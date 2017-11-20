NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics go for 16 straight wins

Check back throughout the night for the latest updates from Monday's NBA games

It's almost a full slate with 11 NBA games on tap for Monday night. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from across the league.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Celtics chasing franchise record

The Celtics lost their first two games of the season, and then they kept winning ... and winning ... and winning. Boston will look for its 16th straight win on Monday against the struggling 3-14 Dallas Mavericks. A win would bring them just three victories away from tying the Celtics' franchise record of 19 straight. Part of their success has come from their tremendous fourth-quarter play.

Continue to check back throughout the night for NBA scores, highlights and updates.

