We're a little more than a quarter of the way through the 2025-26 NBA season, and the race for NBA MVP is becoming more clear with each passing day and week. The field has started to really narrow of late, and last year's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to take home the award for the second year in a row amid a red-hot start by his Oklahoma City Thunder.

Besides Gilgeous-Alexander, what does the NBA MVP race look like right now? Here's a look at the MVP odds board at FanDuel.

NBA MVP odds

It's a clear three-man race at this point in the season between Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Doncic -- and for good reason.

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the league in scoring (32.4 per game) behind only Doncic (34.7), and the Thunder are off to a ridiculous 24-2 start and have a legit shot at breaking the all-time 73-9 mark set by the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16. In addition to leading the NBA in points per game, Doncic sits third in assists per game with 8.8 and has the Lakers off to an 18-7 start.

And of course, there's Jokic. The star Nuggets big man is once again putting up absurd numbers, sitting fifth in points per game (29.8), as well as first in both assists (10.8) and rebounds (12.4) as he's averaging a triple-double per game as Denver is 19-6. Jokic is looking for his fourth MVP award in six years.

Outside of the clear top three, Cunningham is an interesting player to watch. The Pistons lead the Eastern Conference and he's second in the league in assists per game and 11th in scoring. Team success always plays a role in these awards, and injuries, team struggles or inconsistent play could knock some of the favorites down and push Cunningham up.

As far as longshots go, keep an eye on Brunson. The Knicks have won five in a row and nine of their last 10 and are now second in the East behind Detroit. Brunson has played a big role in that success as he's heating up in the scoring department with 25 or more points in each of his last six games, including 30 or more in four of them.