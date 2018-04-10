NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights, updates: Westbrook triple-double sends Thunder to playoffs

There are only three days left in the NBA regular season, which means it's do or die for some teams hoping to make their last push into the playoffs. There are nine games on Monday, with the Thunder, Timberwolves, Spurs, Nuggets and Pelicans all fighting for their postseason lives. For those teams, a loss could mean the end of their season, and there are plenty of opponents waiting to play spoiler.

Keep checking back throughout the day for the latest news, rumors and injury updates from an NBA Monday.

NBA schedule for Monday, April 9

All times Eastern

Thunder clinch

The Thunder are back in the playoffs. It might have taken longer than they wanted it to, but Oklahoma City clinched a playoff spot on Monday behind a Russell Westbrook triple-double. He finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Clinched!



The @okcthunder come back from 18 down for the 115-93 W and a playoff berth!



Russ: 23 PTS, 18 REB, 13 AST

PG: 27 PTS

Whiteside: 16 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/Di8jCA9RZx — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2018

Smart could return in late April

The Celtics have seen several players sidelined this season due to injury, including Marcus Smart. On Monday, Boston finally got some good news. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Smart could return in late April. That will get him back just in time for the second round, and maybe the first round if that series goes long. Full story

Simmons says he should be ROY

Ben Simmons made his case for being named Rookie of the Year, saying if he had to choose, he would "100 percent" pick himself. The Sixers' point guard has been phenomenal this season, averaging 16 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while leading his squad to their first 50-win season since 2001. Full story.

Mitchell subtweeting Simmons?

Shortly after Simmons' ROY comments went public -- which included saying no other rookies have caught his eye -- the Jazz's Donovan Mitchell sent out an interesting tweet.

LeBron brings the hammer

LeBron James threw down a hammer dunk on the Knicks. This was powerful enough to make all of New York shake.

Then he dished out a no-look pass to really let the Knicks know how he feels about them. Just mean.

Pera not selling Grizzlies

Robert Pera announced to Grizzlies season-ticket holders that he will retain controlling rights of the Grizzlies. He will now pursue a buyout of the Grizzlies two minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Strauss. Full story

Crabbe scores 41

Allen Crabbe had a career-high 41 points in the Nets' victory over the Bulls. It also happened to be his birthday. A nice gift to himself.

Birthday boy Allen Crabbe leads the @BrooklynNets to the W behind a career-high 41! 🎂🎂🎂#WeGoHard 114 | #BullsNation 105 pic.twitter.com/dSYgUp3F7w — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2018

Perkins is back

Kendrick Perkins is back in the NBA. The Cavaliers agreed to a contract with Perkins that will bring aboard the longtime vet to their playoff roster.

The Cavaliers are signing 13-year NBA vet Kendrick Perkins with final roster spot for playoffs, league sources tell @Mcten and me. Perkins played part of season at G League affiliate after Cavs released him in preseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2018

Bucks get the assist off the glass

The Bucks had one of the best plays in basketball on Monday night. An assist off the backboard. Was it a shot attempt? Maybe. It was still cool.

Wade blocks one way and scores the other

Dwyane Wade reminded everybody he's the best shot blocking guard ever. Then he went the other direction for an easy two points.

Kerr wants more defense



Steve Kerr called out his team's effort after a poor loss to the Pacers last Thursday. He walked those comments back a bit Sunday night and clarified that his frustration was more about defense than their effort as a whole. He says they need to get back to being one of the top defensive units in the league, and it makes sense why he'd want to see that before the playoffs begin Saturday. Full story.

Harris reportedly returns

Gary Harris is back for the Nuggets' final two games of the season and that could be huge for them. He's been one of their best players this season, and if Denver wins out, it will clinch a playoff spot. Harris might be the player the team needs to do just that.

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (right knee sprain) is likely to return vs. Portland tonight, league sources tell ESPN. He's missed 11 consecutive games with injury. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2018

Whiteside slams it home

Hassan Whiteside got left alone and had nothing but an open rim to worry about. He made the Thunder's defense pay with a ferocious slam.

Delaney needs surgery

According to Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Malcolm Delaney underwent surgery on his ankle Monday which will keep him sidelined for 6-8 months. This is rough news for Delaney, because he could be a free agent this summer.

Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney had ankle surgery today and is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. Delaney is eligible to become a free agent this summer. — Michael Cunningham (@MCunninghamAJC) April 9, 2018

Ntilikina has career high 17

Frank Ntilikina has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he's finishing strong with a career-high 17 points on Monday.

Make that a new career-high for @FrankLikina! He now has 17 PTS! pic.twitter.com/c5EHy3MhQy — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2018

Hezonja goes coast to coast

Mario Hezonja went the full length of the court and nobody bothered to get in his way. He threw down a sick slam as a result.

Raptors make Sixth Man push

The Raptors want their entire bench to win Sixth Man of the Year this season. Is that going to happen? Probably not, but it's a nice gesture to the bench that has really made the Raptors' season what it is. They're great this year thanks to that bench.

