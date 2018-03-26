NBA Monday news, scores, schedule, injury updates: Stephen Curry eager to return in first round of playoffs

Welcome to another NBA Monday, as we wind down the regular season. We have a bit of an easy night in store, with just five games on the docket. Still, there are some important matchups taking place, both in regards to the playoff chase and the tanking race.

The Denver Nuggets, currently 1 1/2 games out of the playoff picture, will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, winners of six straight, in yet another must-win situation. Later on, the Timberwolves, one of the teams 1 1/2 games up on the Nuggets, will face the Grizzlies in a game they can't afford to lose. And with the Suns also in action, there could be a shakeup in the battle between Phoenix and Memphis for the worst record in the league.

Curry still hopes to play in first round

Steve Kerr told media on Sunday that there's "no way" his star point guard Stephen Curry will be able to play in the first round of the playoffs after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain against the Hawks last Friday. Curry, though, is not giving up hope on that idea, and wants to prove his coach wrong.

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry told ESPN. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can." Full story.

NBA scores for Monday, March 26

All times Eastern