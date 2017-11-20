NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics go for 16 straight wins
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 20
All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Los Angeles Clippers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics chasing franchise record
The Celtics lost their first two games of the season, and then they kept winning ... and winning ... and winning. Boston will look for its 16th straight win on Monday against the struggling 3-14 Dallas Mavericks. A win would bring them just three victories away from tying the Celtics' franchise record of 19 straight. Part of their success has come from their tremendous fourth-quarter play.
Add a Comment