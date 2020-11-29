The 2020 Pro Basketball Hall of Fame is set to have one of the most star-studded classes in its history. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all slated for induction, but their enshrinement ceremonies had all been delayed due to COVID-19 precautions. It was originally slated to take place during the summer of 2020, but it was delayed indefinitely as the virus raged. But as the NBA moves forward with its 2020-21 season without a vaccine, other basketball activities are moving forward with it. That includes the delayed induction ceremony, which will now take place May 13-15, the NBA announced Saturday.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett may be the headliners, but they are far from the only legends to earn induction in the class of 2020. WNBA star Tamika Catchings, Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, collegiate coach Eddie Sutton, Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, former women's college basketball coach Barbara Stevens and former FIBA and IOC executive Patrick Baumann will all be enshrined as well.

But the focus of the ceremony will, of course, be Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in January. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, spoke about her late husband's induction after it was officially announced in April.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we're extremely proud of him," Vanessa said. "Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here. So we're incredibly proud of him."

The ceremony will provide another opportunity for the basketball world to celebrate Kobe's life and legendary career, but also to memorialize his era in basketball. His battles with Duncan and Garnett played a big part in defining his career, and it's only fitting that the trio will be inducted together.