54th overall)
Skylar Mays SG
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
An impactful guard who is capable of playing both on and off the ball, Skylar Mays is a four-year college player from LSU who could bolster Indy's backcourt depth. He shot nearly 40% from 3-point range last season and has plenty of polish as a ball-handler and distributor.
From Denver Nuggets
Round 2 - Pick 25 (55th overall)
Jay Scrubb SF
NBA Draft • 6'6" / 200 lbs
A junior college standout who bypassed a Louisville commitment, teams are intrigued with Jay Scrubb, a left-handed wing who has a smooth stroke and good positional size. He's more of a depth piece still in need of development, but Brooklyn, with its star-studded roster, can afford to think long-term here.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 26 (56th overall)
Mason Jones SG
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Mason Jones exudes confidence, as he should: He averaged 22 points per game last season in a breakout junior campaign. Arkansas put the ball in his hands and let him cook. He won't be the focal point of an offense in the NBA but his scoring ability should be appealing to a team like Charlotte.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (57th overall)
Xavier • Jr • 6'7" / 220 lbs
Smooth, crafty offensive weapon who paced Xavier each of the last two seasons in scoring, Naji Marshall has a nice blend of shot-making, size and positional appeal in this range because of his past production. Needs to improve as a 3-point shooter, but has the measurables and pedigree working in his favor.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 28 (58th overall)
Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
At Creighton, Ty-Shon Alexander was a two-way talent who averaged 16.9 points on offense and 1.3 steals on defense as the catalyst on both ends of the court. In the NBA, he'll need to be a defensive difference-maker who can play off the ball on offense. He should be able to accomplish that after averaging 40% from 3-point range last season while creating 1.3 steals per game.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (59th overall)
Lamine Diane SF
Northridge • Soph • 6'7" / 205 lbs
The two-time Big West Player of the Year, Lamine Diane is a worthwhile flier in this range because of his size, skill and production. He averaged 25.1 points and 10.8 boards per game for Cal State Northridge in two seasons and has an impactful defensive game that could help Brooklyn's depth on the wing.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 30 (60th overall)
Nate Hinton SG
Houston • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Nate Hinton is a big reason why Kelvin Sampson has won back-to-back AAC titles at Houston. He's a 6-5 guard who made 38.7% of his 3-point attempts last season while grabbing almost nine rebounds per contest. Versatile, big guard who can score it and rebound it at a high level.