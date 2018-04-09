NBA Monday news, schedule, rumors, injury updates: Ben Simmons wants Rookie of the Year
There are only three days left in the NBA regular season, which means it's do or die for some teams hoping to make their last push into the playoffs. There are nine games on Monday, with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, Nuggets and Pelicans all fighting for their postseason lives. For those teams, a loss could mean the end of their season, and there are plenty of opponents waiting to play spoiler.
Simmons says he should be ROY
Ben Simmons made his case for being named Rookie of the Year, saying if he had to choose, he would "100 percent" pick himself. The Sixers' point guard has been phenomenal this season, averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while leading his squad to their first 50-win season since 2001. Full story.
Mitchell subtweeting Simmons?
Shortly after Simmons' ROY comments went public -- which included saying no other rookies have caught his eye -- the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell sent out an interesting tweet.
NBA schedule for Monday, April 9
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
