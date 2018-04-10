NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights, updates: Westbrook triple-double sends Thunder to playoffs
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Monday
There are only three days left in the NBA regular season, which means it's do or die for some teams hoping to make their last push into the playoffs. There are nine games on Monday, with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, Nuggets and Pelicans all fighting for their postseason lives. For those teams, a loss could mean the end of their season, and there are plenty of opponents waiting to play spoiler.
Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and injury updates from an NBA Monday.
NBA schedule for Monday, April 9
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 108, Detroit Pistons 98 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers123, New York Knicks 109 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 115, Miami Heat 93 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 114, Chicago Bulls 105 (box score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Thunder clinch
The Thunder are back in the playoffs. It might have taken longer than they wanted it to, but Oklahoma City clinched a playoff spot on Monday behind a Russell Westbrook triple-double. He finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists.
Smart could return in late April
The Celtics have seen several players sidelined this season due to injury, including Marcus Smart. On Monday, Boston finally got some good news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart could return in late April. That will get him back just in time for the second round, and maybe the first round if that series goes long. Full story
Simmons says he should be ROY
Ben Simmons made his case for being named Rookie of the Year, saying if he had to choose, he would "100 percent" pick himself. The Sixers' point guard has been phenomenal this season, averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while leading his squad to their first 50-win season since 2001. Full story.
Mitchell subtweeting Simmons?
Shortly after Simmons' ROY comments went public -- which included saying no other rookies have caught his eye -- the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell sent out an interesting tweet.
LeBron brings the hammer
LeBron James threw down a hammer dunk on the Knicks. This was powerful enough to make all of New York shake.
Then he dished out a no-look pass to really let the Knicks know how he feels about them. Just mean.
Pera not selling Grizzlies
Robert Pera announced to Grizzlies season-ticket holders that he will retain controlling rights of the Grizzlies. He will now pursue a buyout of the Grizzlies two minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Strauss. Full story
Crabbe scores 41
Allen Crabbe had a career-high 41 points in the Nets' victory over the Bulls. It also happened to be his birthday. A nice gift to himself.
Perkins is back
Kendrick Perkins is back in the NBA. The Cavaliers agreed to a contract with Perkins that will bring aboard the longtime vet to their playoff roster.
Bucks get the assist off the glass
The Bucks had one of the best plays in basketball on Monday night. An assist off the backboard. Was it a shot attempt? Maybe. It was still cool.
Wade blocks one way and scores the other
Dwyane Wade reminded everybody he's the best shot blocking guard ever. Then he went the other direction for an easy two points.
Kerr wants more defense
Steve Kerr called out his team's effort after a poor loss to the Pacers last Thursday. He walked those comments back a bit Sunday night and clarified that his frustration was more about defense than their effort as a whole. He says they need to get back to being one of the top defensive units in the league, and it makes sense why he'd want to see that before the playoffs begin Saturday. Full story.
Harris reportedly returns
Gary Harris is back for the Nuggets' final two games of the season and that could be huge for them. He's been one of their best players this season, and if Denver wins out, it will clinch a playoff spot. Harris might be the player the team needs to do just that.
Whiteside slams it home
Hassan Whiteside got left alone and had nothing but an open rim to worry about. He made the Thunder's defense pay with a ferocious slam.
Delaney needs surgery
According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Malcolm Delaney underwent surgery on his ankle Monday which will keep him sidelined for 6-8 months. This is rough news for Delaney, because he could be a free agent this summer.
Ntilikina has career high 17
Frank Ntilikina has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he's finishing strong with a career-high 17 points on Monday.
Hezonja goes coast to coast
Mario Hezonja went the full length of the court and nobody bothered to get in his way. He threw down a sick slam as a result.
Raptors make Sixth Man push
The Raptors want their entire bench to win Sixth Man of the Year this season. Is that going to happen? Probably not, but it's a nice gesture to the bench that has really made the Raptors' season what it is. They're great this year thanks to that bench.
And-Ones
- Taj Gibson left Monday with neck soreness and did not return to the game
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) did not play against the Magic on Monday.
- The Clippers signed two-way player, C.J. Williams to a three year deal making him a part of their main roster
- Mike Conley (heel), Marc Gasol (rest), Aaron Harrison (wrist/shoulder), JaMychal Green (knee), Chandler Parsons (knee), Jarell Martin (ankle), Wayne Selden (knee), Tyreke Evans (personal) all sat out for the Grizzlies on Monday.
- Terrence Ross (rest) will miss Monday's game for the Magic after returning from a sprained knee on Sunday.
- Malcolm Brogdon (quad) will return to the Bucks Monday for the first time since Feb. 1.
- Austin Rivers (elbow) will not play Monday for the Clippers.
