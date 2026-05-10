Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% Dybantsa is a polished scorer and shot-creator with great positional size, athleticism, and elasticity. He can rise-and-fire in the mid-range area on demand, made huge strides with his rim pressure, gets to the free-throw line in high volume, and is capable, albeit a bit unreliable, from three. He's even creating for teammates and making reads better than ever before. The defense is the last frontier for Dybantsa and while he has physical tools, it's not yet his point of emphasis.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'6" / 205 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% While Peterson's season at Kansas was full of controversy, he made massive gains with his shooting. Combine that with the playmaking, burst, and physicality we saw when he was completely healthy in high school and you have a prospect who could very well end up being the best player taken from this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% Boozer had a historic high school career, was the college basketball player of the year, and is the surest thing in this draft. His overlap of physicality, skill, and basketball IQ makes him unique. There will be questions about whether his creation or upside is on par with Dybantsa and Peterson, but his floor is the highest in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'10" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% Wilson is a prospect with legit star type outcome and potential. He's a high-level athlete with a big-time motor with unusual elasticity (or bend) for a player his size. Wilson exceeded expectations offensively last year, and yet still has immense room for progress, not just with his perimeter skill-set, but even his defensive polish.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'6" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% Wagler came out of nowhere to be a freshmen star at Illinois. Adjusting to unprecedented levels of competition should have required patience, and yet it was seamless for Wagler. That could illustrate that he's just scratching the surface of his potential with his size, skill, and feel for the game?

Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% Acuff is a multi-level creator with shooting splits that were off the charts last year at Arkansas and the passing metrics to match. Of all the true freshmen point guards in this draft, Acuff is the most ready to play a major role offensively from day one. The questions are on the defensive end.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% Flemings is an elite athlete who can get a piece of the paint on demand, rise-up explosively at the rim, get to his pull-up at virtually anytime, and be solid on the defensive end. His swing skill is his shooting and if it holds up then he too has legit star type outcomes.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Brown is incredibly skilled and has complete control of the basketball. He's a vastly better shooter than his numbers showed last year at Louisville, a pinpoint passer, and as polished with the ball as any lead guard in the draft. The questions are more about how his frame holds up and what he becomes defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% Burries is a strong and aggressive two-way guard who can get downhill with force, provide a formidable three-point shooter, and simultaneously defend his position. He's also more physically ready to make the transition to the NBA game than most of the other one-and-done guards in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 207 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Ament is a polarizing prospect with a wide range of outcomes on draft night. A late-blooming 6-foot-10 combo-forward who is fluid, has touch, and skill, he's also inconsistent and needs to get stronger. While his freshman year was up and down, his overall arc has been linear, and there's still glaring potential.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 255 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% Mara kept getting better as the college season went on and ultimately led Michigan to a national championship. At 7-foot-3, he's a giant, even by NBA standards, and a tremendous rim protector. He's also got sneaky mobility, good hands, real passing ability, and provides vertical spacing.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% Lendeborg is one of the more versatile two-way players, and specifically defenders, in the draft. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, he often guarded opposing point guards this year, is unselfish, an excellent passer, and an improved shooter who made 37% of his threes.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Philon is one of the more gifted shot creators in this draft class. He not only stuffed the stat sheet this year while being the focal point of opposing defenses on a nightly basis, but had 50/40/80 shooting splits. His freshmen year also showed that he has more defensive potential than we saw this year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% Peat is another polarizing prospect, because he's strong, physical, can finish, rebound, short-roll to get downhill, and even play-make a bit, but doesn't shoot. He was pivotal to Arizona's Big 12 championships and Final Four run, and loaded with winning intangibles.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% Steinbach is a skilled and smart big man who has elite hands and is a high-volume rebounder. He's a bit between a four and a five, but with the NBA trending back towards more size in the frontcourt, he should be capable of playing both positions on most nights.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'10" / 255 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Quaintance played only four games at Kentucky this year while recovering from a torn ACL. The prior year at Arizona State, he was a defensive monster before going down with the injury. He's long, powerful, and violently athletic at the rim.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Morez Johnson Jr. C Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% Johnson is tough, rugged, willing to do all the dirty work, capable of sliding his feet and being versatile defensively, and now even knocking down open threes. That type of two-way versatility, all while buying into a complementary role, makes him an ideal role player.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Stirtz is a highly skilled true point guard with an elite feel for the game. He's not an overwhelming athlete or defender, but he's a big-time shooter, ultra reliable and always in the right spots. Stirtz has an understanding of the game beyond his years.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'3" / 178 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% Anderson is a highly skilled lead guard who is both a big-time shooter and a pick-and-roll maestro. There are questions about how he'll adapt physically and defensively, but his offense is worth betting on.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 224 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 2.0 Lopez is a Mexican native who played with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL Next Stars program this year and made really nice strides. He's a hard-playing, physical presence who pressures the rim and competes on both ends. He'll get consideration as high as the late-lottery.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% After playing a total of 18 games in the first two years at Tennessee, Carr had a breakout season at Baylor. He's a long, athletic shot-maker who can rock the rim but also posted 49/37/80 shooting splits. He'll need some time to fill out his frame and mature physically, but the raw talent is glaring.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'11" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% Cenac has size, length, athleticism, mobility to slide laterally, and some developing face-up skill and shooting potential. He answered a lot of questions about his motor this year and asserted himself as a rebounder, but still has times where the potential exceeds the production.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 7'0" / 225 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% Veesaar has one of the best overlaps of size and skill in this draft. A stretch-five who shoots it with ease out to the three-point line, Veesaart can play out of dribble hand-offs, pass, and still space the floor vertically. He has to be more consistent defensively and on the glass.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Flory Bidunga C Kansas • Soph • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.3 RPG 9 APG 1.5 3P% 0% Bidunga is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the transfer portal and already committed to Louisville for a major payday. Chances are he's playing for the Cardinals next year, but if something unexpected happens, he would make a lot of sense here. He's a big-time athlete, tremendously versatile defender, rim-runner, and explosive lob threat.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Rueben Chinyelu C Florida • Jr • 6'10" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 10.9 RPG 11.2 APG 0.7 3P% 0% Chinyelu is another one who may very well be headed back to Florida next year, but is ready to impact an NBA game defensively right now. At 6-foot-10 with a nearly 7-foot-8 wingspan, he's freakishly long, powerful, and yet totally switchable with great recoverability. The offense has improved, but is still limited.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% His speed and ability to get a piece of the paint on demand are his calling cards, but the shooting continued to tick up as the season went on. He lacks overwhelming size, strength, or vertical explosiveness, and a return to school is reportedly also on the table.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Amari Allen SF Alabama • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.4 RPG 6.9 APG 3.1 3P% 34.1% Another prospect who could return to school, Allen is a versatile wing who has both skill and toughness. He can handle, pass, and is a better shooter than his numbers indicate. Allen is a high-volume wing rebounder who is competitive, but not yet as polished as advertised defensively, and is not an elite athlete.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain is a polarizing prospect. At 6-foot-7 he can play off the bounce, create for himself and others, and has real defensive tools. The shooting is a major swing skill for Swain, which has improved within the last year.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'9" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% Graves is an analytic darling who has elite BPM metrics and a rare overlap of defensive playmaking, passing, ball-security, and offensive rebounding. In addition to his combination of physicality and feel, Graves also has great hands and touch to stretch the floor. There is also a chance he could return to college.