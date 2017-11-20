NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics go for 16 straight wins

It's almost a full slate with 11 NBA games on tap for Monday night. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from across the league.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Celtics chasing franchise record

The Celtics lost their first two games of the season, and then they kept winning ... and winning ... and winning. Boston will look for its 16th straight win on Monday against the struggling 3-14 Dallas Mavericks. A win would bring them just three victories away from tying the Celtics' franchise record of 19 straight. Part of their success has come from their tremendous fourth-quarter play.

Celtics have trailed in the fourth quarter in six of the last nine games of the win streak.



The other three were all within 6 in the 4th.



At OKC (-5)

At Orlando (+6)

At Atlanta (-2)

LA Lakers (+3)

Charlotte (-12)

Toronto (-1)

At Brooklyn (+1)

Golden State (-4)

At Atlanta (-2) — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 20, 2017

