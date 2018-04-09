NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights, updates: Nuggets meet Trail Blazers with playoff stakes

There are only three days left in the NBA regular season, which means it's do or die for some teams hoping to make their last push into the playoffs. There are nine games on Monday, with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, Nuggets and Pelicans all fighting for their postseason lives. For those teams, a loss could mean the end of their season, and there are plenty of opponents waiting to play spoiler.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and injury updates from an NBA Monday.

NBA schedule for Monday, April 9

All times Eastern

Smart could return in late April

The Celtics have had several players sidelined this season due to injury, including Marcus Smart. On Monday, Boston finally got some good news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart could return in late April. That will get him back just in time for the second round, and maybe the first round if that series goes long. Full story

Simmons says he should be ROY

Ben Simmons made his case for being named Rookie of the Year, saying if he had to choose, he would "100 percent" pick himself. The Sixers' point guard has been phenomenal this season, averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while leading his squad to their first 50-win season since 2001. Full story.

Mitchell subtweeting Simmons?

Shortly after Simmons' ROY comments went public -- which included saying no other rookies have caught his eye -- the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell sent out an interesting tweet.

Kerr wants more defense

Steve Kerr called out his team's effort after a poor loss to the Pacers. He walked those comments back a bit Sunday night and clarified that his frustration was more about defense than their effort as a whole. He says they need to get back to being one of the top defensive units in the league, and it makes sense why he'd want to see that before the playoffs begin Saturday. Full story.

Harris reportedly returns

Gary Harris is back for the Nuggets' final two games of the season and that could be huge for them. He's been one of their best players this season, and if Denver wins out then it'll clinch a playoff spot. Harris might be the player the team needs to do just that.

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (right knee sprain) is likely to return vs. Portland tonight, league sources tell ESPN. He's missed 11 consecutive games with injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2018

Delaney needs surgery

According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Malcolm Delaney underwent surgery on his ankle Monday which will keep him sidelined for 6-8 months. This is rough news for Delaney, because he could be a free agent this summer.

Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney had ankle surgery today and is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. Delaney is eligible to become a free agent this summer. — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) April 9, 2018

Raptors make Sixth Man push

The Raptors want their entire bench to win Sixth Man of The Year this season. Is that going to happen? Probably not, but it's a nice gesture to the bench that has really made the Raptors' season what it is. They're great this year thanks to that bench.

And-Ones