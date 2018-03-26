NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz returns
We have all the latest news from around the NBA on Monday
Welcome to another NBA Monday, as we wind down the regular season. We have a bit of an easy night in store, with just five games on the docket. Still, there are some important matchups taking place, both in regards to the playoff chase and the tanking race.
The Denver Nuggets, currently 1 1/2 games out of the playoff picture, will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, winners of six straight, in yet another must-win situation. Later on, the Timberwolves, one of the teams 1 1/2 games up on the Nuggets, will face the Grizzlies in a game they can't afford to lose. And with the Suns also in action, there could be a shakeup in the battle between Phoenix and Memphis for the worst record in the league.
Fultz is back
Markelle Fultz is back in the 76ers' lineup after last playing on Oct. 23. In what has been one of the NBA's most bizarre injury sagas, Fultz had to completely re-teach himself how to shoot after hurting his shoulder. The expectation at this point of the season was that he wouldn't be returning.
The 76ers bring back Futlz shortly after clinching a playoff spot. It's unclear if this is related, but it's certainly possible that their playoff status has to do with why he returned when he did. Full story.
Curry still hopes to play in first round
Steve Kerr told media on Sunday that there's "no way" his star point guard Stephen Curry will be able to play in the first round of the playoffs after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain against the Hawks last Friday. Curry, though, is not giving up hope on that idea, and wants to prove his coach wrong.
"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry told ESPN. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can." Full story.
Zeke Upshaw dies
Grand Rapids Drive player Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court in a game Saturday. On Monday, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 26. Full story.
Kerr says Warriors can beat anybody
Steve Kerr is confident in the Warriors ability to hang with anybody no matter their injuries. They might be without Stephen Curry for the foreseeable future, but Kerr says the Warriors can beat anybody without him. It helps that they have Kevin Durant and two other All-Stars on their roster. Full story.
Beal calls out Wizards
The Wizards had an awful loss to the Knicks on Sunday and Bradley Beal called them out on it. He said that if the Wizards don't get their act together they're not only going to fall out of the playoff race, but get their "asses kicked" in the the playoffs themselves.
Washington has had a very up and down season. John Wall could soon return from an injury, but will that be enough to get them back on track in time for the playoffs? Full story.
NBA scores for Monday, March 26
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
And Ones
- The Suns' T.J. Warren is out Monday with a knee injury.
- The Lakers' Brandon Ingram will remain out with a groin injury.
- The Hornets' Nicolas Batum (Achilles) is a game-time decision Monday. If he plays, he will start.
- Zach LaVine (knee) and Kris Dunn (toe) were ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Bulls and the Rockets
- The Bulls have signed Sean Kilpatrick to a three-year, $6.2M deal, with team options on next two seasons.
- The Rockets will withold James Harden and Clint Capela for rest on Tuesday. Chris Paul is probable.
