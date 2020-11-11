Round 1 - Pick 1 LaMelo Ball PG USA • 6'6" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st None of the players in contention for the top spot are perfect fits in Minnesota. So the Timberwolves should just take the best prospect available. And, in my mind, that player is LaMelo Ball, the 6-7 point guard who sees things, and makes plays, in ways most prospects his age cannot.

Round 1 - Pick 2 James Wiseman C Memphis • Fr • 7'1" / 240 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I've gone back and forth on whether the Warriors should, and will, select Anthony Edwards or James Wiseman — if they even execute this pick. For now, I'll go with Wiseman, a physical specimen who also fills an obvious need.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Edwards SG Georgia • Fr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st If you're the Hornets, you're thrilled the person some have labeled the best prospect in this draft falls to you at No. 3. Anthony Edwards has an NBA-ready body and should be able to add scoring immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Obi Toppin PF Dayton • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Obi Toppin is a former zero-star recruit who became the National Player of the Year at Dayton. I'd personally make him the favorite to be Rookie of the Year while helping Billy Donovan establish a culture that eventually brings the Bulls back to respectability.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Deni Avdija SF Israel • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Cavaliers would likely be thrilled if Deni Avdija were available at No. 5. The 6-9 forward is a great playmaker who is widely regarded as this draft's best international prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyrese Haliburton PG Iowa State • Soph • 6'5" / 175 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 3rd Tyrese Haliburton is a guard with size who can really shoot it. He'd be perfect in Atlanta because he can play behind Trae Young or right beside him as a 6-5 shooter.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaac Okoro SF Auburn • Fr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Isaac Okoro is an elite defender who impacts winning in a variety of ways. If he develops offensively, the potential for stardom exists.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Killian Hayes PG France • 6'5" / 192 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Some front offices have Killian Hayes as a possible top-five pick, others have him outside of the top 10. Whether he's worthy of being selected this high will ultimately come down to whether his 3-point shot develops to the point where he's a reliable shooter as a lead guard playing next to RJ Barrett.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Onyeka Okongwu C USC • Fr • 6'9" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Onyeka Okongwu is a versatile frontcourt player who shot 61.6% from the field in his one season at USC. It's possible he could go in the top five — but if he slips this far, the Wizards should enthusiasticly select him.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Saddiq Bey SF Villanova • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Saddiq Bey developed in two years at Villanova into a wing with size who shot 45.1% from 3 as a sophomore. His ability to guard multiple positions and make open jumpers could help the Suns make the playoff push they appear ready to make.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Vassell SF Florida State • Soph • 6'7" / 194 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Devin Vassell made 41.7% of his 3-point attempts over the past two seasons at Florida State. He's a wing with size who could, as a rookie, help the Spurs return to the postseason

Round 1 - Pick 12 Aaron Nesmith SF Vanderbilt • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Kings are a talented team — but just average from beyond the arc. So adding Aaron Nesmith, arguably the best shooter available in this dradft, could provide instant improvement.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kira Lewis Jr. PG Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 165 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The Pelicans reportedly shopping Jrue Holiday could make taking a point guard a priority in the lottery. Kira Lewis made 48.8% of his 3-point attempts in Alabama's final seven games, which suggests he could be the type of backcourt shooter New Orleans needs to properly build around Zion Williamson

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 14 Cole Anthony PG North Carolina • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Celtics need point guard depth — especially with Kemba Walker being a 30-year-old who is coming off of a disappointing postseason. Cole Anthony, once considered a likely top-five pick, could provide real scoring off the bench as a rookie and eventually develop into a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Williams SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Williams only shot 32.0% from 3-point range in his one season at Florida State -- but still projects as an interesting prospect on the wing. He'd be a total upside selection for Orlando.

Round 1 - Pick 16 R.J. Hampton SG USA • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Blazers need to add backcourt depth to decrease the workload for Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. RJ Hampton makes a lot of sense because of his ability to play either guard position.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Precious Achiuwa PF Memphis • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Reasonable minds can disagree on whether Precious Achiuwa will develop into an offensive threat or forever be little more than a high-energy big who plays center in small-ball lineups. But his athleticism, productivity at Memphis, and ability to guard multiple positions are enough to make him worth any pick at this point in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyrese Maxey SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 198 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyrese Maxey was inconsistent and mostly underwhelming in his one season at Kentucky. But most still believe he's a talented-enough combo guard who will be able to score in the NBA.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Smith C Maryland • Soph • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Nets already have two stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The next step is getting the proper pieces around them, and a big who can stretch the floor like Jalen Smith is the type of center who could work well with the future Hall of Famers who are trying to win big in Brooklyn now.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tre Jones PG Duke • Soph • 6'3" / 185 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th The Heat could use a backup point guard who could eventually replace Goran Dragic in the starting lineup. Tre Jones, a tenacious defender who shot 36.1% from beyond the arc as a sophomore at Duke, is the best available here.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 21 Theo Maledon PG France • 6'4" / 174 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th The Sixers are no longer committed to playing Ben Simmons at point guard. That makes Theo Maledon a sensible option because he's a skilled primary ball-handler with plenty of room to grow.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Isaiah Stewart C Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd Isaiah Stewart was perhaps the only bright spot in Washington's disappointing season. He's an undersized center -- but one who figures to be productive thanks to a good motor and intriguing skillset.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Josh Green G Arizona • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Green remains a work in progress, as he's not really a reliable playmaker yet. But the 6-6 wing is a high-level athlete who definitely has the potential to develop into someone worthy of being selected in the 20s.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 24 Malachi Flynn PG San Diego State • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 10th Flynn isn't as tall as anybody would like or an explosive athlete. But he's a great run-your-team point guard who shot 37.3% from 3-point range last season at San Diego State.

From From Denver Nuggets Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaden McDaniels PF Washington • Fr • 6'9" / 200 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Oklahoma City is rebuilding and in possession of so many future first-round picks that it can afford to take a flyer on somebody like Jaden McDaniels. The 6-9 forward was disappointing in his one season at Washington but still possesses the natural talent that intrigues front offices.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Leandro Bolmaro SF Argentina • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th The Celtics have three first-round picks and barely any room on the roster. So Leandro Bolmaro is an obvious possibility because he's already committed to playing in Barcelona next season.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 27 Desmond Bane SF TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Knicks need to add shooting — and Desmond Bane is an accomplished shooter. The 6-6 guard made 44.2% of his 3-point shots last season at TCU.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Cassius Winston PG Michigan State • Sr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th The Lakers should be targeting somebody who can help them repeat as champions. Cassius Winston would be perfect because he could provide depth at the point guard position in the form of somebody who made 43.0% of the 602 3-pointers he attempted in four years at Michigan State.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nico Mannion G Arizona • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent who could leave Toronto, which might make selecting a point guard a priority with the 29th pick. At this point in this mock draft, the best available is Arizona's Nico Mannion.