NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights: 76ers' Markelle Fultz makes return

NBA Monday was a bit of an easy night with just five games. Still, enough happened throughout the day and during the evening to keep basketball fans interested in what was happening around the association.
The biggest story of the night was definitely the return of Markelle Fultz. The 76ers No. 1 overall pick returned to the court for the first time since October when a shoulder injury sidelined him. The night also featured a fantastic duel between Kemba Walker and Trey Burke. There's also some news about Tyronn Lue's status for Tuesday and Steve Kerr is confident the Warriors can beat anybody without Stephen Curry.
- Detroit Pistons 112, Los Angeles Lakers 106 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 137, New York Knicks 128 -- OT (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 123, Denver Nuggets 104 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 101, Minnesota Timberwolves 93 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 102, Phoenix Suns 94 (box score)
Fultz is back
Markelle Fultz was back in the 76ers' lineup after last playing on Oct. 23. In what has been one of the NBA's most bizarre injury sagas, Fultz had to completely re-teach himself how to shoot after hurting his shoulder. The expectation at this point of the season was that he wouldn't be returning.
The 76ers brought back Futlz shortly after clinching a playoff spot. It's unclear if this is related, but it's certainly possible that their playoff status has to do with why he returned when he did. Full story.
As for how the game went, Fultz got a standing ovation from the 76ers fans when he entered the game.
He scored a layup to mark his first basket since October.
He kept the show going with a nice layup to fight through contact. A flash of what the 76ers hope he can do frequently in the future.
He showed some of his defensive athleticism with a cool block from behind.
Fultz even hit a jump shot to prove that yes he can do that.
At the end of the day it was an okay return for Fultz. He struggled to score early on, but he finished strong. His biggest issue was recognizing defensive pressure and knowing how to respond. However, the high moments were good and gave fans hope that he can figure things out and live up to his draft pick. He finished with six points, six assists, and four rebounds.
Curry still hopes to play in first round
Steve Kerr told media on Sunday that there's "no way" his star point guard Stephen Curry will be able to play in the first round of the playoffs after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain against the Hawks last Friday. Curry, though, is not giving up hope on that idea, and wants to prove his coach wrong.
"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry told ESPN. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can." Full story.
Zeke Upshaw dies
Grand Rapids Drive player Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court in a game Saturday. On Monday, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 26. Full story.
Ben Simmons of the 76ers paid his respects to Upshaw on his shoes by writing "R.I.P. Zeke" on his shoes.
Walker goes off in the clutch
Kemba Walker took over late to lead the Hornets to a clutch win over the Knicks. He had a huge shot to help send the game into overtime.
Then he hit the dagger 3-pointer in overtime.
Embiid puts on dunk show
Joel Embiid had a dunk contest with himself against the Nuggets. He was a monster inside and scored 20 points while pulling down 13 rebounds. He also had two highlight dunks. First he rose the roof.
Then he brought the house down.
Murray hammers it down
Jamal Murray threw down a monstrous slam dunk that made J.J. Redick realize he needed to step out of the way for his own safety.
Burke scores career high
Trey Burke scored 42 points and dished out 10 assists in the Knicks loss. He's the first Knicks player to have this kind of stat line since Stephon Marbury over a decade ago.
Kerr says Warriors can beat anybody
Steve Kerr is confident in the Warriors ability to hang with anybody no matter their injuries. They might be without Stephen Curry for the foreseeable future, but Kerr says the Warriors can beat anybody without him. It helps that they have Kevin Durant and two other All-Stars on their roster. Full story.
Thomas evaluating options on hip
Isaiah Thomas is not with the Lakers while he evaluates options for his hip. Many will remember that a hip injury is what caused Thomas to miss the end of last season's playoffs and beginning of this regular season with Cleveland. He's played well with the Lakers, but a hip injury is forcing him to miss time.
Ulis finds Jackson
Tyler Ulis found Josh Jackson on a potentially accidental alley-oop dunk off the glass. Either way it was really cool.
Ball throws a touchdown
Lonzo Ball threw a gorgeous full court pass to get the Lakers two easy fastbreak points.
Beal calls out Wizards
The Wizards had an awful loss to the Knicks on Sunday and Bradley Beal called them out on it. He said that if the Wizards don't get their act together they're not only going to fall out of the playoff race, but get their "asses kicked" in the the playoffs themselves.
Washington has had a very up and down season. John Wall could soon return from an injury, but will that be enough to get them back on track in time for the playoffs? Full story.
Lue will not return Tuesday
Tyronn Lue has missed the Cavaliers last four games with illness. He will reportedly miss another on Tuesday according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
And Ones
- The Suns' T.J. Warren is out Monday with a knee injury.
- The Lakers' Brandon Ingram will remain out with a groin injury.
- The Hornets' Nicolas Batum (Achilles) is a game-time decision Monday. If he plays, he will start.
- Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe) were ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Bulls and the Rockets
- The Bulls have signed Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2M deal, with team options on next two seasons.
- The Rockets will withold James Harden and Clint Capela for rest on Tuesday. Chris Paul is probable.
- Devin Booker will miss Monday's game with a hand injury.
