Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% The Pistons were the fortunate franchise that won the lottery — and now the job of general manager Troy Murphy is easy. The pick should be Cade Cunningham, a point guard with size who can shot-create, play-make, score from all three levels and just generally take over games when the situation requires it, which he showed time and again in his one season in the Big 12.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% The Rockets have had and lost stars like James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul in recent years — so the franchise is in desperate need of another one. And though I do think there are arguments to be made for Evan Mobley and Jalen Green, the pick should be Jalen Suggs, a great competitor and top-shelf athlete who can be an All-Star level player if his 3-point shot becomes more reliable.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% The Cavaliers have young talent in their backcourt thanks to the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they could use a frontcourt star to go with them. That's why the pick here should be Evan Mobley, a one-and-done center who is perfectly suited for the modern NBA given that he's a true rim-protector who is capable of making plays off the bounce or shooting jumpers from the perimeter.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% The Raptors were big winners on lottery night when they bounced into the top four and earned the right to select whichever top-tier prospect drops to them. In this mock draft, it's Jalen Green — an elite scorer with explosive athleticism who would flourish playing next to Fred VanVleet in Toronto's backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% Most believe there's a clear top-five in this draft with Jonathan Kuminga being the fifth-best of those five prospects. So assuming he's available here, the Magic would be wise to select him and add an offensively gifted athletic wing to a young core of R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'9" / 227 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% Oklahoma City's rebuild should have general manager Sam Presti focusing on nothing but adding young prospects with high upsides. At this point in this mock draft, the best player who fits that description is Scottie Barnes, a versatile combo forward who is guaranteed to be Florida State's next one-and-done lottery pick.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 7 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% There's a strong belief that the Warriors will try to package this pick and move it for a veteran who is better equipped to help a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green compete for another title next season. But if they can't get that done, an intriguing option would be Davion Mitchell, a tenacious on-ball defender whose playmaking ability — and shotmaking ability — just helped Baylor win its first national title.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% If the Magic add Mobley with the third pick, they might look to go with a wing prospect here. Moses Moody was the leading scorer and second-leading rebounder for Arkansas -- and one of the biggest reasons the Razorbacks made the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 186 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% The Kings finished with the worst defensive rating in the NBA this season, which suggests they could use a prospect who adds something on that end of the court. Keon Johnson was a terrific on-ball defender in his one season at Tennessee and projects as a nice two-way player in the NBA for many years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% The Pelicans still need to surround Zion Williamson with shooting -- and adding Tre Mann would accomplish that goal. He shot 40.2% on 4.7 3-point attempts in his final season at Florida, where he also played and guarded multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Gordon Hayward has missed 48 regular-season games the past two seasons, which is among the reasons the Hornets need to add depth on the wing. The selection of Josh Giddey would do just that and give Charlotte a perimeter player with size who has already proven himself against professionals in the same league where Charlotte star LaMelo Ball also played before coming to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 3P% 0% The midseason buyout of LaMarcus Aldridge left San Antonio with zero great options in the frontcourt. So using this pick on a big like Isaiah Jackson — whose block percentage of 12.7 ranked eighth nationally (according to KenPom) in his one year at Kentucky — could possibly help the Spurs find their next special rim-wrecking athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% The Pacers need to add depth on the wing, which makes Franz Wagner an obvious option. His 3-point shot must improve for him to meet expectations, but the fact that he shot 83.3% from the free-throw line this past season at Michigan suggests he's capable of being an above-average perimeter shooter in time.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd With or without James Wiseman in Golden State's plans, the Warriors are pretty light in the frontcourt. Adding Alperen Sengun, a throwback center who has been a professional in Turkey since 2018, would qualify as a sensible move and give Steve Kerr someone who is already very comfortable catching the ball at the elbow and using a face-up game to score and draw fouls.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined this season to give Washington one of the NBA's best starting backcourts, but there's very little quality or creativity on the bench. James Bouknight could provide the Wizards with an extra guard who was offensively overwhelming for defenses in spurts during his final season at UConn.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 16 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% Oklahoma City has so many picks — in this draft and future drafts — that it can afford to take a big swing on a prospect like Kai Jones. It's a bet on his upside, sure, but the two-year product from Texas has a chance to be a stretch-big at the next level considering he made 13 of the 34 3-pointers he attempted this past season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% The Grizzlies ranked 20th in 3-point field goal percentage this season and thus need to add shooting, which is something Chris Duarte could provide. The former National Junior College Player of the Year made better than 42% of the 5.5 3-pointers he attempted per contest this past season at Oregon, and there's little doubt he has a game that'll translate to the NBA.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Ziaire Williams SG Stanford • Fr • 6'8" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% The Thunder are in a total rebuild and should be focused on trying to add prospects who have a chance to be special. Ziaire Williams fits that description given that he's a one-and-done wing with athleticism who was a consensus top-10 prospect coming out of high school.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% It's unclear if the Knicks will want to keep both of their first-round picks given the depth currently on the roster, but, if they do, adding a prospect like Jalen Johnson could be a great long-term play. He's a former five-star prospect who shot above 44% from 3-point range over a span of 13 games before quitting Duke's team midseason.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Cameron Thomas is a big-time scorer who led the SEC in points per game in his one season at LSU. The efficiency numbers weren't great, but that's largely because he was responsible for creating an unusually high percentage of the Tigers' offense, which obviously wouldn't be the case in Atlanta because of the presence of Trae Young.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Greg Brown PF Texas • Fr • 6'9" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.3 RPG 6.2 APG 0.4 3P% 33% Greg Brown is such a bouncy athlete that he's worthy of first-round looks based on potential alone. If his 3-point shot continues to improve to the point where he's a legitimate big who can stretch the floor, he could solve some long-term issues for the Knicks.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 220 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% The Lakers are always looking to add shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Corey Kispert, who made 44.0% of the 6.5 3-pointers he attempted per game this past season at Gonzaga, is arguably the best shooter in this draft.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Sharife Cooper is a little on the small side, which will likely be the thing that prevents him from being seriously considered for the top 10. But he's such a gifted passer and playmaker that he would be a reasonable option here for a Houston franchise in a multiyear rebuild.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF Villanova • Soph • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.7 RPG 8.5 APG 2.2 3P% 28% Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was the leading scorer and rebounder for a Villanova team that won the Big East by multiple games. He's not the best athlete, but his understanding of how to play, and his ability to be a pick-and-pop 4, could allow him to become a core piece for the Rockets, who are still probably years away from competing for a postseason spot.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Ayo Dosunmu improved enough as a shooter in his third season at Illinois to lock up a spot in the first round. The regularity with which he took over games in the Big Ten suggests he can be a big-scoring guard who could provide depth in the Clippers' backcourt and help them win immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaden Springer PG Tennessee • Fr • 6'4" / 204 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 2.9 3P% 43.5% Jaden Springer made above 43% of his 3-point attempts in his one season of college, which is an encouraging stat even if it was on limited attempts. Among the youngest players in this draft, he could develop into an important piece that upgrades Denver's backcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd The Nets are obviously incredible offensively (when completely healthy) — but they still need to improve defensively, which is why selecting Usman Garuba would make some sense. He's a versatile high-level defender who could help as a rookie and perhaps eventually develop into one of the best defensive bigs in the world.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 14th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% Trey Murphy had no problem adjusting to the ACC after spending his first two years of college at Rice. He's proven over the span of three seasons to be a consistent high-level shooter, one who could be a floor-spacer for a Philadelphia franchise that still needs more 3-point threats.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 196 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% If the Suns decide to add some backcourt depth, Miles McBride would be a reasonable option. He's a guard who gets after it defensively and shoots it reliably — evidence being the fact that he shot 41.4% from 3-point range this past season, and 81.3% from the free-throw line while leading West Virginia to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.