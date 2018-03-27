NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, highlights: Markelle Fultz up and down in return

Welcome to another NBA Monday, as we wind down the regular season. We have a bit of an easy night in store, with just five games on the docket. Still, there are some important matchups taking place, both in regards to the playoff chase and the tanking race.

The Denver Nuggets, were only 1.5 games out of the playoff picture, but their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, winners of now seven straight, puts their playoff chances in serious danger. Later on, the Timberwolves, one of the teams up on the Nuggets, will face the Grizzlies in a game they can't afford to lose. And with the Suns also in action, there could be a shakeup in the battle between Phoenix and Memphis for the worst record in the league.

NBA scores for Monday, March 26

All times Eastern

Fultz is back



Markelle Fultz was back in the 76ers' lineup after last playing on Oct. 23. In what has been one of the NBA's most bizarre injury sagas, Fultz had to completely re-teach himself how to shoot after hurting his shoulder. The expectation at this point of the season was that he wouldn't be returning.

The 76ers brought back Futlz shortly after clinching a playoff spot. It's unclear if this is related, but it's certainly possible that their playoff status has to do with why he returned when he did. Full story.

As for how the game went, Fultz got a standing ovation from the 76ers fans when he entered the game.

He scored a layup to mark his first basket since October.

He kept the show going with a nice layup to fight through contact. A flash of what the 76ers hope he can do frequently in the future.

He showed some of his defensive athleticism with a cool block from behind.

Fultz even hit a jumpshot to prove that yes he can do that.

At the end of the day it was an okay return for Fultz. He struggled to score early on, but he finished strong. His biggest issue was recognizing defensive pressure and knowing how to respond. However, the high moments were good and gave fans hope that he can figure things out and live up to his draft pick. He finished with six points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Curry still hopes to play in first round



Steve Kerr told media on Sunday that there's "no way" his star point guard Stephen Curry will be able to play in the first round of the playoffs after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain against the Hawks last Friday. Curry, though, is not giving up hope on that idea, and wants to prove his coach wrong.

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry told ESPN. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can." Full story.

Zeke Upshaw dies

Grand Rapids Drive player Zeke Upshaw collapsed on the court in a game Saturday. On Monday, it was announced that he passed away at the age of 26. Full story.

Ben Simmons of the 76ers paid his respects to Upshaw on his shoes by writing "R.I.P. Zeke" on his shoes.

.@BenSimmons25 paying his respects to Zeke Upshaw. pic.twitter.com/GUsDrqdWlr — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2018

Walker goes off in the clutch

Kemba Walker took over late to lead the Hornets to a clutch win over the Knicks. He had a huge shot to help send the game into overtime.

Then he hit the dagger 3-pointer in overtime.

Embiid puts on dunk show

Joel Embiid had a dunk contest with himself against the Nuggets. He was a monster inside and scored 20 points while pulling down 13 rebounds. He also had two highlight dunks. First he rose the roof.

Then he brought the house down.

Murray hammers it down

Jamal Murray threw down a monstrous slam dunk that made J.J. Redick realize he needed to step out of the way for his own safety.

Burke scores career high

Trey Burke scored 42 points and dished out 10 assists in the Knicks loss. He's the first Knicks player to have this kind of stat line since Stephon Marbury over a decade ago.

Trey Burke is the first Knicks guard to post at least 40 points and 10 assists since Stephon Marbury on Mar. 29, 2005. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 27, 2018

Kerr says Warriors can beat anybody

Steve Kerr is confident in the Warriors ability to hang with anybody no matter their injuries. They might be without Stephen Curry for the foreseeable future, but Kerr says the Warriors can beat anybody without him. It helps that they have Kevin Durant and two other All-Stars on their roster. Full story.

Thomas evaluating options on hip

Isaiah Thomas is not with the Lakers while he evaluates options for his hip. Many will remember that a hip injury is what caused Thomas to miss the end of last season's playoffs and beginning of this regular season with Cleveland. He's played well with the Lakers, but a hip injury is forcing him to miss time.

Isaiah Thomas is not with the team in Detroit. He is on his way to meet with doctors to evaluate options for his hip. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 26, 2018

Ball throws a touchdown

Lonzo Ball threw a gorgeous full court pass to get the Lakers two easy fastbreak points.

Beal calls out Wizards

The Wizards had an awful loss to the Knicks on Sunday and Bradley Beal called them out on it. He said that if the Wizards don't get their act together they're not only going to fall out of the playoff race, but get their "asses kicked" in the the playoffs themselves.

Washington has had a very up and down season. John Wall could soon return from an injury, but will that be enough to get them back on track in time for the playoffs? Full story.

Lue will not return Tuesday

Tyronn Lue has missed the Cavaliers last four games with illness. He will reportedly miss another on Tuesday according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will not coach the team Tuesday in Miami, a league source tells ESPN. He'll still be evaluated on a game to game basis moving forward in order to determine his return. Acting CLE head coach Larry Drew is 4-0 in Lue's leave of absence so far. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 26, 2018

And Ones