Round 1 - Pick 1 Cade Cunningham PG Oklahoma State • Fr • 6'8" / 220 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.1 RPG 6.2 APG 3.5 3P% 40% The Pistons were the fortunate franchise that won the lottery — and now the job of general manager Troy Weaver is easy. The pick should be Cade Cunningham, a point guard with size who can shot-create, play-make, score from all three levels and just generally take over games when the situation requires it, which he showed time and again in his one season in the Big 12.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Green SG USA • 6'5" / 172 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.9 RPG 4.1 APG 2.8 3P% 36.5% The Rockets have employed various star guards in recent years — namely James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Now they desperately need another one. And the highest-upside guard not named Cunningham in this draft is probably Jalen Green — an explosive athlete and competent shooter who has a chance to be a big-time scorer in this league for a decade-plus.

Round 1- Pick 3 Evan Mobley C USC • Fr • 7'0" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.4 RPG 8.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30% The Cavaliers have young talent in their backcourt thanks to the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they could use a frontcourt star to go with them. That's why the pick should be Evan Mobley, a one-and-done center who is perfectly suited for the modern NBA given that he's a true rim-protector who can guard in space, make plays off the bounce, shoot jumpers from the perimeter and impressively pass out of double-teams.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jalen Suggs PG Gonzaga • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 3P% 33.7% The Raptors were big winners on lottery night when they bounced into the top four and earned the right to select whichever top-tier prospect drops to them. In this mock draft, it's Jalen Suggs — a great competitor and top-shelf athlete who could flourish playing next to Fred VanVleet and become an All-Star level player in time if his 3-point shot just becomes a little more reliable.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Scottie Barnes SF Florida State • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.3 RPG 4 APG 4.1 3P% 27.5% The Magic are in a total rebuild and would be wise to select the prospect with the most potential to develop into something special. I'm not certain that's Scottie Barnes — but all of the intel in recent days suggests the Magic are leaning this direction.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jonathan Kuminga SF Congo • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.8 RPG 7.2 APG 2.7 3P% 24.6% Oklahoma City's rebuild should have general manager Sam Presti focusing on nothing but adding young prospects with high upsides. At this point in this mock draft, the best player who fits that description is Jonathan Kuminga, the big and versatile athletic wing who would be a steal at this point in the draft as long as he becomes a serious 3-point threat as he ages.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 7 James Bouknight SG Connecticut • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.7 RPG 5.7 APG 1.8 3P% 29.3% There's some thought that the Warriors will try to package this pick and move it for a veteran who is better equipped to help a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green compete for another title next season. But if they can't get that done, an intriguing option would be James Bouknight, who has reportedly eased a lot of concerns about his low 3-point percentage during the pre-draft process by burying shots from everywhere in workouts.

From From Chicago Bulls Round 1 - Pick 8 Moses Moody SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'6" / 211 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.8 RPG 5.8 APG 1.6 3P% 35.8% Focusing on young prospects who can grow and develop together makes a lot of sense in Orlando. Moses Moody is a one-and-done prospect who just turned 19 and projects as a 3-and-D wing after shooting 35.8% from 3 while helping Arkansas advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Franz Wagner SF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 6.5 APG 3 3P% 34.3% The Kings finished with the worst defensive rating in the NBA this season, which suggests they could use a prospect who adds something on that end of the court. Wagner would likely do that — though, let the record show, this is a little higher than I'd probably take the former Michigan standout based on some concerns about whether he'll actually develop into what those who believe in him envision at the next level.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 10 Josh Giddey SF Australia • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Grizzlies moved up to No. 10 in this draft this week and might try to move even higher before the day is done. But if they sit here, Josh Giddey is an obvious option who would provide Memphis with a playmaking wing who would theoretically fit nicely in between Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Corey Kispert SF Gonzaga • Sr • 6'7" / 224 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.6 RPG 5 APG 1.8 3P% 44% Gordon Hayward has missed 48 regular-season games the past two seasons, which is among the reasons the Hornets need to add depth on the wing. Corey Kispert, who made 44.0% of the 6.5 3-pointers he attempted per game last season at Gonzaga, is arguably the best shooter in this draft, which is why he'll likely be selected in the lottery despite some obvious flaws that were exposed during the Zags' loss to Baylor in the national title game.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Alperen Sengun C Turkey • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The midseason buyout of LaMarcus Aldridge left San Antonio with zero great options in the frontcourt. So using this pick on a big like Alperen Sengun — a throwback center who has been a professional in Turkey since 2018 — would qualify as a sensible move and give Gregg Popovuch someone who is already very comfortable catching the ball at the elbow and using a developed face-up game to score and draw fouls.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Davion Mitchell PG Baylor • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14 RPG 2.7 APG 5.5 3P% 44.7% Put me in charge, and Davion Mitchell is already off the board. But it appears the interest in the former Baylor star has waned the further we've gotten from the national title game despite him being a tenacious on-ball defender whose playmaking ability — and shotmaking ability — would improve the Pacers immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Chris Duarte SG Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 190 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.1 RPG 4.6 APG 2.7 3P% 42.4% The Warriors need to add a player in this draft who is older and equipped to help a core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green compete for another title next season. Chris Duarte is exactly that — a 24 year-old do-it-all guard who made better than 42% of the 5.5 3-pointers he attempted per contest last season at Oregon, where he led the Ducks to back-to-back outright Pac-12 regular-season titles.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Murphy III SG Virginia • Jr • 6'9" / 206 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 1.2 3P% 43.3% Washington needs to add shooting after finishing outside of the top 20 in 3-point field goal percentage last season. Trey Murphy is a 6-9 wing who can guard his position and has proven, over three years of college, to be a reliable and dangerous catch-and-shoot option from the perimeter.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 16 Jalen Johnson SF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 11.2 RPG 6.1 APG 2.2 3P% 44.4% Jalen Johnson's decision to quit Duke midseason after his role was decreased wasn't a good look (or a positive for his draft stock). But he's still a former five-star prospect with undeniable potential, which is among the reasons he'd make sense for an Oklahoma City franchise that needs to focus on possible future stars.

From From Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 17 Tre Mann PG Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 178 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.6 APG 3.5 3P% 40.2% The Pelicans still need to surround Zion Williamson with shooting -- and adding Tre Mann would accomplish that goal. The two-and-done prospect from Florida shot 40.2% from 3-point range (on 4.7 attempts per game) in his final season at Florida, where played and guarded multiple positions and drastically increased his earning potential.

From From Miami Heat Round 1 - Pick 18 Keon Johnson SG Tennessee • Fr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.5 APG 2.5 3P% 27.1% The Thunder are in a total rebuild and should be focused on trying to add prospects who have a chance to be special. Keon Johnson fits that description in part because he's a one-and-done guard who projects as a nice two-way player in the NBA for many years to come thanks to freakish athleticism that allowed him to set a vertical record at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Usman Garuba PF Spain • 6'8" / 229 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Usman Garuba is a versatile high-level defender who could help as a rookie and eventually develop into one of the best defensive bigs in the world. It would be fascinating to watch Tom Thibodeau develop an 18 year-old who already possesses incredible defensive instincts.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cameron Thomas SG LSU • Fr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 23 RPG 3.4 APG 1.4 3P% 32.5% Cameron Thomas is a big-time scorer who led the SEC in points per game in his one season at LSU. The efficiency numbers weren't great, but that's largely because he was responsible for creating an unusually high percentage of the Tigers' offense, which obviously wouldn't be the case in Atlanta because of the presence of Trae Young.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Jackson PF Kentucky • Fr • 6'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 8.4 RPG 6.6 APG 0.7 3P% 0% Many are skeptical the Knicks will actually pick 19th and 21st in this draft. But if they do, getting Isaiah Jackson — whose block percentage of 12.7 ranked eighth nationally (according to KenPom) in his one year at Kentucky — would be a real steal this deep.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jared Butler PG Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.7 RPG 3.3 APG 4.8 3P% 41.6% The Lakers are always trying to add shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Jared Butler is a capable shooter, and a plug-and-play option, who is worthy of a look in this range now that the NBA has made it clear his medical condition will not prevent him from playing in the league.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 23 Ziaire Williams SF Stanford • Fr • 6'9" / 188 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.6 APG 2.2 3P% 29.1% The Rockets remain in a total rebuild and should be focused on trying to add prospects who have a chance to be special. Ziaire Williams fits that description in part because he's a one-and-done wing with athleticism who was a consensus top-10 prospect coming out of high school.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 24 Sharife Cooper PG Auburn • Fr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.2 RPG 4.3 APG 8.1 3P% 22.8% Sharife Cooper is definitely on the small side, which will likely be the thing that prevents him from being seriously considered for the lottery. But he's such a gifted passer and playmaker that he would be a reasonable option for a Houston franchise in a multiyear rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ayo Dosunmu SG Illinois • Jr • 6'5" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 20.1 RPG 6.3 APG 5.3 3P% 38.6% Ayo Dosunmu improved enough as a shooter in his third season at Illinois to lock up a spot in the first round. The regularity with which he took over games in the Big Ten suggests he can be a big-scoring guard who could provide depth in the Clippers' backcourt and help them win immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kai Jones PF Texas • Soph • 6'11" / 218 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.8 RPG 4.8 APG 0.6 3P% 38.2% This deep in this draft, Denver probably can't pass on the opportunity to take a big swing on a prospect like Kai Jones. It's a bet on his upside, sure, but the two-year product from Texas has a chance to be a stretch-big at the next level considering he made 13 of the 34 3-pointers he attempted as a sophomore.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Miles McBride PG West Virginia • Soph • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.9 RPG 3.9 APG 4.8 3P% 41.4% If the Nets decide to add backcourt depth, Miles McBride would be a reasonable option. He's a guard who gets after it defensively and shoots it reliably — evidence being that he shot 41.4% from 3-point range last season, and 81.3% from the free-throw line while leading West Virginia to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Quentin Grimes SG Houston • Jr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 10th PPG 17.8 RPG 5.7 APG 2 3P% 40.3% The Sixers still need shooting regardless of what they do with Ben Simmons -- and adding Quentin Grimes would accomplish that goal. The former McDonald's All-American shot 40.3% on 8.3 3-point attempts per game in his final season at Houston, where he helped Kelvin Sampson make the Final Four for the second time.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl PF Villanova • Soph • 6'9" / 242 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.7 RPG 8.5 APG 2.2 3P% 28% Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was the leading scorer and rebounder for a Villanova team that won the Big East by multiple games. He's not the best athlete — but his understanding of how to play, and his ability to be a pick-and-pop 4, could allow him to become a valuable complimentary piece for Phoenix, which has a goal of returning to the NBA Finals.