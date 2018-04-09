NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights, updates: Nuggets meet Trail Blazers with playoff stakes
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Monday
There are only three days left in the NBA regular season, which means it's do or die for some teams hoping to make their last push into the playoffs. There are nine games on Monday, with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, Nuggets and Pelicans all fighting for their postseason lives. For those teams, a loss could mean the end of their season, and there are plenty of opponents waiting to play spoiler.
Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and injury updates from an NBA Monday.
NBA schedule for Monday, April 9
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Smart could return in late April
The Celtics have had several players sidelined this season due to injury, including Marcus Smart. On Monday, Boston finally got some good news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart could return in late April. That will get him back just in time for the second round, and maybe the first round if that series goes long. Full story
Simmons says he should be ROY
Ben Simmons made his case for being named Rookie of the Year, saying if he had to choose, he would "100 percent" pick himself. The Sixers' point guard has been phenomenal this season, averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while leading his squad to their first 50-win season since 2001. Full story.
Mitchell subtweeting Simmons?
Shortly after Simmons' ROY comments went public -- which included saying no other rookies have caught his eye -- the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell sent out an interesting tweet.
Kerr wants more defense
Steve Kerr called out his team's effort after a poor loss to the Pacers. He walked those comments back a bit Sunday night and clarified that his frustration was more about defense than their effort as a whole. He says they need to get back to being one of the top defensive units in the league, and it makes sense why he'd want to see that before the playoffs begin Saturday. Full story.
Harris reportedly returns
Gary Harris is back for the Nuggets' final two games of the season and that could be huge for them. He's been one of their best players this season, and if Denver wins out then it'll clinch a playoff spot. Harris might be the player the team needs to do just that.
Delaney needs surgery
According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Malcolm Delaney underwent surgery on his ankle Monday which will keep him sidelined for 6-8 months. This is rough news for Delaney, because he could be a free agent this summer.
Raptors make Sixth Man push
The Raptors want their entire bench to win Sixth Man of The Year this season. Is that going to happen? Probably not, but it's a nice gesture to the bench that has really made the Raptors' season what it is. They're great this year thanks to that bench.
And-Ones
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not play against the Magic on Monday.
- The Clippers signed two-way player, C.J. Williams to a three year deal making him a part of their main roster
- Mike Conley (heel), Marc Gasol (rest), Aaron Harrison (wrist/shoulder), JaMychal Green (knee), Chandler Parsons (knee), Jarell Martin (ankle), Wayne Selden (knee), Tyreke Evans (personal) are all out for the Grizzlies on Monday.
- Terrence Ross (rest) will miss Monday's game for the Magic after returning from a sprained knee on Sunday.
- Malcolm Brogdon (quad) will return to the Bucks Monday for the first time since Feb. 1.
- Austin Rivers (elbow) will not play Monday for the Clippers.
